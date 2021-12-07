 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   The Humane Society of Summit County is looking for volunteer foster homes for 50 dogs this holiday season to give them a respite from shelter life & experience living in a home environment & get some extra TLC. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (fox8.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm ready to go to the park, momz!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 625x623]


ahhhhh
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm getting photos put together for cards to send via email.    I don't feel like printing and mailing cards.   So I will email cards.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Hi guys - just a heads up; if you frequent Caturday and got on the card exchange list, I just emailed you a pdf with everybody's mailing addresses. Yup - I forgot to log in to my Fark email, so if you got an email from somebody named Mel, that's me (derp!).

Anyway, I added my fark name to the header so folks don't think that was a spam email or anything shady. Sorry for the confusion!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Howdy everyone!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Howdy everyone!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well, I took the plunge tonight.  Just got off the phone with the sales guy my company's secretary goes through for insurance stuff; I signed up for supplementary cancer coverage policy.  Like AFLAC, only different.

I'm getting to the age, if I DO get screened and come up positive, the pre-existing symptom claws on that stuff would mean I'd be heavily in debt by the time I could get coverage (5 years in the case of the place I talked to).

Do I have Big C?  Who knows.  But now I'm covered if I do.

Also, Happy Woofsday everybody!  Now I'm going to shower and go play team trivia at a bar somewhere.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, I took the plunge tonight.  Just got off the phone with the sales guy my company's secretary goes through for insurance stuff; I signed up for supplementary cancer coverage policy.  Like AFLAC, only different.

I'm getting to the age, if I DO get screened and come up positive, the pre-existing symptom claws on that stuff would mean I'd be heavily in debt by the time I could get coverage (5 years in the case of the place I talked to).

Do I have Big C?  Who knows.  But now I'm covered if I do.

Also, Happy Woofsday everybody!  Now I'm going to shower and go play team trivia at a bar somewhere.


Awesome, dude - good on ya. Too many people just don't want to even think about the scary stuff that could happen down the line so they refuse to face those unpleasant possibilities and...then they end up much worse off for it. You did the responsible thing and that's terrific *knucks*
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, I took the plunge tonight.  Just got off the phone with the sales guy my company's secretary goes through for insurance stuff; I signed up for supplementary cancer coverage policy.  Like AFLAC, only different.

I'm getting to the age, if I DO get screened and come up positive, the pre-existing symptom claws on that stuff would mean I'd be heavily in debt by the time I could get coverage (5 years in the case of the place I talked to).

Do I have Big C?  Who knows.  But now I'm covered if I do.

Also, Happy Woofsday everybody!  Now I'm going to shower and go play team trivia at a bar somewhere.


Awesome! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Back in December, 2016 my son & DIL took Buckwheat to the PetSmart in their are as the latter was having a fundraiser for our local foodbank where you brought in non-perishable foodstuffsi and your pet got to take a picture with Santa. As you can see, Buckwheat was less than thrilled by the experience.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sheldon gained 11 lbs in the 10 days since we found him.  Only 20 to go to get hem back to his former weight.  He also got a GPS tracker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, I took the plunge tonight.  Just got off the phone with the sales guy my company's secretary goes through for insurance stuff; I signed up for supplementary cancer coverage policy.  Like AFLAC, only different.

I'm getting to the age, if I DO get screened and come up positive, the pre-existing symptom claws on that stuff would mean I'd be heavily in debt by the time I could get coverage (5 years in the case of the place I talked to).

Do I have Big C?  Who knows.  But now I'm covered if I do.

Also, Happy Woofsday everybody!  Now I'm going to shower and go play team trivia at a bar somewhere.

Awesome! :)



Not so RUFF!

Came in second place last night in team trivia, got a $20 gift card to the Irish pub where I played!

I think on Superbowl Sunday, I'll be feeling a little 'green' this year.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pooches get smooches
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My little guy has his forever home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't have the heart to foster a dog.  I would never be able to give it back.  That an my current dog would not do well with another dog living with him.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Warehouse pooch checking in as well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hello Woofers! I finally got to meet my in law's new pupper over Thanksgiving. This is Little Dude. He's a Morkie, and has puppy breath and really sharp teeth. He tried to lick my face off and eat my nose, and I loved every minute of it. 🤗 I wanted to steal him.
 
