(CNN)   The COVID-19 vaccination map looks almost exactly like the 2020 election map, which I guess means that we can just overturn the entire pandemic with a few strategically placed lawsuits of questionable validity   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
78.8% of people 18+ are fully vaccinated in my county. Can you tell who we voted for?

/no, not Kanye
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop the Syringe!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby declare this pandemic null and void!
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful side by side compa.... wait, seriously, CNN?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-wing survivors will just support their corrupt and stupid leaders even stronger than ever.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermin Supreme?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if all of TFG's voters die, we won't have to worry about them voting for him again.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no pictures of maps in the article
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no more time for stupidity.

As an aside, the folks who hoped that the disease would wipe out blue states because, in their own words, ""it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy", are now whining about how COVID-19 has become politicized, and they continue to use the pandemic to push civil unrest, misinformation, and outright lies.

The GOP extremists are angling for a civil war, or at least enough civil unrest, to distract from the upcoming insurrection indictments. After all, they can't arrest you for insurrection if they're too busy putting out the fires you've convinced your followers to start, right?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The view among some of the country's most conservative politicians, like Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, is that Covid-19 is in the rearview mirror.

"Real America is done with #COVID19," Jordan tweeted last week. "The only people who don't understand that are Fauci and Biden."

As long as they're dying at a 6x faster clip than the rest of us, I'm fine letting them play in their own shiat.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build the walls! Build the walls!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't exactly a prediction so much as an amusing scenario.

The GOP has gerrymandered so many districts to within a few percentage points to ensure GOP supremacy. I see how close the margins are between blue and red.

So what happen when those few thousand critical red votes in the reddish-purple districts have died choking on their own sputum?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm kinda excited that the vaccine mandate is apparently going to send some of our worst employees packing, or otherwise be fired for doing stupid shiat, like emailing their conspiracy theories using Reply All on a company wide email.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

We just hit 30% vaccination rate in my county - lowest county in the state :(
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Kinda exhausted from shooting all those fish in that barrel.
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As ye sow, so ye shall reap.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You kidding me?

He's flying high on COVID mutations evolving left and right in the largely unvaccinated parts of the planet.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
GOP is going to say it's fraud because of the lower Republican turnout caused by their voters dying from listening to them.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA
"But the nation's leaders continue to have opposing ideas about how to fight that enemy."

Excuse me, but denying there's a problem and actively promoting disinformation isn't an opposing idea on fighting the virus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Americans have a common enemy in Covid-19. Cases and hospitalizations are once again rising around the country.
But the nation's leaders continue to have opposing ideas about how to fight that enemy.

Ha ha. No. One side is on Team Virus.  At first they thought it only killed those people.  After it became clear that wasn't true, they couldn't go back.  Conservatives can't be wrong.  It's weakness.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I'm in a border state and the majority of anti-Democrat political advertising in the past two weeks has been over border security and freebies for undocumented immigrants.  I would have thought their ads showing Pelosi and Cortez dancing on piles of money would have run for longer, but they seem to be back to humping the wall again.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sometimes you get the Pandemic you deserve rather than the one you denied.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

They cheat harder.

If the 2020 turnout was "typical", Trump and the GOP had cheated enough for him to win.  They won't make that mistake twice.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

78.8% of people 18+ in MY county are fully vaccinated!  So yes, I can definitely tell who you voted for.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

What are they supposed to write?

"I'm a brain dead git that is lucky I found a job regurgitating the tripe that the lowest humans in the country tell me to."
 
mononymous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Don't blame me! I voted for Ebola!"

#NotMyPandemic
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The most famous biblical plague killed just the firstborn males, both people and cattle.  Back then that represented the future and the inheriting male, more than just a body count.  A targeted plague.

What would happen, in say twenty years or so, if these special voting zones  were said to be the zones of the Curse.  The governors and officials who obstructed efforts to end the pandemic would be the Curse, too, and the lands they controlled call the Cursed Lands.

If this is like the Black Death, there will be cycles for the next hundreds of years.  The Renaissance followed.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

There is no counties in NH that have that high of a vaccination rate.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Racism has served conservative candidates well in elections for centuries. They're hardly to be expected to stop now.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.com
 
booger42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a rigged pandemic
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Is... is that supposed to be high or low? We are at 90+ percent now, and even half the 5-12 is done (first dose) or at lease scheduled - and it has been less than 2 weeks since we opened that cohort
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're all getting together Jan. 6th to swarm the CDC, and take back the country from the Demonrats.

#StopTheVax
 
sniderman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So those who foisted TFG on us and helped accelerate the deaths of well over half-million people are being punished with massive disease outbreaks?

/I'm OK with this.jpg
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, freedom.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why they're rewriting laws in every GOP-gerrymandered state legislature they can: so no matter what the vote count is the State Assembly can just say "Clearly these votes for Biden were due to Soros-funded mind control drones. The proof is in your LACK of proof disproving our proves. Trump got 102% of the vote. Send our electoral college delegates to Washington. They know the way, since they were in there on January 6th>"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's close, but not exact.

It's close, but not exact.

Fark user image
 
pounddawg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.com
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
America

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See also:

Erotic Almond
Clarinet Doom
Rectal Domino
Cilantro Mode
Retail Condom
A Colored Mint
Maced Loin Rot
Lean Microdot
Lard Emoticon
Creation Mold
Democrat Lion
Citadel Moron

Study it out!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought it was blown away by the wind of god.

BTW, it really smelled bad.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Currently reading fark in line for my booster And I vote

Suck it Republicans
 
