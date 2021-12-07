 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Indian woman's brother and mother are accused of beheading her in an 'honor killing" after she married a man without their permission. Cops are pretty sure it was them because they posed for a selfie with the severed head afterwards   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 50/50, before reading the article, on whether or not the "posing with her severed head" detail in the headline was actually described in the article or was merely a detail subby added.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas?  Soon.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How very honorable.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a nice country
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. 6000 years. We had a good run.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honor killing isn't the phrase I would have gone with.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother and son didn't invite the woman's father to the honor killing? RUDE.
 
Matt the Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas does what texas does.....
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Texas?  Soon.


Texas, 2008.

But he shot his daughters. No beheading.

Yaser Said
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heads up, it's a gruesome story.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In my next life I hope like farking hell I'm born on third base as a rich, white, blonde and blue-eyed male with a 9 inch dick.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Texas?  Soon.


Sounds like 'Religious Freedom' strikes again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This a perfect example of when "an eye for an eye" is appropriate punishment.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What.  In.  The.  Farking.  Hell?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: In my next life I hope like farking hell I'm born on third base as a rich, white, blonde and blue-eyed male with a 9 inch dick.


So long as you are going for an average life.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, she's in Sto-vo-kor now.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This threads is useless without...

Nevermind.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What're their fark handles?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some people seize their opportunity to get ahead in life. Most are horrified at the thought.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".


Nope, murdering a woman for not marrying who you want is something only evil people do.

Obviously evil people still have reasons for their actions. Were you under the impression they didn't, or something?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".


So it's just street level grifting?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Oh, Gita, such good head
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: In my next life I hope like farking hell I'm born on third base as a rich, white, blonde and blue-eyed male with a 9 inch dick.


I'd rather to be a smoking hot bisexual redhead female with an IQ of 140.

Limitless opportunities all around.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She didn't let her family sell her to the highest bidder? How very dishonorable indeed.

/s
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".


I'd give you the benefit of the doubt that you meant there's more on TOP of them being evil, but you CHOSE to put "evil people" in quotes, basically framing the idea that they're evil as dubious.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".


Which is evil and farked up.  Even in backwards Spanish colonies, they just reduced the demanded dowry amounts for "dishonorable" women and still found willing husbands.  Or kept the "dishonored" woman in the family as a permanent maid or caretaker for married members of the family.  Or sued the man in question, recovered what they were owed, and got a priest to wipe the slate clean.  Killing someone who doesn't deserve to die is just evil.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mom seems nice...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meathome: Sub Human: Texas?  Soon.
Texas, 2008.
But he shot his daughters. No beheading.
Yaser Said


I don't think it was Texas, but there was a middle eastern couple who stabbed their daughter to death because she went out with her boyfriend too much.  She was 16.  Mom held her down when she came home from her date, and dad stabbed her.  They were nice enough to record it all, not that they had any kind of alibi.

Can you imagine living in a house where they regard you as so low that your family members might kill you for reasons they didn't even tell you?  That's what freaked me out.  That must be the atmosphere that these girls live in all the time.

Now tell me about how you got PTSD from covid rules.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Kitty2.0: In my next life I hope like farking hell I'm born on third base as a rich, white, blonde and blue-eyed male with a 9 inch dick.

I'd rather to be a smoking hot bisexual redhead female with an IQ of 140.

Limitless opportunities all around.


I already know what that* feels like, except god didn't gift me with basketball sized tits. Without those, the opportunities are quite limited.

*I've never been tested as an adult, but was in Gifted and AP classes for the majority of my time in school.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The mother and son didn't invite the woman's father to the honor killing? RUDE.


so that means they have to have another honor killing on the mother. then that's going to probably need another honor killing after that. Starting an endless cycle of honor killings.

It 's going to really suck for the last guy who has to cut his own head off.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: In my next life I hope like farking hell I'm born on third base as a rich, white, blonde and blue-eyed male with a 9 inch dick.


Meh. We have problems too.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
remember kids, all cultures are equal
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".

Which is evil and farked up.  Even in backwards Spanish colonies, they just reduced the demanded dowry amounts for "dishonorable" women and still found willing husbands.  Or kept the "dishonored" woman in the family as a permanent maid or caretaker for married members of the family.  Or sued the man in question, recovered what they were owed, and got a priest to wipe the slate clean.  Killing someone who doesn't deserve to die is just evil.


All those alternatives you mentioned still sound pretty evil to me too. I guess we're now just talking scales of evil.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meathome: Sub Human: Texas?  Soon.

Texas, 2008.

But he shot his daughters. No beheading.

Yaser Said


Delta near in Vancouver Canada, 2009

But he beheaded his daughter.  No shooting.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/india/​i​ndian-canadian-gets-11-years-for-behea​ding-daughter/story-a4DK0DlBXfxFM61OHW​piNM.html
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's one way to get a head in life
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cwheelie: remember kids, all cultures are equal


Whatever gets you through the night.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".


Can you explain how killing somebody over money isn't evil?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cwheelie: remember kids, all cultures are equal


Exactly, just take a look at the culture that white nationalists convene around.  Why would they relate towards losers all the time?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Kitty2.0: In my next life I hope like farking hell I'm born on third base as a rich, white, blonde and blue-eyed male with a 9 inch dick.

Meh. We have problems too.


Yeah, like that dick is an impressive novelty toy that is probably uncomfortable for the majority of potential sex partners.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".


In India the dowery is usually paid by the brides family.

The issue here is that the family is in a social system where your families standing within the community, including who your kids can marry, jobs you can hold, etc)  demands rigid adherence to the social norms. If one member of the family deviates from this (Eg by getting pregnant out of wedlock, or marrying down/out of the hierarchy) it reflects on all members of the family. Any other daughters are presumed to be the sort of get pregnant out of wedlock, any sons also lose marriageable value. To regain standing the family is required to show extreme fealty to the status quo and "rectify" the deviation as extremely as possible to show that the rest of the family aren't deviants.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cwheelie: remember kids, all cultures are equal


I'm not sure how a culture that thinks stoning people for any reason is any better.   Both are illegal.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we assume the family was Muslim, or do Hindus believe in cutting off your loved ones heads as well?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Madman drummers bummers: Kitty2.0: In my next life I hope like farking hell I'm born on third base as a rich, white, blonde and blue-eyed male with a 9 inch dick.

Meh. We have problems too.

Yeah, like that dick is an impressive novelty toy that is probably uncomfortable for the majority of potential sex partners.


Perhaps I've revealed too much about myself. Tee hee.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: In India the victim, in essence, deprived her family of a dowry which is why they off'ed her. She is now "unclean" and there will be no grams of gold and goats etc etc. There is more going on here than just "evil people".


They 👏 chopped 👏 off 👏 someone's 👏 head! Dude, they're evil.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: cwheelie: remember kids, all cultures are equal

Exactly, just take a look at the culture that white nationalists convene around.  Why would they relate towards losers all the time?


Women are only deprived of their rights/lives by males who wish to control their reproductive apparatus in stinky, brown, foreign places.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: cwheelie: remember kids, all cultures are equal

I'm not sure how a culture that thinks stoning people for any reason is any better.   Both are illegal.


Well, perhaps you would not feel so all alone.
 
OBBN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Animals
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: Can we assume the family was Muslim, or do Hindus believe in cutting off your loved ones heads as well?


That particular state is 80% Hindu.  And Hindus do honor killings too.  They're the ones who also toss widows onto funeral pyres as well, or at least used to.  That entire region has issues with women's rights.
 
