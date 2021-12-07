 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   State remains most dangerous place in America for bicyclists, pedestrians, manatees   (wftv.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Cycling, Orange County, Florida, Bicycle, Florida Highway Patrol, Bicycle-friendly, Kyle Markel of Kyles, bicyclist deaths  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And automobilers, pickup truckers, commercial drivers and, of course, unicyclists.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should just drive?

/Checkmate, subby.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such. A. Surprise.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're doing totals instead of averages?
Let me guess the second deadliest state then, California?

/love cycling
//would love to travel by bike
///never dare to bike on actual open roads. (Closed tracks, large mostly deserted parking lots and at most, side streets that rarely have through traffic for me)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In Florida the farmers market is you, pedestrians.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shocked. Shocked!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not that shocked.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, worst state for any sane, empathetic person.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look out, pedestrians, bicyclists and manatees, America's wang has a raging hard-on and it will not hesitate to fark you
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.