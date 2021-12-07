 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   The sheeple have awakened and they're out for blood   (masslive.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Tractor, The Animals, Login, Care Farms members, Industrial agriculture, Cultivate Care Farms Board, Farm, Certified first responder  
•       •       •

1725 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up on a farm which included sheep, and they were literally the dumbest gd animals ever. If you threw a ball of yarn on the ground outside a fence, a sheep would choke itself to death trying to eat the ball of yarn even though it was inedible. Sheep are horribly stupid animals and if you manage to die beneath one, holy shiat you lost the evolution game
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheep!  None of guessed that.
A sheep lying down in the road nearly killed my friend when we were flat out racing motorcycles  on a county road at 3am but sheep?!
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact - sheep are afraid of gates and other similar openings which makes it sorta hard to wrangle them when you're trying to split them up and sell and slaughter them, etc.

But, if you just choose one sheep and feed it a cigarette a couple times a day, you can pull out a ciggy and lure that one sheep through ANYTHING, and every other sheep will just follow because one walked through. Old, old rancher trick, but it totally works.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call for the death penalty for the sheep.

Execution by evisceration

Followed by a funeral pyre: spitroasting over charcoal.

Further desecration of the corpse by shredding it into pita bread with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, tabouleh and garlic sauce, just to serve as a warning to other sheep.

We should probably anoint it with sacred olive oil and holy herbs and spices such as rosemary and cinnamon before it hits the funeral pyre too, to be on the safe side
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, SMOKEY!

Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube HNMq8XS4LhE
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why only some of the sheep are harmless.
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirSigsegV: See, this is why only some of the sheep are harmless.


Honesstily, ossifer, I was just tryin' to help push that sheep over the fence!
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orygubner: I grew up on a farm which included sheep, and they were literally the dumbest gd animals ever. If you threw a ball of yarn on the ground outside a fence, a sheep would choke itself to death trying to eat the ball of yarn even though it was inedible. Sheep are horribly stupid animals and if you manage to die beneath one, holy shiat you lost the evolution game


When you're a 70 year old woman, evolution is pretty much done with you. Something to consider if you're calling others stupid. The woman was volunteering with therapy animals, something she had done for some time. Sounds like a good person.

But yes, multiple barnyard animals can turn nasty and overwhelm an elderly woman. People have these odd attitudes about how 'cute' petting zoos are but they're dangerous places. Taking my own kids to such places I've had to rescue a number of toddlers whose parents let them wander freely. Kid goats seem to really like knocking down toddlers.
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: orygubner: I grew up on a farm which included sheep, and they were literally the dumbest gd animals ever. If you threw a ball of yarn on the ground outside a fence, a sheep would choke itself to death trying to eat the ball of yarn even though it was inedible. Sheep are horribly stupid animals and if you manage to die beneath one, holy shiat you lost the evolution game

When you're a 70 year old woman, evolution is pretty much done with you. Something to consider if you're calling others stupid. The woman was volunteering with therapy animals, something she had done for some time. Sounds like a good person.

But yes, multiple barnyard animals can turn nasty and overwhelm an elderly woman. People have these odd attitudes about how 'cute' petting zoos are but they're dangerous places. Taking my own kids to such places I've had to rescue a number of toddlers whose parents let them wander freely. Kid goats seem to really like knocking down toddlers.


70 yr old people shouldn't be handling animals solo without oversight, unless they know what they're doing - sorry. Wanking around solo with livestock is a great way to fall down and get trampled even when you're in good shape - oops that's exactly what happened wasn't it? o_O
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Kid goats seem to really like knocking down toddlers.


Don't call me a kid goat. Everyone has their hobbies.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: orygubner: I grew up on a farm which included sheep, and they were literally the dumbest gd animals ever. If you threw a ball of yarn on the ground outside a fence, a sheep would choke itself to death trying to eat the ball of yarn even though it was inedible. Sheep are horribly stupid animals and if you manage to die beneath one, holy shiat you lost the evolution game

When you're a 70 year old woman, evolution is pretty much done with you. Something to consider if you're calling others stupid. The woman was volunteering with therapy animals, something she had done for some time. Sounds like a good person.

But yes, multiple barnyard animals can turn nasty and overwhelm an elderly woman. People have these odd attitudes about how 'cute' petting zoos are but they're dangerous places. Taking my own kids to such places I've had to rescue a number of toddlers whose parents let them wander freely. Kid goats seem to really like knocking down toddlers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I apologize for coming across so "aggro" about it, but I live by a rule I learned on the farm, "if I can't beat up a animal I won't get in a pen solo unless i'm pretty sure of what I'm doing".

And that means I won't got into a deep, muddy pig pen and let my boots get sucked into the mud when there are a few pigs that outweigh me, and I won't go into a chicken pen or goat pen without backup or a rope to pull myself out if I fall down and get stuck int he mud or stomped on.. It's just like, a thing you grow up and learn to respect... Sometimes a silly animal  can stomp your ass to death!

I am totally afraid of dealing with a young cow for instance, they like to jump around and kick, and they outweight me by like, 500+ lbs or maybe 1500 lbs, they get BIG and and an animal that's that big, you just learn to gtfo the way asap and run, if they are feeling frisky, no kidding. I've walked up to a yearling steer who was all excited and wanted to hop around and play and I realized while I was walking along a path with my dog on a leash - this yearling steer had a big hole in the fence and he wanted to play with US! and I was like uhh, buhh, we back up and bakc up and then run away because holy crap that's a big animal and out of control! shiat happens and you do not harass livestock that outweight you, but sometimes shiat happens and you gotta jump a fence and pull your dog over a ledge to protecc from a bigass animal who wanted to play stomper on you
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THAT HUMAN'S A LIAR!"
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ain't mutton gon' happen.
 
orygubner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://tenor.com/view/sheep-black-sh​e​ep-new-zealand-clapping-applause-gif-2​1494577
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

orygubner: I mean, I apologize for coming across so "aggro" about it, but I live by a rule I learned on the farm, "if I can't beat up a animal I won't get in a pen solo unless i'm pretty sure of what I'm doing".

And that means I won't got into a deep, muddy pig pen and let my boots get sucked into the mud when there are a few pigs that outweigh me, and I won't go into a chicken pen or goat pen without backup or a rope to pull myself out if I fall down and get stuck int he mud or stomped on.. It's just like, a thing you grow up and learn to respect... Sometimes a silly animal  can stomp your ass to death!

I am totally afraid of dealing with a young cow for instance, they like to jump around and kick, and they outweight me by like, 500+ lbs or maybe 1500 lbs, they get BIG and and an animal that's that big, you just learn to gtfo the way asap and run, if they are feeling frisky, no kidding. I've walked up to a yearling steer who was all excited and wanted to hop around and play and I realized while I was walking along a path with my dog on a leash - this yearling steer had a big hole in the fence and he wanted to play with US! and I was like uhh, buhh, we back up and bakc up and then run away because holy crap that's a big animal and out of control! shiat happens and you do not harass livestock that outweight you, but sometimes shiat happens and you gotta jump a fence and pull your dog over a ledge to protecc from a bigass animal who wanted to play stomper on you


I was never comfortable around horses for that reason. Worse, they seemed to sense my apprehension--which made them nervous about what I might do or realize they had a person around they didn't have to respect.

I told the story here before of an ass dating an aunt with horses, how he'd spend the day lecturing about horsemanship, then go out in the pasture with them to prove his dominant technique on pony ride horses she boarded. (Certainly not her horse that had killed another horse, making for awkward social friction among friends.) One of the ponies would repeatedly try to rape him. It was so funny to watch the tiny guy flee the pasture, diving between the fence wires.to get out. An uncle and I --neither of us horsemen--would go out in the pasture to thank him, give him beer in hope it would make him a little hornier or meaner, a bit more motivated for the next chase.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

trerro: [imgs.xkcd.com image 740x221]


Like many Xkcd, that one would be better without the last panel. Randall is too heavy-handed in over-explaining / driving home his own punchlines.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ambitwistor:

It's been that way for 20 years, he's only following Shultz, Davis & Keane's examples.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.