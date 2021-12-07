 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vintage Everyday)   Whip out a "Candle Salad" at your next din-din party to get tongues & eye-brows waggling. Especially the tongues   (vintag.es) divider line
35
    More: Awkward, Cookbook, candle salad, Recipe, edition of A Child, First Cook Book, edition of the Betty Crocker, Cooking, salad's base  
•       •       •

1562 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 07 Dec 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No utensils allowed.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The candle salad is typically composed of lettuce, pineapple, banana, cherry, and either mayonnaise or, according to some recipes, cottage cheese. Whipped cream may also be used.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes a salad with some candles is just a salad with some candles.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me while I whip this out....
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people were strange.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of when I was a naked sushi model.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: The candle salad is typically composed of lettuce, pineapple, banana, cherry, and either mayonnaise or, according to some recipes, cottage cheese. Whipped cream may also be used.

[Fark user image 300x271] [View Full Size image _x_]


The 1950s had some horrifying foods.  This "recipe" sounds right up there with those disgusting plates of cold meats, seafood, or other savory things suspended in jello.  No wonder baby boomers are screwed up -- they got forced to eat these monstrosities and have been seeking revenge ever since.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a banana you sex-starved maniacs.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deck the balls.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed no actual fire is involved.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you supposed to grab the back of your head when you eat it, too?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you dessert lasts more than four hours please contact you physician.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A holiday recipe. Later printed in children's cookbooks."

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: blatz514: The candle salad is typically composed of lettuce, pineapple, banana, cherry, and either mayonnaise or, according to some recipes, cottage cheese. Whipped cream may also be used.

[Fark user image 300x271] [View Full Size image _x_]

The 1950s had some horrifying foods.  This "recipe" sounds right up there with those disgusting plates of cold meats, seafood, or other savory things suspended in jello.  No wonder baby boomers are screwed up -- they got forced to eat these monstrosities and have been seeking revenge ever since.


Gelatins require refrigeration. So before the 1940s, only the rich could eat aspic.

Once people got home refrigerators, suddenly jello was way cool (if you'll pardon the pun).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: The candle salad is typically composed of lettuce, pineapple, banana, cherry, and either mayonnaise or, according to some recipes, cottage cheese. Whipped cream may also be used.

[Fark user image 300x271] [View Full Size image _x_]


The whole thing is a car wreck, fruits, veggies and mayonnaise? The hell is wrong with people?
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the strong of stomache. check out The Gallery of Regrettable Food:

https://www.lileks.com/institute/gall​e​ry/
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Reminds me of when I was a naked sushi model.


User name checks out.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: blatz514: The candle salad is typically composed of lettuce, pineapple, banana, cherry, and either mayonnaise or, according to some recipes, cottage cheese. Whipped cream may also be used.

[Fark user image 300x271] [View Full Size image _x_]

The 1950s had some horrifying foods.  This "recipe" sounds right up there with those disgusting plates of cold meats, seafood, or other savory things suspended in jello.  No wonder baby boomers are screwed up -- they got forced to eat these monstrosities and have been seeking revenge ever since.


Remember when everything was bacon flavored, siracha flavored, and now everything has 9 million Scoville of whatever pepper is in vogue?

The only difference is instead of watching some youtube video for internet reactions and deciding it is stupid, we subjected our friends and family to these monstrosities. Because it was new and we were bored.

I use the subjective we, as I grew up in podunk midwest, where these holdover gross foods were "tradition" and as a young child, I wondered what was wrong with people eating these gross foods.

"Something different".
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
etonline.comView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ingo: For the strong of stomache. check out The Gallery of Regrettable Food:

https://www.lileks.com/institute/galle​ry/


Maybe wait a while after eating before going to that site.

So the question remains...why did food from the 50s til the 80s look like vomit?
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ingo: For the strong of stomache. check out The Gallery of Regrettable Food:

https://www.lileks.com/institute/galle​ry/


Beat me to it! I just ordered one of his books for my niece after she professed a love for Jello salads.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The very last picture in TFA pretty much sums it up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: The very last picture in TFA pretty much sums it up:

[Fark user image 640x853]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nanny Ogg would approve....
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pineapple, banana and maraschino cherry, my three least favorite fruits, where do I sign up?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
PAIGE SALAD
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby's mom had them lined up for the main course
i0.wp.comView Full Size

They thought they were in for a satisfying main dish
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

But they settled for what they got, instead
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also remember that in the TwenCen your choice of produce was seasonal and limited.

They didn't have hydroponic tomatoes and lettuce all year round, they weren't flying in fruit and veggies from the opposite hemisphere.

their choices for salads were limited
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just make it two maraschino cherries on the pineapple slice, already!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this was recommended between Saturday morning cartoons when i was a kid.  no one else?  it may have been regional.  along side School House Rocks were other musical cartoon PSAs like drink water, eat beans and rice, the potato skin is good for you.  this one was a "Saturday", because it resembled a sundae(?)- cottage cheese on top of the pineapple ring held the banana upright, and idk how the grape was supposed to stay on top because my mom wasn't a crazy person, and gave me apple slices instead.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Just make it two maraschino cherries on the pineapple slice, already!


Grapes
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Christmas dinner if we were good:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: blatz514: The candle salad is typically composed of lettuce, pineapple, banana, cherry, and either mayonnaise or, according to some recipes, cottage cheese. Whipped cream may also be used.

[Fark user image 300x271] [View Full Size image _x_]

The whole thing is a car wreck, fruits, veggies and mayonnaise? The hell is wrong with people?


Honestly, it's not that unusual of a combination.  Waldorf salad is fruit, meat, vegetables and nuts in a mayonnaise-based dressing.  Santa Barbara chicken salad uses a mayo and yogurt-based dressing in combination with almonds, apricots and chunks of chicken breast.

We used to make the candle salad for holiday dinner parties.  Boston lettuce, fresh pineapple rings, banana, plain yogurt and a maraschino cherry flame.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thatsapenis.jpg

The 1950s and 1960s were farked up.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.