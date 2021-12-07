 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   Ok, settle down and de-clutch your pearls. That woman in North Carolina was arrested before she could smoke marijuana live on the internet   (cbs17.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
While in a patrol vehicle following her arrest, Keene threatened to "purposely" urinate in the vehicle, according to the news release.

SWAT was subsequently mobilized via helicopter, the policecar teargassed, the door blown off its hinges, and the seats saved from the terrorist.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't understand why anyone did anything they did in this story.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do they have standing orders to shoot Willie Nelson and Snoop Dog on sight?

Arrested for attempted drug use seems like overkill even in most totalitarian countries.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA- woman was arrested--(drugs charges)
Can I have them all reporter?

Wish I could say a typo like a lot of farks say.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where was this, Nazi Germany? Oh, North Carolina. Same thing.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to clog my arteries on FaceBo (or whatever it is called now) so tune in tomorrow pigs. JESUS FARKING CHRIST WE ARE WAY PAST NORMALCY NOW.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Where was this, Nazi Germany? Oh, North Carolina. Same thing.


The way I read it: Where was this, Nazi Germany? Oh, United States. Same thing.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Johnny boogerhook is about to blast down his classmates.

Good job serving the public by keeping that dangerous weed off the streets. It's way more important than helping the needy or talking to people about ways to spot distress in children and helping them
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How can you call it a country when in one part you can buy the shiat at the store next door and in another part they'll send in the SWAT team to bust down your door.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How can you call it a country when in one part you can buy the shiat at the store next door and in another part they'll send in the SWAT team to bust down your door.


That is why we need a federal law.
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
