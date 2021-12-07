 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Mask-denying doctor fails to realize that he missed Susie Sub texting him "use me for your pleasure" while recording a news interview on his phone, uploads the recording to his website. Hilarity ensues. Bonus: blames "hackers"   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
mongbiohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And let me guess, he's married and talks a lot about the "sanctity" of marriage...
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear what Susie Sub has to say about this.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It was hackers" is the modern day equivalent of "the dog ate my homework" or "it was some black people".  Though that last one still gets used quite a bit.
 
davidv
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't shame a person for being kinky. Shame them for a valid reason, like being an idiot anti-masker
 
