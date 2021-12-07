 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Precious Blood Elementary School finds Omicron variant. Well, yeah   (globalnews.ca) divider line
8
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Brigadeer General Jack D. Ripper, is not amused.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But don't worry. You'll be taking tests to travel forever now.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Too precious to waste
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Geez, Catholics. Really going for the hard sell on the school name, aren't you?
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good grief....so it was detected.  Guess that means this!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TFA says the school is located near Pharmacy Lane, so that's good, right?
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That...that really is the name of the school.

Yet more evidence towards my theory of Abrahamic religions being death cults.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

