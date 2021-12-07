 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   She's just like one of us. Except for that whole "heir to the Dutch throne" thing
    Netherlands, Beatrix of the Netherlands, Princess Amalia, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, Prince of Orange  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She sounds about as normal as a princess can be. So good for her.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will she properly reward me for saving the world?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFAFriends of friends tell me Amalia and her family were no different to others, interacting on private messenger groups.


/minor threadjack

When did we all change from saying "different from others" to saying "different to others"?

Because I swear I went to bed one night and everyone was still saying "from" and then when we woke up everyone had spontaneously decided overnight to switch to saying "to."

Is it just me?

/end threadjack
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like heir to the Dutch oven.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like one of us.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo...she's a rudder for the Dutch state?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Five, five posts before somebody mentions/infers she's kind of chubby.

Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I looked it up and "be normal" does appear to be a common Dutch phrase. Seems like shooting for mediocrity to me.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as France and Germany are getting along, she'll be fine.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She's a lot prettier than any of us are. Just saying.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She's still cute. I'd rather have some extra pounds, than having to be poked by ribs and pointy hip bones.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like Blair from Facts of Life.

I liked me some Blair.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Britain:
'Please inform the butler to inform the footman to inform the piss-boy that my last three bouts of flatulence were quite moist thus requiring some "paperwork"'
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ahh, changing times.

Remember when this was the "grossly, hilariously fat guy?"

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She must have a strong rudder.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry Jack, the princess is in another castle.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You don't really need to be concerned about your preferences. You're going to take what the universe gives you.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

English is a shiatty language for consistency. Not only does it morph with time like many other languages, it steals from other languages, twists, and assimilates. It also uses has multiple definitions and thought in a single word, which can lead to misunderstandings. Why? Because meaning depends on context, adjectives snd adverbs. This leads to word definitions depending on other words in a sentence. Sentence structure can be reversed / reordered depending on word usage and tense. And then there is the vague. Like: 'How do you do?' Really, those words strung together are vague, but the vague meaning is understood in conversation and context external to the sentence.

Don't even get me started on phonetics, vowel slides, colloquialisms, slang, contractions, word concatenations/derivatives.

But, what makes English valuable is in the 'less words, implied meanings, and quick conveyance of conversation' because it depends on multi-definition / multi-thought words and external context.

/no I'm not high. Language / communication is just interesting. What amazes me greatly is that our barely functional, mistake ridden fuzzy logic controller called our brain can parse then understand the idea of what the meat flapping sounds coming from someone else is trying to convey. And that is just one small part of what our brain processes constantly.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/he saves the world
//Swedish princess puts out
///slashies sit back and watch
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belgium, Netherlands and Scandinavian monarchies are relatively popular and stable. Ol' Charlie will probably be the last King of England and Spain is having a nasty case of republicanism as well.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

British english vs American english. The ever fluid meaning of prepositions, especially when part of a verb phrase, is what I found to be one of the biggest obstacles to learning a new language. They just don't translate 1:1, apparently even among versions of English.

I feel you though.  My similar complaint is people in America that insist on saying "stand on line" instead of "stand in line".  That started showing up like 5 years ago all of a sudden.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I was lucky in life, where I was able to pick and choose.

Of course, that was back in the days of my youth.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Her dad being a pilot is neat.

"Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, this is your king speaking."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is "Dutch throne" slang for toilet or something?

(Joining a long line of Dutch slurs like Dutch courage, Dutch uncle, Dutch treat, Dutch wife, Dutch agreement...)
 
Scaley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It's more a Brenglish thing than an Americanism.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You forgot Dutch door.and Dutch Schultz.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Belgium, Netherlands and Scandinavian monarchies are relatively popular and stable. Ol' Charlie will probably be the last King of England and Spain is having a nasty case of republicanism as well.


Uh huh. Even if the British did end the monarchy, there is no way that happens before one of Diana's kids assumes the throne.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fixed that for you.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Having worked for a Dutch company, I think everyone from Holland claims to be an heir to the Dutch thrown.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tabletop: So I looked it up and "be normal" does appear to be a common Dutch phrase. Seems like shooting for mediocrity to me.


If more people would "doe maar gewoon" it would be a better-looking world.

You don't see Dutch people at Walmart in crocs and pajamas, for example.

And they're world leaders in a lot of fields. Must be doing something right.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I'll be in Dutch with the wife..."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fixed that for you.


https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-​at-play/usage-of-all-of-a-sudden
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My fiance would have been the *retracted for privacy* if they hadn't reformed the dutch aristocracy. We have the paper deed to the castle there. And some rad pictures of his grandfather who still held the title. We make fun and say one day we'll take the deed back there and demand back taxes. There's a bar in that town named after his title and I want to walk in and hearald his coming using his title and like a trumpet hahaha "now presenting the *retracted for privacy*
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dutch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
