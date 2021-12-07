 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Today's questionable ethical behavior at CNN: Don Lemon gave Jussie Smollet a heads up that the cops didn't believe him
    More: Dumbass  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That asshole Don Lemon?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heads up, Lemon Party!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The Daily Mail rubbed its own genitals then put its fingers in CNN's face"

At least that's what I thought I just read...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well no rational person believed him.  he wasn't exactly giving away State secrets or anything.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.


Lot of anger in that post.

Where did Don Lemon touch you?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have given him that heads up.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, both sides ARE bad!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.

Lot of anger in that post.

Where did Don Lemon touch you?


That's a different Don Lemon scandal.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on.
Is no one going to comment on the headline?
That's hilarious.
Jussie?
I'm crying.
Thanks subbie
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the police told a reporter info about an ongoing investigation. And this info was disseminated? Who could have seen that coming?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was just trying to warn a brotha...


/never too obscure.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.

Lot of anger in that post.

Where did Don Lemon touch you?


On the face, apparently, you need to read to the end of the story.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my friend had come into contact with law enforcement and I had the heads up they didn't believe him I would let him know unless I thought he was a danger to himself or others.

Prior law enforcement here. Everyone on the government side gets investigated for something at some point. Hard not to when anyone can submit anonymous complaints. We all always know. Unless it's some fed shiat from an action movie we all always know. From law enforcement to the court side.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise there.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that asshole really think the cops bought his shiatty story from the get-go?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is unbelievable.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.

Lot of anger in that post.

Where did Don Lemon touch you?


Don touched his doll.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it,


I don't know. Brianna Keller (is that her name?) she is very pretty to look at. Sometimes I put her on and "turn the sound down and say rude things."


(one of George's best lines from A Hard Day's Night)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In crime shows, usually the boss cop believes the framed suspect is guilty and that boss needs to get to the gym in 26 minutes.  The 95% of the remaining show has various plot twists and discoveries that point to multiple suspects and changing proof.  CNN ought to distance itself from fiction more.

Some shows actually have reporters imbedded in the investigation, who very often are suspected of the crime and annoying the cops.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think anyone who watched the video of the cops at his apartment or whatever could have come to that conclusion, he is still wearing the noose and the cop is like 'uh you want to take that off?' in this tone of sarcasm. You don't need don lemon to tell you that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming that plenty of folks around here still believe his story.

/gaslighting, it isn't just for Republicans
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Chappelle on the Jussie Smollett Incident | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube wZXoErL2124
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.

Lot of anger in that post.

Where did Don Lemon touch you?


It was at a party.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Assuming that plenty of folks around here still believe his story.


Fark user imageView Full Size


even his mother knows he's lying
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smurfnazi420: Oh, come on.
Is no one going to comment on the headline?
That's hilarious.
Jussie?
I'm crying.
Thanks subbie


I came to point out the headline says "just days after Chris Cuomo was fired for helping his brother fight sex-pest claims".  Sex-pest claims?  What the fark, are they trying to play down sexual harassment?  Is this a common term for it?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: Smurfnazi420: Oh, come on.
Is no one going to comment on the headline?
That's hilarious.
Jussie?
I'm crying.
Thanks subbie

I came to point out the headline says "just days after Chris Cuomo was fired for helping his brother fight sex-pest claims".  Sex-pest claims?  What the fark, are they trying to play down sexual harassment?  Is this a common term for it?


I'm assuming that's a .co.uk thing.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only "Jussie" I care about
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plaster Lion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this story broke I called it. The detail that this uninjured man was still wearing the noose allegedly placed around his throat was so over-the-top ridiculous that had I been a cop I would have tried to talk him out of ruining his life by filing the report.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wZXoErL2​124?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


First thing that popped into my mind as well.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Did that asshole really think the cops bought his shiatty story from the get-go?


Well, Kamala Harris fell very hard for it.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plaster Lion: When this story broke I called it. The detail that this uninjured man was still wearing the noose allegedly placed around his throat was so over-the-top ridiculous that had I been a cop I would have tried to talk him out of ruining his life by filing the report.


What gave him away is that he said he had no intention of calling the cops, yet he said he kept the noose on to show the cops what happened.  He said he only called the cops well after it happened and his manager talked him into it.

Well, that and everything else about the story.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plaster Lion: When this story broke I called it. The detail that this uninjured man was still wearing the noose allegedly placed around his throat was so over-the-top ridiculous that had I been a cop I would have tried to talk him out of ruining his life by filing the report.


A lot of people called it.

But if IIRC they were all racist, homiphobic bigots.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Chicago DA fishily dropped the case? This is the first I hear he was charged.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nytmare: I thought the Chicago DA fishily dropped the case? This is the first I hear he was charged.


New DA.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.

Lot of anger in that post.

Where did Don Lemon touch you?


I feel like the problem is actually that Don Lemon won'ttouch him, and he so desperately wants to be held and caressed by Don Lemon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait...so a tv media star hires people to beat him up so that he gets more acting jobs and a tv news cable network broadcasts the story and one of the anchors, has a mutual interest in the story?

its like watering plants.

Even the weeds get some water.
 
Magnus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nytmare: I thought the Chicago DA fishily dropped the case? This is the first I hear he was charged.


Alright, Juicy.  We believe you this time as well.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If all of CNN were to burn entirely to the ground, taking all of its pundits and anchors with it, the world would have lost absolutely nothing of substantive value and would probably end up being a far better place. At least Fox News and MSNBC don't even pretend to be anything other than pseudo-partisan, corporatist shiatholes anymore. CNN is nothing but a cesspool of self-degradation. It's long since moved past pitiable and into the territory of outright, utter embarrassment.


Well then wtf am I going to watch at the airport?  The arrival/departure screen is boring AF.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Well then wtf am I going to watch at the airport?


I people watch. Can't stand looking at a tv screen in a waiting area when I can't hear the sound so I just sit there and people watch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: well no rational person believed him.  he wasn't exactly giving away State secrets or anything.


Were you around for the original threads about this?  Lots and lots of Farkers believed him.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jussie: I was beat up by MAGA fans while walking to eat some Subway at 2am! They poured bleach on me and I'm still wearing the noose!

Don Lemon: No one believes you. You do know that, right?

The Outrage Machine: OMG! Don Lemon tipped him off! WHARS TEGRIDY?  NO TEGRIDY!
 
Plaster Lion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Plaster Lion: When this story broke I called it. The detail that this uninjured man was still wearing the noose allegedly placed around his throat was so over-the-top ridiculous that had I been a cop I would have tried to talk him out of ruining his life by filing the report.

A lot of people called it.

But if IIRC they were all racist, homiphobic bigots.


Or maybe just people who could see through his wall of crumbling bullshiat.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah yes, cross-posted to main, where all the racist trash congregates. These threads are always a hoot, and useful for updating farkies of certain dumbasses too.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Smurfnazi420: Oh, come on.
Is no one going to comment on the headline?
That's hilarious.
Jussie?
I'm crying.
Thanks subbie

I came to point out the headline says "just days after Chris Cuomo was fired for helping his brother fight sex-pest claims".  Sex-pest claims?  What the fark, are they trying to play down sexual harassment?  Is this a common term for it?


Yes.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Did that asshole really think the cops bought his shiatty story from the get-go?


Half of Fark still considers him the victim.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Steakzilla: Smurfnazi420: Oh, come on.
Is no one going to comment on the headline?
That's hilarious.
Jussie?
I'm crying.
Thanks subbie

I came to point out the headline says "just days after Chris Cuomo was fired for helping his brother fight sex-pest claims".  Sex-pest claims?  What the fark, are they trying to play down sexual harassment?  Is this a common term for it?

I'm assuming that's a .co.uk thing.


It is. They use the same phrase to describe Josh Duggar, the sex pest currently on trial for CSAM in the state of Arkansas where his father, Jim Bob Duggar, is running for state senate. The same sex pest Josh Duggar who molested his sisters and a fourth non-relative female over a span of three years (that we know of). This sex pest Josh Duggar, accused of possessing CSAM in the state of Arkansas, is the son of Jim Bob Duggar, who is running for state senate in a special election.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mjbok: Were you around for the original threads about this?  Lots and lots of Farkers believed him.


The key word was "rational."  Fark is many things, but rational it isn't.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: I thought the Chicago DA fishily dropped the case? This is the first I hear he was charged.


Kim Foxx corruptly dismissed the case, a special prosecutor was brought in to handle it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: walking to eat some Subway at 2am


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
