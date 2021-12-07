 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Ctrl-F "Criminal charges": not found. Huh. Ctrl-F "Billionaire": 5 results. Ah, that would explain it   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Steinhardt, one of the world's largest collectors of ancient art, "displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artefacts"

Fark user image
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Billionaires shouldn't exist. And it's never too late to change that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"You have 6 ounces of weed on your person and you're black, twenty years in prison!"

"You stole 70 million dollars worth of antiquities, give it back and pinky swear you won't do it again, and you will be free to go!"
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hurray for rich people justice!
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's understandable. He hadn't committed any major crimes. Now if he'd committed something really heinous, like being black while shoplifting a bag of chips, he'd have to put away for a a few decades, if the brave responding officer hadn't gunned him down right then and there for the good of society.
 
rdyb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An American hedge-fund billionaire has surrendered 180 looted and illegally smuggled antiquities valued at $70m and been handed an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring other relics as part of an agreement with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

That's just gonna make him want it more
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great. So he sets up figurehead organizations and he donates money and they buy it. Put it on loan in his personal collection. And he never has to buy another ancient work again in his life.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and then one day, because of their own terribleness combined with how they wield their power.
they will be the cause of the end  of Civilization will end. And then the only thing that protected them will be gone, and we'll all be free to eat them.
I mean we'll have to, end of civilization, food needs and all that.
But at least they'll have made it easy to not feel guilty about who you have to eat.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess the issue hinged on whether he knew or had reason to know these artefacts were pilfered.  Kind of like pre-CITES and post-CITES materials.
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rdyb: An American hedge-fund billionaire has surrendered 180 looted and illegally smuggled antiquities valued at $70m and been handed an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring other relics as part of an agreement with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

That's just gonna make him want it more


Only $70 million?  The dingus has to be worth at least that much.

Fark user image
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Note he not only isn't going to jail, the fences have to pay him back the money for his illegal goods.

Turns out "calling the cops because your dealer ripped you off" is good sense at a certain level.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I believe he is one of the most public of the Davos group ostensibly trying to rule the world.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Michael Steinhardt 'displayed rapacious appetite for plundered artefacts', says district attorney

Is that because is British?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure this involves hobby lobby too.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I could see where ISIS has been a boon to billionaire hedge fund managers.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Michael Steinhardt 'displayed rapacious appetite for plundered artefacts', says district attorney

Is that because is British?


"Sorry, but we're still looking at it."
 
rdyb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Note he not only isn't going to jail, the fences have to pay him back the money for his illegal goods.

Turns out "calling the cops because your dealer ripped you off" is good sense at a certain level.


So it turns out we've been reading the wrong headline?

"Villainous art brokers swindle pensioner"
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: Michael Steinhardt, one of the world's largest collectors of ancient art, "displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artefacts"

Fark user image


The other side of the coin is that the alleged "plundering" is from governments that claim to own everything that comes from within their borders. It doesn't matter that it was ancient, forgotten trash before someone dug it up. It doesn't matter that the nation is now formed of people who live there due to slaughtering all of the previous inhabitants. It's "cultural heritage", duly and properly stolen from the previous owners, if the government does it. It's all respectable-like! Get your hands off your their treasure!
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That dude looks like an NPC that's about to give you a side quest.

Fark user image
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Billionaires shouldn't exist. And it's never too late to change that.


A person with $1 Billion could buy a house at the median price in the US each day for nearly seven years before they were forced to sleep in one of them for a second time.  That's ridiculous.

/could never show my face in society if I had to reuse houses for more than one night's rest
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Billionaires shouldn't exist. And it's never too late to change that.


Well, we can change our economy over to bitcoin. Or Muskcoin. Or Amazon Work Town bucks. But at that point I am arguing over sematics of what we call the things we give value to.
 
Trevt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread."

Receiving stolen goods not so much, then?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All of this leads me to wondering how much they haven't found that is stashed away someplace.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The lifetime ban

I think  you missed something cynicmitter.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: blatz514: Michael Steinhardt, one of the world's largest collectors of ancient art, "displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artefacts"

Fark user image

The other side of the coin is that the alleged "plundering" is from governments that claim to own everything that comes from within their borders. It doesn't matter that it was ancient, forgotten trash before someone dug it up. It doesn't matter that the nation is now formed of people who live there due to slaughtering all of the previous inhabitants. It's "cultural heritage", duly and properly stolen from the previous owners, if the government does it. It's all respectable-like! Get your hands off your their treasure!


I agree!  Everything is worth exactly nothing!  AND everything has come from the deaths of others.  Not a single person alive today owns anything that was not owned by someone in the past.  IN FACT , if you go back far enough no one owned anything and all values are completely arbitrary!

/Get off of my nihilistic lawn!
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Great. So he sets up figurehead organizations and he donates money and they buy it. Put it on loan in his personal collection. And he never has to buy another ancient work again in his life.


Job creation!
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Billionaires shouldn't exist. And it's never too late to change that.


Why?  At what level do you cap the wealth one person is legally allowed to own?
 
