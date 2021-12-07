 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Bad: nearly 70 Spanish medics test positive after a Christmas party. Worse: most worked in the ICU. Sign of the times: they were fully vaxxed   (bbc.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Europe, European countries, Vaccination, total population, Immune system, recent weeks, World population, Smallpox  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Dec 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


Yup, the whole reason to get vaccinated. To decrease the chance of ending up in the hospital icu ward.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many had serious symptoms or were hospitalized?

Repeat after me: vaccines don't prevent you from testing positive
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like vaccines work or something
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


Only go where everyone is vaccinated? Now pull the other one.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash: contagious disease is contagious, and a vaccine greatly increases your chance of either not catching it or not getting very sick if you do.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


I'm sure somebody still having their groceries delivered and bleaching their mail will be around shortly to tell you that you're wrong.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice fearmongering headline, subby, you dick

The vaccines worked the way they were supposed to in this case, this shouldn't be news
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.

I'm sure somebody still having their groceries delivered and bleaching their mail will be around shortly to tell you that you're wrong.


Hey, now, I still have groceries delivered. I was having that done in the Before Time and never stopped.

What? I'm lazy, not stupid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least you know the vaccine is working.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


An asymptomatic vaccinated person with COVID can infect a non-vaccinated person, and possibly kill them. This is not good for health workers to do.

I was just at a test-to-attend party with everyone vaccinated. The problem with this setup is that the party is not a bubble. There was food and gifts brought which may have been contaminated.

I guess the issue is that the people at the party aren't getting sick but could be spreading to non-vaccinated people, e.g. sick people or children.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.

Only go where everyone is vaccinated? Now pull the other one.


I have been going to this shabby little bar down the road for close to 30 years.   Great food and low key.   I masked up last week and went to get a burger.   They had a sign on the door letting us all know that mask mandates were tyranny and other Plague Rat favorites.   I stood there and thought "After all these years I will never enter this establishment again," and went to the Mexican restaurant next door.

Point is, "How you protect your customers and staff" is now a choice that I make when I am shopping.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as said, no symptoms, meaning they turned out better than my cousin.

/He's fine, was vaxxed so just had what could've been written off as a chest cold for a few days.
//Got my booster last Friday.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doooommmm and gloooooooommmm
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antivaxxer idiots: See!? The vaccine does nothing!

Merltech: eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.

Yup, the whole reason to get vaccinated. To decrease the chance of ending up in the hospital icu ward.


Not the whole reason... it's also to reduce the chance of spreading the virus. It's done that even here as asymptomatic people aren't like to spread it as much. But obviously it's still a problem here as they're doctors and nurses and can't risk asymptomatic spread to patients.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Newsflash: contagious disease is contagious, and a vaccine greatly increases your chance of either not catching it or not getting very sick if you do.


60% in this case were successfully protected by the vaccine which was intended for an earlier variant.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


I'm going to disagree with you there.

Just because YOU don't have symptoms doesn't mean the vaccinated people you give it to won't have symptoms.  If you're sick, quarantine.  Don't be a farking idiot.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.

Yup, the whole reason to get vaccinated. To decrease the chance of ending up in the hospital icu ward.


Damn near every one of them is going to end up in the hospital's ICU ward.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


You monster
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The one and only breakthrough case that I know got pretty sick. However, he recovered at home and didn't have to go into a hospital. He also thinks that if he was unvaccinated, he would have wound up in the ICU or dead.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The tests are sensitive enough that you can be both a viral carrier AND non-contagious. If you're vaxxed and asymptomatic, you won't be infecting anyone unless (maybe) you sneeze on someone's face.
 
djfitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only way to stop COVID is to remove it's prevalence in the population. Even if you're not getting sick now, continued high infection rates lead to more mutations, which the current vaccine might not handle. Which means that we go through infection peaks forever. We have to reduce the incidence in the population or we will be masking forever. Oh, and I guess millions more people dying.
 
powtard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next thing you know we'll all be locked down forever just for the common cold.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: The tests are sensitive enough that you can be both a viral carrier AND non-contagious. If you're vaxxed and asymptomatic, you won't be infecting anyone unless (maybe) you sneeze on someone's face.


This is why PCR tests should tell you on what cycle they detected the virus. If you're carrying a viral load that's at the limits of detectability, you're not a problem.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The infected staff were all fully vaccinated and are showing no symptoms, health authorities said.

Has anybody mentioned this yet? No?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: The tests are sensitive enough that you can be both a viral carrier AND non-contagious. If you're vaxxed and asymptomatic, you won't be infecting anyone unless (maybe) you sneeze on someone's face.


You'd probably want your doctor and nurse to wear a mask, and anyone else around you, since they could all be carriers.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


I've been testing positive since Thursday.

Fully vaxxed (J&J in April + booster dose of Pfizer in October).

All I've had deal with is a slight case of sniffles.  Like a very mild cold.

So the vaccines are doing what they are supposed to and I'm pretty much fine, though still having to do the whole "10 day quarantine at home" thing.

People need to stop acting surprised when breakthrough infections happen.  The vaccines were never 100% against any infection, and that is especially the case against newer variants like Delta and Omicron.  Eventually, I think, most people will be infected with this from time to time, as it becomes another endemic circulating respiratory virus.  It's just too infectious to be avoided forever.

The important thing is that the vaccines still seem to be highly protective against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.  If we get to the point where people are still catching it, but the vast majority have no worse than mild cold or flu symptoms because of vaccine protection, then that's a win.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.

I'm sure somebody still having their groceries delivered and bleaching their mail will be around shortly to tell you that you're wrong.


Hey asshole, kids under 5

Signed concerned parent of child with severe asthma.
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

powtard: Next thing you know we'll all be locked down forever just for the common cold.


Bullshiat. We had a not very strict "lockdown" that only lasted a matter of weeks in much of the US. Sorry you hate being inconvenienced at all to help slow the spread of a deadly virus.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.


every infection is an opportunity to mutate


so yes, it matters, we need to lower transmission rates. infecting 68 health care workers is farking insane
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The reason for the variants of covid is primarily the fault of the unvaxxed. Currently the unvaxxed are at 10x greater risk of hospitalization and about 3x more likely to die than a vaccinated person. Just need to get that 3x up to 100x for death and the anti-vaxxers are really trying to produce a variant to do just that. A massive reduction of idiots in the US would be a long term positive.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

powtard: Next thing you know we'll all be locked down forever just for the common cold.


first they make you register your car, then they confiscate it

slippery slope hurr durr
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The reason for the variants of covid is primarily the fault of the unvaxxed. Currently the unvaxxed are at 10x greater risk of hospitalization and about 3x more likely to die than a vaccinated person. Just need to get that 3x up to 100x for death and the anti-vaxxers are really trying to produce a variant to do just that. A massive reduction of idiots in the US would be a long term positive.


Slow learner die off is always good for the specie. I have zero empathy left for anyone unvaccinated other than the few people that truly cannot receive it or won't benefit from it. My 5 year old just got his second shot even thought he's already had an ultra mild infection few months ago cause you know, why not? Still waiting for the slowly spinning wheels at FDA to approve for 5 and under.
 
shill1253
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think they show of be called prophylactic not vaccines.
 
shill1253
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because they aren't seeming to be preventing infection, but they are seeming to be preventing disease.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zeroman987: RTOGUY: eurotrader: No symptoms and none hospitalized. If a vaccinated person tests positive for covid and shows no ill effects and is only around vaccinated people it doesn't really matter.

I'm sure somebody still having their groceries delivered and bleaching their mail will be around shortly to tell you that you're wrong.

Hey asshole, kids under 5

Signed concerned parent of child with severe asthma.


Hey asshole why should those of us not at risk have to lockdown forever because of your genetically inferior kid? What we used to do with immunocompromised people was keep them at home in a bubble we didn't make the entire country stay at home. I'm betting we are going to see a lot more cases of vaccinated people getting the sniffles from Covid so prepare to be disappointed when we accept that as normal and get back to living.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shill1253: Because they aren't seeming to be preventing infection, but they are seeming to be preventing disease.


That's the way all vaccines work though.

There's nothing in the shot that can magically prevent pathogens from entering your body and getting inside some of your cells.

What vaccines do (all vaccines) is train your immune system, and build a standing army of antibodies and T-cells and memory cells, so that when you do get infected, you can respond to it very rapidly and shut it down before it gets serious.  In the best case, you shut down nascent infections before you even have any symptoms so you'd never know, but in other cases, you get some mild symptoms.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.