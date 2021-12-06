 Skip to content
 
(Pottstown Mercury)   80 years ago, December 7, 1941, a day that lives in infamy, the Germans attacked Pearl Harbor ... or something like that. Tag for all Americans who died that day   (pottsmerc.com) divider line
    More: Hero, World War II, veterans of the Pearl Harbor attack, infamous day, Berks County, remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day, surprise attack, World War, dividing line  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Will 9/11, 1/6 become some obscure days on the calendar as does the Pearl Harbor attack is today?

I hope not personally.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nazi Germany declared war against the US after the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. Made things much easier for FDR to do what he knew needed to be done.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Will 9/11, 1/6 become some obscure days on the calendar as does the Pearl Harbor attack is today?

I hope not personally.


Been saying this for bout a decade.
On facecrack, I get called all sorts of nasty names with an "unAmerican" tossed in as well
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Will 9/11, 1/6 become some obscure days on the calendar as does the Pearl Harbor attack is today?

I hope not personally.


Probably. Eventually you have an entire generation that wasn't alive when the event happened, and it fades from view. Then half of the the next generation doesn't even have second-hand memories to go on. Everything fades.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dad was stationed at Schofield Barracks which is near Wheeler Airfield. The airfield was attacked, then the planes strafed Schofield Barracks. Dad was 19-years old and saw his best friend killed that day.

Pre-WWII dad loved to hunt and fish. When he got home he never picked up a firearm again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The.anti-Larry: [Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x1133][Fark user image image 850x637]


I still remember my visit to Pearl Harbor when I was 16.

Side note:

My Grandma's cousin was living in Honolulu at the time...working as a teacher.  She once told me that she could see the smoke off in the distance.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: My dad was stationed at Schofield Barracks which is near Wheeler Airfield. The airfield was attacked, then the planes strafed Schofield Barracks. Dad was 19-years old and saw his best friend killed that day.

Pre-WWII dad loved to hunt and fish. When he got home he never picked up a firearm again.


One of my grandfathers just missed the attack.
He ship was on route on that day, they delayed a bit, but he got there 2 days later.
Still part of the massive cleanup.
He was a SeaBee.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's all get bombed!
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: The.anti-Larry: [Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x1133][Fark user image image 850x637]

I still remember my visit to Pearl Harbor when I was 16.

Side note:

My Grandma's cousin was living in Honolulu at the time...working as a teacher.  She once told me that she could see the smoke off in the distance.


My dad was boarding a troop ship in San Francisco on December 7th, originally bound for the Philippines.  They were diverted to Hawaii, where he was assigned to the 24th Infantry Division.  I don't know when he got to Hawaii but I recall him saying that there was still some smoke rising from the harbor.  After that Australia in 1943 and the operation in New Guinea in 1944 where a mosquito ended his war.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The.anti-Larry: The_Sponge: The.anti-Larry: [Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x1133][Fark user image image 850x637]

I still remember my visit to Pearl Harbor when I was 16.

Side note:

My Grandma's cousin was living in Honolulu at the time...working as a teacher.  She once told me that she could see the smoke off in the distance.

My dad was boarding a troop ship in San Francisco on December 7th, originally bound for the Philippines.  They were diverted to Hawaii, where he was assigned to the 24th Infantry Division.  I don't know when he got to Hawaii but I recall him saying that there was still some smoke rising from the harbor.  After that Australia in 1943 and the operation in New Guinea in 1944 where a mosquito ended his war.


Oh wow.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pearl Harbour - Surprise Attack
Youtube 6lIm06JOBtw
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/see, because trump is actually that stupid .. n/m
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And we're honoring this time by ... becoming more fascist than ever. Woo.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the Russians?
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was the British. It was a plot to get us into their war.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember visiting Hickam Field years ago and seeing the very large, deep divots spalled by machine gun fire from the solid concrete walls of what had been a barracks. They'd left them there and not repaired them. Terrifying even now, I can't imagine what it must have been like at the time.
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Will 9/11, 1/6 become some obscure days on the calendar as does the Pearl Harbor attack is today?

I hope not personally.


Not a year goes by where it doesn't get all sorts of press in our local paper, and I live in Liberalville.  Have no idea where in the US it wouldn't be mentioned and remembered. But, with that said, it's not the actual date that is important, it's the event and how it changed the country and world. Drives me nuts when children are forced to memorize dates as if THAT is history.  What date did the British land to kick off the Revolutionary War?  Doesn't matter!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Watubi: I live in Liberalville.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why did they go all the way over the pacific when they were closer to the east coast?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Conspiracy theory program decided that FDR set up PH for the attack because he wanted the excuse to get into WW2. The American public did not want to get involved, so he gave them a reason. He feared that Germany would take the UK and the USA would be next.

Of course, this was the same show that said Lindbergh arranged his son's kidnapping and the moon landing was fake.
 
covfefe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: My dad was stationed at Schofield Barracks which is near Wheeler Airfield. The airfield was attacked, then the planes strafed Schofield Barracks. Dad was 19-years old and saw his best friend killed that day.

Pre-WWII dad loved to hunt and fish. When he got home he never picked up a firearm again.


Well, I've heard there are other ways to fish.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

covfefe: Bathia_Mapes: My dad was stationed at Schofield Barracks which is near Wheeler Airfield. The airfield was attacked, then the planes strafed Schofield Barracks. Dad was 19-years old and saw his best friend killed that day.

Pre-WWII dad loved to hunt and fish. When he got home he never picked up a firearm again.

Well, I've heard there are other ways to fish.


You are a terrible person for making me laugh.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why did they go all the way over the pacific when they were closer to the east coast?


Globes and refueling, how to THEY work?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x1133][Fark user image 850x637]


Crewmen who survived the USS Arizona's sinking have the option of being interred within vessel and rejoining their shipmates for their eternal rest.  A memorial ceremony is held for them in the USS Arizona Memorial before the urn is handed to a team of divers, who place them within the ship at gun turret #4.  It's a very moving thing to see, even if you've only seen it in online videos:

Interment of Joseph Langdell at the USS Arizona, Pearl Harbor
Youtube N-6V7rqmqNg
 
planes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 300x168]

[Fark user image image 358x200]

/see, because trump is actually that stupid .. n/m


What was stupid was the Ben Affleck "Pearl Harbor" movie, where they ruined a perfectly good war film by trying to make it into a date flick.  Dead and dying guys all over the place, and then that one pretty nurse gets killed and they break out the violins, slow down the film and play sad music. Gad.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Watubi: AirForceVet: Will 9/11, 1/6 become some obscure days on the calendar as does the Pearl Harbor attack is today?

I hope not personally.

Not a year goes by where it doesn't get all sorts of press in our local paper, and I live in Liberalville.  Have no idea where in the US it wouldn't be mentioned and remembered. But, with that said, it's not the actual date that is important, it's the event and how it changed the country and world. Drives me nuts when children are forced to memorize dates as if THAT is history.  What date did the British land to kick off the Revolutionary War?  Doesn't matter!


Children can remember lots more stuff than you apparently can, dingus.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sobering thought of the day:

Japan killed 2,403 Americans at Pearl Harbor.

Trump's incompetent response and politicizing of COVID is directly responsible for 788,000 dead Americans so far, or the equivalent of 328 Pearl Harbor's.... And there's there's still tens of millions of people yearning for him to continue on his path of destruction.

It boggles the mind.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: jaivirtualcard: Why did they go all the way over the pacific when they were closer to the east coast?

Globes and refueling, how to THEY work?


From Germany? The logistics almost seem impossible/impractical.

/also jokes
//how do THEY work?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: BuckTurgidson: jaivirtualcard: Why did they go all the way over the pacific when they were closer to the east coast?

Globes and refueling, how to THEY work?

From Germany? The logistics almost seem impossible/impractical.

/also jokes
//how do THEY work?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Excelsior: Sobering thought of the day:

Japan killed 2,403 Americans at Pearl Harbor.

Trump's incompetent response and politicizing of COVID is directly responsible for 788,000 dead Americans so far, or the equivalent of 328 Pearl Harbor's.... And there's there's still tens of millions of people yearning for him to continue on his path of destruction.

It boggles the mind.


shiatheads love to worship a shiathead god-king. Look at Germany with Hitler. Same thing.

America's in tough shape, and its apathy/indifference to those who seek to disregard its laws and destroy its institutions may soon be its downfall. Unless people decide to get off their asses and do something about it.
 
