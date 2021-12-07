 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Man left gutted after £45 Greek statue of Hercules and Diomedes naked wrestling arrives with testicle missing. Rock hard Diomedes unable to comment as his mouth was full   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Weird, English-language films, Greek mythology, American films, Chris Marsh, Ancient Greece, The Missing, Trojan War, Boss  
•       •       •

729 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris said: "He's missing a b*****k. Help. Please. Diomedes is missing a little something. He's missing his left ball."

It's possible it was just inside him because he's so turned on; extreme arousal can, in some men, lead to one or both testicles retreating up into the body, usually while the scrotum is high and tight (which looks like it could be the case).
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rename the statue "Hercules and Lance."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who spends $60 on a secret santa work gift?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Anybody want to watch some gladiator movies?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How's it hangin', Testicles?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Who spends $60 on a secret santa work gift?


I still resent your 5 dollar starbucks gift card, tightwad.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So how does this work?  "Chris" and buddies make up a story, with a photo to sell to the Mirror -- or does the Mirror think it up by themselves and hire a model "Chris" to do the photo after writing the copy?  How much are we talking about for the filler piece?
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sanstestikles? Not my favorite myth
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait til he hears about Ken dolls.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Little Bondo, little paint, it's all good.
 
fat boy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Half off vasectomies?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Diomedes busted a nut?
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So someone, either the shipper or the sculptor, wasn't on the ball?
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rock hard Diomede? Isn't that where Tina Fey lives?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How's it hangin', Testicles?


I read this as "Testa-kleaze" and it was much funnier.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The questionaire for the insurance replacement was oddly specific:

1. Did the broken piece hang low?
2. Did it wobble to and fro?
3. Could you tie it in
3A. A knot?
3B. A bow?
4. Could it be thrown over the shoulder like a continental soldier?
 
tuckeg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this Joke
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Diomedes was a Urologist?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is just socially acceptable Sexy girl Hobo Nickel, huh?

(Images are censored, but I'd still advise checking it out.)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the Testiclops.  The creature that Homer chose to leave out of The Odyssey.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow, that's nuts!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.