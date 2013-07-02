 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Headline: Vandals deface church with satanic imagery. TFA: Some kids wrote "Hail Satan, 666" and "Kill God" in chalk, on the floor of an outdoor pavilion   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Lititz Church of the Brethren, Privacy, English-language films, Surveillance, London, exterior wall  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrible.  Don't those vandals realize that someone is going to get out the church water house, connect it up, and spray that sidewalk chalk off of there?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kids. I dunno.

Luckily with the amount of school shootings, they'll probably never make it to the point of discovering permanent marker or spray paint.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.


From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.


Your god is not strong enough to save you.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it requires something more intensive than thoughts and prayers, it's a tragedy.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.


Meh, it's still offensive to the community whose private property it was written on.

I wish the shiatty kids in my neighborhood would use chalk instead of paint markers when they're pretending to be drug dealers marking their territory between Sunday school classes.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.


Probably thinks they should be charged and sentenced to the maximum penalty for a hate crime, too.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Meh, it's still offensive to the community whose private property it was written on.


They'll get over it.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Meh, it's still offensive to the community whose private property it was written on.

I wish the shiatty kids in my neighborhood would use chalk instead of paint markers when they're pretending to be drug dealers marking their territory between Sunday school classes.


To be faaaaiiiir I find most churches offensive to the communities they're built in.

It is kind of a shiatty thing to do, though, but calling it vandalism is a reach.

Definitely harassment though.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Meh, it's still offensive to the community whose private property it was written on.

I wish the shiatty kids in my neighborhood would use chalk instead of paint markers when they're pretending to be drug dealers marking their territory between Sunday school classes.


If you can't see the difference between vandalism and some kids scrawling in chalk, well, I'll be honest. I'm half surprised these kids aren't being brought up on terrorism charges.
 
ongbok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.fugly.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is an Anabaptist church.  Not quite Amish.  In the old country, both protestants and catholics burned them at the stake as heretics.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Glorious Golden Ass: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Meh, it's still offensive to the community whose private property it was written on.

They'll get over it.


I look forward to the story of racist things written in chalk and everyone here making it sound like not an issue at all because it's just chalk yo.  I don't really care about this story either, just annoying to see the obvious double standard on Fark.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God damnit Simon is at it again the little Satanist!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's OK.

shiatty hiring editors only read the headlines too.

Most hiring editors are shiatty.

The kids desperately wanting to get out of Mayberry News know this.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Boo_Guy: Glorious Golden Ass: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Meh, it's still offensive to the community whose private property it was written on.

They'll get over it.

I look forward to the story of racist things written in chalk and everyone here making it sound like not an issue at all because it's just chalk yo.  I don't really care about this story either, just annoying to see the obvious double standard on Fark.


Spims and mimzies? That's just a sign the Low Men in Yellow Coats are about
 
eKonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: That's horrible.  Don't those vandals realize that someone is going to get out the church water house, connect it up, and spray that sidewalk chalk off of there?


I assume water house = water closet  +out house.Which make sense, when you think about it...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Satanists are just Christians who root for the devil. You have to believe in God for there to be a Satan. An interesting game. The only winning move is not to play.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yep, hardcore Satanists with the star circle thing upside down.  I'm guessing the video surveillance from the neighbors doorbell camera will show the pastor false flagging this desecration.  Nothing like some martyrdom before Christmas to bring in the donations from the rubes.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.


I'm not Subby, nor do I particularly approve of even using chalk on stuff that is not yours; but there is a big farking difference between using easily removed chalk and spray paint.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stupid f*cking kids.

It is "Praise Hail Satan". Get it right or you'll end up in Heaven.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: This is an Anabaptist church.  Not quite Amish.  In the old country, both protestants and catholics burned them at the stake as heretics.


Wait, anabaptists still exist?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Boo_Guy: Glorious Golden Ass: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Meh, it's still offensive to the community whose private property it was written on.

They'll get over it.

I look forward to the story of racist things written in chalk and everyone here making it sound like not an issue at all because it's just chalk yo.  I don't really care about this story either, just annoying to see the obvious double standard on Fark.


Yeah, you'd almost think that context was a thing that matters. It doesn't, of course, everything is all the same, but on Fark you could almost believe it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

I'm not Subby, nor do I particularly approve of even using chalk on stuff that is not yours; but there is a big farking difference between using easily removed chalk and spray paint.


Sadly, cops and other assholes consider the two equal.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2013/07/02/san-diego-sidewalk-cha​lk/2482201/
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's some pretty good handwriting for 'kids'. Looks like another desperate cry for more donations to me.

Check for chalkboards inside the church grounds. Real Satanists don't use chalk.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Satanists are just Christians who root for the devil. You have to believe in God for there to be a Satan. An interesting game. The only winning move is not to play.


This. CSB: A friend of mine had me listen to Goatwhore (not bad, if you like thrash/death metal) but they're basically a praise band. They say shiat like "who needs God when you've got satan" and I'm like.... pump the brakes there, Jars of Clay.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Probably thinks they should be charged and sentenced to the maximum penalty for a hate crime, too.


The War on Christmas is real.
Santa died for our sins & performed the Miracle of Rudolph with his reindeer bride.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Satanists are just Christians who root for the devil. You have to believe in God for there to be a Satan. An interesting game. The only winning move is not to play.


Whoa.  Mind blown.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
False flag "satanist" didn't want to damage own property, used chalk.
Film at 11:00.
Ric Romero, reporting.
 
indylaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Satanists are just Christians who root for the devil. You have to believe in God for there to be a Satan. An interesting game. The only winning move is not to play.


There's a whole branch of "Satanism" that is just atheists that like to role play. Like Pastafarianism but more goatees.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now if the church would remove all that offensive Jesus imagery, we'll be all set.
 
indylaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.


The church's feelings were hurt until the next moderate rain.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Gubbo: gar1013: Subby need their eyes checked.

Also, nice to see that subby is totes cool with vandalism as long as he doesn't like the victim.

From TFA "The chalk was able to be removed and there was no damage to the property, police said."

Now, what part of subby needing his eyes checked would you like to comment on from your position down there on your knees licking fascist boots.

Probably thinks they should be charged and sentenced to the maximum penalty for a hate crime, too.


CASTRATION! DOUBLE CASTRATION!

*bangs gavel*
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Christianes eunt domus.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: God damnit Simon is at it again the little Satanist!


[Fark user image image 350x263]


Great, now that song's gonna be stuck in my head all day.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I could have sworn that was "999".
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Satanists are just Christians who root for the devil. You have to believe in God for there to be a Satan. An interesting game. The only winning move is not to play.


That would be Christian Satanists.    Each flavor is going to be different.
 
