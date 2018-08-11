 Skip to content
 
(Lifehacker)   Ever read an article that's just one long humblebrag? Exhibit A   (lifehacker.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering it's a Lifehacker article, "one long humblebrag" moves it up the food chain of C-grade writing considerably. It's definitely above "one long paraphrase of someone else's article," "one long bit of redundant idiocy that's already been written about 425,000 times," and "one long string of meaningless words spliced together," anyway. I mean, it certainly doesn't have the melodramatic spice of a Jezebel or Daily Kos think piece, but this is actually a reasonably impressive specimen of internet journalism if you basically start with no expectations.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A second Lifehacker on the main page. I guess it is now overplayed. Lifehacker used to be cool when it was all mayo all the time in the food tab.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: basically start with no expectations


I'm going to start telling my dates that.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Pocket Ninja: basically start with no expectations

I'm going to start telling my dates that.


You guys are having dates?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not a whole article.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ar393: Sin_City_Superhero: Pocket Ninja: basically start with no expectations

I'm going to start telling my dates that.

You guys are having dates?


I'd suggest pitted dates. The seeds can be a bother.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dumb title, but a surprisingly ok article.  Lifehacker must have hired someone literate.  Maybe this year Santa will bring them an editor.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
High school popularity is stupid. I haven't used Facebook in over a decade, but back in the early years I created an account and looked up all my old high school mates. It seems all the nerds, geeks, outcasts, were living decent lives, good jobs, nice families, while all the popular kids were working at gas stations, in retail outlets, or food service. I know that it's a cliché, but it rings true. Be a nerd, not a football jock. (Unless you're good enough to make it to the NFL)
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not an article but I have read the first 2 sentences of an article.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Read about 6-8 paragraphs, reads like the author is trying to explain how they were the real cool kid in high school even though they only had a few friends and wasn't homecoming king/queen
 
ar393
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: ar393: Sin_City_Superhero: Pocket Ninja: basically start with no expectations

I'm going to start telling my dates that.

You guys are having dates?

I'd suggest pitted dates. The seeds can be a bother.


Pity dates was the closest thing I got....
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: High school popularity is stupid. I haven't used Facebook in over a decade, but back in the early years I created an account and looked up all my old high school mates. It seems all the nerds, geeks, outcasts, were living decent lives, good jobs, nice families, while all the popular kids were working at gas stations, in retail outlets, or food service. I know that it's a cliché, but it rings true. Be a nerd, not a football jock. (Unless you're good enough to make it to the NFL)


Counterpoint
https://www.themarysue.com/jennifer-w​r​ight-nerd-culture/

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/11/op​i​nion/sunday/nerds-lebron-james-elon-mu​sk.html
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone from my high school would remember my name. I don't think i care.

If I ever went to a reunion it would just be to thank the teachers for trying and to apologize for being a disappointment. I got better over the years... somewhat.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hate to hoist all over your George Peppard subby, but my life has been one long humblebrag.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How to have sex with Morgan Fairchild. Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This classic longitudinal study on teen popularity indicates that around a third of students are considered to be in the top-tier popular clique by their peers. About half of the late middle school students surveyed were considered middle status-they tended to not like the popular people, but had their own small social circles. The remaining 20 percent were either hangers-on to the popular people, or socially isolated loners.


Most of the "top-tier" are overly concerned about maintaining their own popularity, typically well into adulthood.  And the survey is missing how many high-school kids don't give a fark about about popularity (regardless of which tier they fall into) or will soon fall into not giving a fark about it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like you should dress your child up like a Sindarin Elf.

/ The other day, I asked my girlfriend if I could teach my stepdaughter elvish and make her some pointy ears. I'm still sleeping in my own bed.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spongeboob: vilesithknight: High school popularity is stupid. I haven't used Facebook in over a decade, but back in the early years I created an account and looked up all my old high school mates. It seems all the nerds, geeks, outcasts, were living decent lives, good jobs, nice families, while all the popular kids were working at gas stations, in retail outlets, or food service. I know that it's a cliché, but it rings true. Be a nerd, not a football jock. (Unless you're good enough to make it to the NFL)

Counterpoint
https://www.themarysue.com/jennifer-wr​ight-nerd-culture/

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/11/opi​nion/sunday/nerds-lebron-james-elon-mu​sk.html


Neither article is wrong, but they don't really counter my point that nerds are more successful. The 2nd article even mentions that the geeks of the 90's are wealthy now. The jocks they mention are the less than 1% that go on to be pro's, pretty much backing up my disclaimer I used to end my rant. But yes they make a very good point, anyone with a wee-wee is capable of being toxic, regardless of career, hobbies, social status.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was so unpopular in high school that even the guidance counselor snubbed me.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"While aspects of popularity are genetic (good-looking people are more likely to be socially successful, for instance) likability can be taught".

I never had a chance.


And to this day, even so many years later, I want to scream when I see cheerleaders.
 
Chevello
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ar393: Sin_City_Superhero: Pocket Ninja: basically start with no expectations

I'm going to start telling my dates that.

You guys are having dates?


No, probably because that's the headline for my dating profile

/not really
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I was so unpopular in high school that even the guidance counselor snubbed me.


I was so unpopular, the school crossing guard kept trying to lure me into traffic.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What about all the cool athletes that got good grades? Sorry to rain on all the nerd Dylan and Klebold fantasies that being an awkward dweeb means you'll be successful one day.

That said - working at being better makes you better in the long run. "Natural" beauties and athletes tend to fade away compared to the nerds who had to develop interests and learn to be kind and friendly.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought that said "have you ever read an article that is just one long hummingbird" and I said Yes
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Protip: Don't "be yourself." Be the best version of yourself you can be, the one Mr Rogers KNOWS you can be.

/Ted Lasso, too
 
August11
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can't remember your own Lords-of-the Flies-with-hairspray high school social experience and not wonder whether you've prepared your child to navigate the fraught social landscape of not-quite-adulthood.

To Subby's point: there are at least fifteen meta-messages in this one sentence. Staggering. This guy's ego is, uh, expansive.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Considering it's a Lifehacker article, "one long humblebrag" moves it up the food chain of C-grade writing considerably. It's definitely above "one long paraphrase of someone else's article," "one long bit of redundant idiocy that's already been written about 425,000 times," and "one long string of meaningless words spliced together," anyway. I mean, it certainly doesn't have the melodramatic spice of a Jezebel or Daily Kos think piece, but this is actually a reasonably impressive specimen of internet journalism if you basically start with no expectations.


...and we're done.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: ar393: Sin_City_Superhero: Pocket Ninja: basically start with no expectations

I'm going to start telling my dates that.

You guys are having dates?

I'd suggest pitted dates. The seeds can be a bother.


...is this what we're calling vasectomies now?
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fano: What about all the cool athletes that got good grades? Sorry to rain on all the nerd Dylan and Klebold fantasies that being an awkward dweeb means you'll be successful one day.

That said - working at being better makes you better in the long run. "Natural" beauties and athletes tend to fade away compared to the nerds who had to develop interests and learn to be kind and friendly.


Yeah I was on the football team (we won state my Jr. year and I even got to play on astroturf [it sucks]) and the marching band and the swing choir and the jazz band and mathletes and blah blah blah here I am a successful scientist dreaming about writing grant proposals at a gas station or something.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never popular. Average looking. Not social.

Made a good career for myself, doing what I like -- electronics engineering. Got companies to fund and pay me to build and play with computers and circuits. I'm not rich, but I'm comfortable (unless the economy crashes), I'm still married to the same girl I married out of college, and my grown kids still talk to me.

I figure that's a win.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I want to see one of my high school classmates I'll have a pizza delivered.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was in high school right around the Colombine incident, and as the quiet, all black wearing, heavy metal loving, Dungeons and Dragons geek that I was, I somehow became reallypopular after that.  Probably because they didn't want me being the next one to do that.  I didn't care one way or the other, I wasn't the violent type anyway, just didn't care to socialize with most of them.  We just weren't on the same wavelength is all.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like you should dress your child up like a Sindarin Elf.

/ The other day, I asked my girlfriend if I could teach my stepdaughter elvish and make her some pointy ears. I'm still sleeping in my own bed.


An understandable reaction on her part. At least go for Vanyar elf.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was a social outcast but I showed all of them: I became a Fark admin.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I was so unpopular in high school that even the guidance counselor snubbed me.


If they were your typical high school guidance counselor, you were better off without them.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If your daughter is super popular, it's because she does butt stuff.
 
