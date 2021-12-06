 Skip to content
 
(NBC 25 News)   News: Mid-Michigan high school takes action in response to Oxford shooting. Fark: by banning hoodies and backpacks
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They are also pursuing charges against the school officials
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: They are also pursuing charges against the school officials


*reads article*

Huh?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yup. Banning cell phones so students will just die quietly and not record the chaos or call for help or anything.

Typical school/cop way of "controlling the situation."

Are we back to locking the doors shut from the outside and waiting for the shooting to stop like they did in Columbine or Blacksburg?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lindalouwho: cretinbob: They are also pursuing charges against the school officials

*reads article*

Huh?


Local news
They failed to report his behavior
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here you go
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning hoodies in Michigan during Winter seems wise.  Kids probably shouldn't wear long or puffy coats either.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably should prosecute the administrators for sending him back to class.

That said, those is going to send school administrators into full derp mode for the rest of the year. After Columbine, a lot of schools banned trench coats.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you can't even talk about changing the rights of people with guns.

Better take away everyone else's rights instead.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: They are also pursuing charges against the school officials

*reads article*

Huh?

Local news
They failed to report his behavior


Reported to whom, one wonders, and to what effect.

"There was absolutely evidence to suggest that there was an indication he might harm somebody and even kill somebody. We haven't ruled out charging anyone," McDonald said on CNN this morning.

Yeah, that's just playing to the crowd. "...suggest that there was an indication he might harm somebody..." means exactly squat in court, counselor, and you know it as well as I do. Unless he said he was searching for armor-piercing ammo so he could shoot through the door of his science lab and kill John Doe who sits next to him in chemistry, "a suggestion of an indication that he might harm somebody" is just you saying "everyone is mad so I'm saying shiat in the hopes everyone goes away."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having a flashback from 22 years ago, when the kid from drama class who wore a trench coat, wearing makeup from "The Crow", was ostracized after Columbine.

/He wound up being a functional adult, as far as I know.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm having a flashback from 22 years ago, when the kid from drama class who wore a trench coat, wearing makeup from "The Crow", was ostracized after Columbine.

/He wound up being a functional adult, as far as I know.


Most of us did, yeah.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister Buttons:

Now he's a furry
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Mister Buttons:

Now he's a furry


That as well.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: They are also pursuing charges against the school officials

*reads article*

Huh?

Local news
They failed to report his behavior


I'm sure that won't result in sub-zero tolerance policies and harshly punishing the kids in the playground playing cowboys and Indians cops and robbers Fortnite.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Mister Buttons:

Now he's a furry


A furry costume would be the perfect getaway. You'd just have to obtain one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: They are also pursuing charges against the school officials

*reads article*

Huh?

Local news
They failed to report his behavior

I'm sure that won't result in sub-zero tolerance policies and harshly punishing the kids in the playground playing cowboys and Indians cops and robbers Fortnite.


Oh, and losing the remaining teachers who care.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because that worked out SOOOOO well the last 30 years of trying it.

Both bans should last up to Christmas break before (a) people remember that hoodies make up a substantial part of a high school kid's attire and (b) every kid is late to class at least two or three times because they can't go from class across the building to their locker to another class in a third part of the building in enough time.

First one will be parents balking at buying new clothes, second will be teachers balking at even more unnecessary chaos.

\been almost 29 years since I was in school during a stabbing
\\the only reason the hoodie thing would've worked back then is that it happened in April so we didn't need them anymore anyway
\\\and we had the Massachusetts April Vacation to clear everyone's heads and go back to a relative normal
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Admittedly I went to very different kind of school, in a very different kind of place but does this strong assertion 'the reporting stayed at the guidance counselor level and never rose to the principal or vice principal' from the superintendent just ring unutterably false to anyone else? I don't know Michigan well at all. But it just doesn't seem correct to me somehow. Full higher-salary CYA in effect.

But what do I know? NYC is not central Michigan and how shiat would have been handled in the two places may be very different indeed.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Mister Buttons: I'm having a flashback from 22 years ago, when the kid from drama class who wore a trench coat, wearing makeup from "The Crow", was ostracized after Columbine.

/He wound up being a functional adult, as far as I know.

Most of us did, yeah.


I didn't!  :p
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kevin Smith inconsolable.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
School Rules.

No phones. If a shooting occurs do not film it or show the school in a bad light.  Do not call for help

You will be sent home and/or excluded for:
Wearing not enough and/or too much clothing.
Too tight and/or too loose clothing.

Please remove sunglasses as the teachers aren't that bright.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If we have learned anything from Trayvon Martin it is hoodies are terrifying.

We always learn the wrong lessons.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a wonderful country. You can have all the guns you want, but try wearing a backpack...to school.

The US being crazy is nothing new.  When "see something, say something"  was being broadcast everywhere, the absurdity was glaring.  Every closed bag is suspect. Doesn't anyone remember the Battle of Algiers?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JRoo: Well, you can't even talk about changing the rights of people with guns.

Better take away everyone else's rights instead.


Man, f*ck you.  The right to hunt (shoot beer cans) and overthrow the government (like that is at all possible, ha!)) absolutely trumps ALL OTHER rights to do anything, especially the rights of stupid kids at school to not be in fear of being randomly killed at any time.  Come on, they don't even pay taxes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So now kids can't even have their kevlar backpacks to give some protection.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Crazy idea: if you have 7th-through-12th kid, any weapons in the house must be in a safe. One double barrel, break load shotgun allowed unlocked between sundown and sunup for home defense, in parent's room.

Violation resulting in injury, same charges as the shooter faces.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone needs to release The Karen on this bullshiat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The shooter had not eaten breakfast that day. So from now on all students will require proof of having eaten breakfast before entering any school building.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SergeantObvious: Crazy idea: if you have 7th-through-12th kid, any weapons in the house must be in a safe. One double barrel, break load shotgun allowed unlocked between sundown and sunup for home defense, in parent's room.

Violation resulting in injury, same charges as the shooter faces.


There have been kids under 10 caught taking their parents unsecured and loaded guns to school.
 
