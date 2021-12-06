 Skip to content
(NYPost)   CPS investigated the Crumbley family, but quickly found out they were rich and white so didn't do anything   (nypost.com) divider line
64
•       •       •

1733 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)



64 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yeah, this was the story I was expecting when they ran
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Or it could be that CPS was incompetent. But that never happens in America.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
True facts- in much of the country there is no minimum age or time frame that you can legally leave a kid alone.

So it's entirely possible CPS investigated and found the heat on, no injuries requiring hospitalization, no drug dealing, food in the house, goes to school, and not living in abject squalor and wrote down nothing to be done. The standards for parenting in this country is pretty low.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I guess you should see the vacation house.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
True facts - humans pretty much suck at raising other humans. It isn't surprising when some halfwit raises another halfwit.

/don't really have an alternative: just stating the obvious.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
From the photos I assume the family didn't own a comb.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is that where rich white people would live in Detroit?

Based on Elmore Leonard books, the white rich people live in places where they'd only allow George Clooney to burgle their stuff...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]


Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.


Meth
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

make me some tea: fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.

Meth


Maybe a bit, but probably something more along the lines of matching $80k pickup trucks, jet skis and a closet full of guns.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OptionC: make me some tea: fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.

Meth

Maybe a bit, but probably something more along the lines of matching $80k pickup trucks, jet skis and a closet full of guns.


Sorry.  I forgot the cruises, Disney vacations, bar tabs and trips to DC for insurrection.  Being economically anxious is expensive business.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]


Looks a lot like my sister's old house in Kansas.  Her kids were quite happy to finally get separate bedrooms when they moved here to the St. Louis area.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pig cops are usually reluctant to deal with their fellow honkey crackers.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seen the mugshots. Don't see a lot of earning potential there. Maybe a dead relative left a ton of cash. I think that's how it usually happens.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, this was the story I was expecting when they ran


Well, to be perfectly unfair, you have to taint the jury pool as early as possible
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
last week's shooting rampage at Oxford High School, where the teen is a sophomore.


He's still enrolled there?  WTF does it take to get expelled from that school?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Seen the mugshots. Don't see a lot of earning potential there. Maybe a dead relative left a ton of cash. I think that's how it usually happens.


You can tell earning power from a photo?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: True facts- in much of the country there is no minimum age or time frame that you can legally leave a kid alone.

So it's entirely possible CPS investigated and found the heat on, no injuries requiring hospitalization, no drug dealing, food in the house, goes to school, and not living in abject squalor and wrote down nothing to be done. The standards for parenting in this country is pretty low.


As a person who has worked retail I can confirm.
 
Mouser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Seen the mugshots. Don't see a lot of earning potential there. Maybe a dead relative left a ton of cash. I think that's how it usually happens.


They do look like stock villains out of Central Casting, don't they?
Not really helping their case any.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is that where rich white people would live in Detroit?


No, that's where lower middle class white people live, 45 miles north of Detroit.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OptionC: make me some tea: fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.

Meth

Maybe a bit, but probably something more along the lines of matching $80k pickup trucks, jet skis and a closet full of guns.


Or someone that well funds a 529, 401k, IRA, and doesn't believe in being flashy.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.


Those mug shots scream drug problems
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're in your mid-40s, have a child, and we're in a pandemic, and you decide bar hopping is reasonable thing to do. Amazing you can get rich with those poor decision making skills.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OptionC: make me some tea: fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.

Meth

Maybe a bit, but probably something more along the lines of matching $80k pickup trucks, jet skis and a closet full of guns.


Michigan guy here, can sadly confirm this is the most likely.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just want to say, I applaud this charging of the parents with a crime and I would like to further claim, anyone who owns a gun and that gun is used in a crime, needs to be charged with Exactly the same crime. Owning a gun is a responsibility that needs to be backed up by law- you can't control your gun? Enjoy your murder charges, moron.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: Sawdust and Mildew: Seen the mugshots. Don't see a lot of earning potential there. Maybe a dead relative left a ton of cash. I think that's how it usually happens.

You can tell earning power from a photo?


Look at the photos of the parents and tell me he's wrong.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.


Subby's mom only charges $15 for a handjob, but that adds up pretty quickly.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: Sawdust and Mildew: Seen the mugshots. Don't see a lot of earning potential there. Maybe a dead relative left a ton of cash. I think that's how it usually happens.

You can tell earning power from a photo?



The fact that there ARE booking photos tells me they aren't rich.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: True facts- in much of the country there is no minimum age or time frame that you can legally leave a kid alone.

So it's entirely possible CPS investigated and found the heat on, no injuries requiring hospitalization, no drug dealing, food in the house, goes to school, and not living in abject squalor and wrote down nothing to be done. The standards for parenting in this country is pretty low.


And the budget for CPS is low. They don't have the manpower to cover a 9 year old being raised by the internet because mommy and daddy are self-absorbed dbags. My wife's sister is a social worker in Missouri. She told me she wouldn't even give that case a second glance. She's got kids being sexually abused, meth labs in the house, parents that go on 48 hour benders, etc - or, as she put it, 'my give-a-shiat meter wouldn't even blip'
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dunno what people think, but the reality is that CPS just can't take kids because. It may seem like it, but if, as someone pointed out above, they investigated and found: a teenager, in a house with adequate food, reasonably clean, no overt signs of abuse or neglect (clean clothes, no bruises or mysterious locked doors), then just because the neighbors say "they're leaving him alone" doesn't cut it.

And yes, sadly, wealth plays into it because money means that the basic needs of life (food, clothing, heat) can be provided. (This is why when we do find kids locked in cages in suburbs its such a shocker) Presumption of innocence means that unless someone has proof of more, as long as everything LOOKS okay, CPS and police's hands are tied.

The proof may be tenuous sometimes, but it is always more than "they're weird and their kid acts funny".
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Just want to say, I applaud this charging of the parents with a crime and I would like to further claim, anyone who owns a gun and that gun is used in a crime, needs to be charged with Exactly the same crime. Owning a gun is a responsibility that needs to be backed up by law- you can't control your gun? Enjoy your murder charges, moron.


Agreed.   Half the episodes of L&O feature a murder weapon traced back to some guy who forgot to report it stolen.  If you don't know where your guns are and haven't reported them stolen, then you are personally responsible for whatever they are used for.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: Sawdust and Mildew: Seen the mugshots. Don't see a lot of earning potential there. Maybe a dead relative left a ton of cash. I think that's how it usually happens.

You can tell earning power from a photo?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: last week's shooting rampage at Oxford High School, where the teen is a sophomore.


He's still enrolled there?  WTF does it take to get expelled from that school?


If that school had administrators who were competent, nobody would have died that day.

They literally let themselves be hoodwinked by "I'm designing video games" and let the kid go to class even though they felt he was bad enough to warrant mandated counseling.

So what does it take to get expelled there? I hope we never find out.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thats like a 45k house where I live. So rich? Doubtful. And "six figure" income aint shiat in a lot of this country where a 2 bedroom apartment is 1500 bucks and up.
 
donnielove
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently someone forgot to tell the NY Post that the right is rallying around the parents.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: maxandgrinch: Is that where rich white people would live in Detroit?

No, that's where lower middle class white people live, 45 miles north of Detroit.


Living in the Detroit area is like orbiting the sun. Don't want to get too close, don't want to be too far away.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Godscrack: testosteronephobe: Sawdust and Mildew: Seen the mugshots. Don't see a lot of earning potential there. Maybe a dead relative left a ton of cash. I think that's how it usually happens.

You can tell earning power from a photo?

[Fark user image 630x420]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

donnielove: Apparently someone forgot to tell the NY Post that the right is rallying around the parents.


How could the NY Post know about a lie you made up in your head.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think selling your plasma brings in the kind of money you think subby.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The parents are monsters but not for the reason you lot are claiming.  Look at his eyebrows...or should I say eyebrow.  This whole crisis could have been averted if they had taught him the bare minimum of eyebrow maintenance.  A good moisturizer/bronzer would have had him on the honor roll, but let's not get too picky.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cman: Or it could be that CPS was incompetent. But that never happens in America.


State CPS used to work a floor above us.  None of the field workers made less than $290,000 a year.  Most of the parking lot was full of Maybachs.  It's inconceivable they would be intimated by wealthy households that had entire law firms on retainer.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Celebrity mugshot / earning potential thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: True facts- in much of the country there is no minimum age or time frame that you can legally leave a kid alone.

So it's entirely possible CPS investigated and found the heat on, no injuries requiring hospitalization, no drug dealing, food in the house, goes to school, and not living in abject squalor and wrote down nothing to be done. The standards for parenting in this country is pretty low.


Living in abject poverty is not a criteria for CPS. Now, not having access to food, water, heat, or shelter is different.  But, if poverty was a criteria for removal, we'd have even more thousands of kids in foster care.  So many that we'd have to start warehousing.

'Neglect' while we don't think of it as a vague idea, it is difficult to prove neglect for a TPR in court.

In fact, IF there was a 'support network' (extended family, close friends) external from the immediate family which is seen taking part in the care of the minor(s), that could even be construed as grounds for an appeal for a TPR. But that support network would have to be included during trial.

The court and CPS will also give parent(s) a heck of a lot of chances and leeway to not separate families.  I get it.  I totally do. Human beings are all farkups.  Not giving chance to improve and leeway is a slippery slope for all of us.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: OptionC: make me some tea: fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.

Meth

Maybe a bit, but probably something more along the lines of matching $80k pickup trucks, jet skis and a closet full of guns.

Or someone that well funds a 529, 401k, IRA, and doesn't believe in being flashy.


Yeah you can tell how concerned they were about the future by providing their degenerate progeny with a weapon.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: donnielove: Apparently someone forgot to tell the NY Post that the right is rallying around the parents.

How could the NY Post know about a lie you made up in your head.


Fox news has already blamed "liberal school officials"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: You're in your mid-40s, have a child, and we're in a pandemic, and you decide bar hopping is reasonable thing to do. Amazing you can get rich with those poor decision making skills.


The article says the bar-hopping was several years ago, when the kid was 8/9. Which actually makes it worse.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: cman: Or it could be that CPS was incompetent. But that never happens in America.

State CPS used to work a floor above us.  None of the field workers made less than $290,000 a year.  Most of the parking lot was full of Maybachs.  It's inconceivable they would be intimated by wealthy households that had entire law firms on retainer.


I'd love to know what state you live in. The median annual salary for a CPS caseworker nationwide is around $50K. The highest paid city in the country is Bridgeport MD that tops out at $75K. If you live somewhere that pays six times the national average, you shouldn't keep it a secret.

https://money.usnews.com/careers/best​-​jobs/child-and-family-social-worker/sa​lary
 
hamrag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Am I think only one thinking that kid has one of those Fetal Alcohol Syndrome faces? You know, the condition where it's difficult to resist impulses?
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Living in abject poverty is not a criteria for CPS. Now, not having access to food, water, heat, or shelter is different.  But, if poverty was a criteria for removal, we'd have even more thousands of kids in foster care.  So many that we'd have to start warehousing.


At one point in our country's history, it was. Things got so bad especially on the East Coast, that they would load kids on trains and take them out West so that they could be adopted out to farmers. Basically, they had a travelling road show to display kids for farmers who needed cheap labor.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: make me some tea: I guess you should see the vacation house.

[nypost.com image 850x566]

Yeah I don't really get it.

James Crumbley earns (earned) six figures selling some sort of fancy officer furniture for day traders and gamers, which puts them well above median for Oxford even if his wife didn't work.

I do wonder where the money went.


Probably the gambling ticket machines at the American Legion.
 
