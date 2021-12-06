 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman gives birth in a Tesla while stuck in NYC traffic. Mother and child are in good condition, the Tesla's condition is presumed questionable   (nypost.com) divider line
    Woman, Mother, Wife, New York City, Childbirth, Manhattan, New York University  
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's not gonna wash out  😬
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the baby just went on Autopilot it seems?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mom has range anxiety and passed it to the baby.  It's a thing.
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We talk about minimizing the amount of screen time kids receive.

This kid didn't stand a chance.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's on fire. The baby too, probably.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mommy.  Why'd you name me Telsa?
Well, dear.  You came as a shock.  I mean, your brother, Ford Turbo Diesel Cummings flew right out.
 
WyDave
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Peggy Hill : We need to break Luanne out of here and get her to a hospital.
Hank Hill : I don't know, Peggy. What if she gives birth in my truck? There's a limit to what Armor-All can do.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, it probably no longer qualifies as a "fancy" Tesla.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alex Gopher - The Child (Official Music Video)
Youtube URbFjz4hWMY
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.


Wow! I'm impressed by the size of your false dichotomy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: moothemagiccow: This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.

Wow! I'm impressed by the size of your false dichotomy.


Americans are in love with pretending they have something nice, and horror stories like this are the result.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: RedVentrue: moothemagiccow: This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.

Wow! I'm impressed by the size of your false dichotomy.

Americans are in love with pretending they have something nice, and horror stories like this are the result.


Wait....if she was in a POS Prius or a beat up '06 Explorer she WOULDN'T have gotten stuck in Manhattan traffic?

I really do not understand the point you are trying to make here
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever you do don't let Elon name the baby!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

swankywanky: moothemagiccow: RedVentrue: moothemagiccow: This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.

Wow! I'm impressed by the size of your false dichotomy.

Americans are in love with pretending they have something nice, and horror stories like this are the result.

Wait....if she was in a POS Prius or a beat up '06 Explorer she WOULDN'T have gotten stuck in Manhattan traffic?

I really do not understand the point you are trying to make here


I think it's a statement on the superficiality of American consumerism. Instead of saving some money and being in a position to go to the hospital early and not be too concerned about the costs, this family bought a Tesla to keep up with the Joneses and as a result waited until the last minute to go to the hospital.

Although, realistically, a Nissan Leaf would probably be a better choice, since the monthly cost to lease one is a few dozen bucks. It's much cheaper than a Prius, at least when I was pricing them. Leaf versus Tesla is an apples to apples comparison.

But this time of year, we are all inundated with consumerism, and we forget the real meaning of the season: axial tilt.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: swankywanky: moothemagiccow: RedVentrue: moothemagiccow: This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.

Wow! I'm impressed by the size of your false dichotomy.

Americans are in love with pretending they have something nice, and horror stories like this are the result.

Wait....if she was in a POS Prius or a beat up '06 Explorer she WOULDN'T have gotten stuck in Manhattan traffic?

I really do not understand the point you are trying to make here

I think it's a statement on the superficiality of American consumerism. Instead of saving some money and being in a position to go to the hospital early and not be too concerned about the costs, this family bought a Tesla to keep up with the Joneses and as a result waited until the last minute to go to the hospital.

Although, realistically, a Nissan Leaf would probably be a better choice, since the monthly cost to lease one is a few dozen bucks. It's much cheaper than a Prius, at least when I was pricing them. Leaf versus Tesla is an apples to apples comparison.

But this time of year, we are all inundated with consumerism, and we forget the real meaning of the season: axial tilt.


If you're having a baby it would not matter if she showed up a few hours early, they're charging her the same.  There's no hourly rate in hospitals - they just make you pay an insane amount per day - but not by the hour.  Plus, if they can afford that model Tesla in NYC, I'm going to assume they have a decent health plan.

Where does it say they lived in a 4 story walk up but sprung for a Tesla X?

//oh, and baby's come when they come - unless you're doing a C-section, it's not like you're making a res for two (soon to be three) at a restaurant
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some bigger cities have businesses that specialize in crime scene cleanup.  I have witnessed cars that had more than one gunshot killing done inside that cleaned up nicely......and didn't stink in any noticeable way after sitting in hot sunlight.  A good crime scene cleanup crew can do wonders for a car you might be tempted to just set on fire.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.


The hospital will turn you away if you're not dilated enough to be admitted. There's a reason you have to wait.
 
Likwit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: swankywanky: moothemagiccow: RedVentrue: moothemagiccow: This is the tradeoff.
You have your luxury car and your healthcare is still so farking bad you're birthing a farking kid in the backseat.
You could have a Toyota and no apprehension about maybe going to a hospital a few hours too early, but no. Our public goods have to turn a profit.

Wow! I'm impressed by the size of your false dichotomy.

Americans are in love with pretending they have something nice, and horror stories like this are the result.

Wait....if she was in a POS Prius or a beat up '06 Explorer she WOULDN'T have gotten stuck in Manhattan traffic?

I really do not understand the point you are trying to make here

I think it's a statement on the superficiality of American consumerism. Instead of saving some money and being in a position to go to the hospital early and not be too concerned about the costs, this family bought a Tesla to keep up with the Joneses and as a result waited until the last minute to go to the hospital.

Although, realistically, a Nissan Leaf would probably be a better choice, since the monthly cost to lease one is a few dozen bucks. It's much cheaper than a Prius, at least when I was pricing them. Leaf versus Tesla is an apples to apples comparison.

But this time of year, we are all inundated with consumerism, and we forget the real meaning of the season: axial tilt.


I get what dud was going for, but it doesn't make sense. They'd get just as stuck in traffic in a LEAF.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kids In The Hall - Cabbie Delivers Rush Hour Baby
Youtube ytkcj6Iq3Uo
 
