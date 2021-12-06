 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Caption contest: What's the raccoon on the right whispering to the other raccoon?   (media.npr.org) divider line
21
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 1:00 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 9 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
transyrn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Can you believe those slobs don't wash their hands?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
UFIA inbound!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Tonight...you...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Did you lock the door before we left?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
First, you start dressing like me.....now, you're wearing the same mask as me?  Have you ever had an original thought in your stupid life, Randy, you twit?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
You're about to get butt stuff.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Zoom, zoom."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
🎶 He's going to tell, he's going to tell. ... 🎶
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
See that!  Almost hairless!  Tell me THATS NOT MANGE!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That squirrel is such an attention whore, always flashing his nuts on Fark.
 
special20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Rocky said you're a dirty, dirty panda."
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NPR sucks
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'll sell you a MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for $200. It 'fell' off of a truck."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cute and cuddly, boys!
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

transyrn: Can you believe those slobs don't wash their hands?


The hand washing is more appropriate with raccoons, but here was my thought:

Those are humans, don't get too close. Some even work in healthcare and still choose to lose their job instead of getting vaccinated.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You have TP on your foot
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's ditch our Little Sister.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"He who smelt it, dealt it." It makes no sense but that's what the humans say.
 
synithium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You think I'm bad?  I'm just your father.  I'm just trying to protect you.  You can't always go off on your own.  It's not safe, the whole family was worried.

Just look at those pink skins down there, they'll...don't tell your sister...they'll gut you from neck to navel and wear your face as a hat.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 9 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.