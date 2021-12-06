 Skip to content
(TechSpot)   In the who didn't see that coming department, those Apple air tags to help you not lose things? Car thieves are placing them on high end vehicles they spot in public, then track them to their home location to steal them   (techspot.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait until drug dealers start using them to tag local cop cars. It's coming.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been doing that with Tile trackers for a while, but I guess nobody gets paid to post that headline.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Haha... lots of people saw that coming.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tile wishes it could get this kind of free publicity.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Apple is good at helping people get Jobbed.
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size

Lissen, I ain't no Goblin
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're also good for keeping track of your ex, to make sure they're not cheating on you.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bingethinker: They've been doing that with Tile trackers for a while, but I guess nobody gets paid to post that headline.


AirTags have a lot more robust tracking network than Tile because you don't need to install any software and every iPhone with a recent version of iOS can be used to track them. I got some to stick in my luggage when I was on vacation a few weeks ago, and I could track my luggage as it went through the terminal and was being loaded on to my plane and then taken off again because there were some baggage handlers that had iPhones on them.

They were surprisingly good at how quickly and accurately they updated the location. I also had one in my car, which had to be dropped of in valet because the parking lot was full when I arrived, and I was able to watch it get moved around the lot to its final spot from the other side of the country, and the final location shown on the map was pretty accurate.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: They're also good for keeping track of your ex, to make sure they're not cheating on you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Technology also makes life easier for people with bad intentions.

Thanks to RFID, criminals can now easily spot valuable assets from a short distance by looking for RFID tags within radio range. Crooks can go to a truck stop, and with a dirt cheap RFID reader they can pinpoint within seconds exactly which truck carries thousands of iphones among a dozen other trucks that have nothing but toilet paper, without having to physically open and look inside any of them.

Some criminals even started stealing from moving trucks on the highway:
https://nypost.com/2020/12/05/brazen-​t​hieves-steal-ps5s-tvs-from-still-movin​g-trucks/

Although that has been happening for a while, here's a mention from 2012:
https://www.autoblog.com/2012/06/14/r​o​manian-criminals-attempt-to-loot-a-mov​ing-truck/
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: bingethinker: They've been doing that with Tile trackers for a while, but I guess nobody gets paid to post that headline.

AirTags have a lot more robust tracking network than Tile because you don't need to install any software and every iPhone with a recent version of iOS can be used to track them. I got some to stick in my luggage when I was on vacation a few weeks ago, and I could track my luggage as it went through the terminal and was being loaded on to my plane and then taken off again because there were some baggage handlers that had iPhones on them.

They were surprisingly good at how quickly and accurately they updated the location. I also had one in my car, which had to be dropped of in valet because the parking lot was full when I arrived, and I was able to watch it get moved around the lot to its final spot from the other side of the country, and the final location shown on the map was pretty accurate.



Fark user imageView Full Size


Disapprove......
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What happens if we attach two airtags to each other? Is that like a divide by 0 kinda thing.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skybird659: Wait until drug dealers start using them to tag local cop cars. It's coming.


Oh FFS!  Those dirty drug dealers are going to start tagging cop cars, then set up some snipers to shoot them when they least expect it!

You watch to many 80's movies.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skybird659: Wait until drug dealers start using them to tag local cop cars. It's coming.


Why would they even need to do that when the cops are on those payroll.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What happens if we attach two airtags to each other? Is that like a divide by 0 kinda thing.


Actually, it pinpoints the location of Tim Apple's secret sex dungeon.
 
mjbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bingethinker: They've been doing that with Tile trackers for a while, but I guess nobody gets paid to post that headline.


So it's another thing that Apple stole from someone else and improved?

The scale is not comparable.  Tile stuff only works if near a phone with the tile app installed.  Air tags work near any iphone with a recent OS.  It is not a viable business model to do with tiles.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To prevent AirTag owners from using Apple's tracker to stalk others, the manufacturer implemented countermeasures to hinder those who try. If your car has a thief's AirTag hidden somewhere and you have an iPhone, you can detect it in your vicinity.

So the solution is to simply buy an iPhone so that you can detect rogue AirTags attached to your vehicle or hidden in your purse.

How the fark is this even remotely legal?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And they're small enough to fit through a vaccine needle!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's amazing how fast people are to believe new cop stories, despite decades of evidence that 'the latest trend in crime' almost always ranges from insanely rare to completely made up.

What actually happened: Airtags were found on a few cars.

The rest is jumping to conclusions.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: "significant cooperation with Team Pence,"

If you aim for the VP, you better not miss (apprehending him and bringing him to the guillotine you staged outside of the capitol and labeled as 'art')
 
Zombie Ninja Cleavage
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They notify the nearest Apple device if they are with it often. I put one in each of my kids' cars just in case something happened. Got a midnight phone call from my daughter asking why I put a tracking device in her car.

My son uses Samsung and didn't care anyway.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: It's amazing how fast people are to believe new cop stories, despite decades of evidence that 'the latest trend in crime' almost always ranges from insanely rare to completely made up.

What actually happened: Airtags were found on a few cars.

The rest is jumping to conclusions.


"The York Regional Police have already identified five cases where thieves follow their potential targets with Apple's tracker"

It's literally the second headline.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: FTFA: "significant cooperation with Team Pence,"

If you aim for the VP, you better not miss (apprehending him and bringing him to the guillotine you staged outside of the capitol and labeled as 'art')


Oh, I seemed to have wandered into the wrong thread.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What was that scene in the original "Red Dawn" where one of the buddies was tracked down as a traitor through some beeping device? The details are fuzzy now ...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i guess it must always be high tech...and not the old "hey there's a nice car, let's steal it"
 
Spikescape
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's literally an app to counter that.

AirGuard
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why don't they just steal the car, to begin with? I have a garage. Good luck.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cdn3.volusion.comView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: How the fark is this even remotely legal?


How is what legal? And why should it be illegal?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i guess it must always be high tech...and not the old "hey there's a nice car, let's steal it"


Why just steal the car when you can steal everything?

Also, jewelry and such doesn't have a VIN and title.
 
smokewon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: skybird659: Wait until drug dealers start using them to tag local cop cars. It's coming.

Oh FFS!  Those dirty drug dealers are going to start tagging cop cars, then set up some snipers to shoot them when they least expect it!

You watch to many 80's movies.


Why would they need snipers when they know exactly where they are to avoid them?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Likwit: WhippingBoi: How the fark is this even remotely legal?

How is what legal? And why should it be illegal?


Because the supreme court decided it was illegal?

https://www.gps.gov/news/2012/01/supr​e​mecourt/
 
pheelix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Likwit: WhippingBoi: How the fark is this even remotely legal?

How is what legal? And why should it be illegal?

Amendment IV
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.



One could argue that being forced to buy an Apple iPhone or iPad in order to know whether or not someone stuck an Apple Air Tag on them or their property violates their right to be secure in their person, house, papers, and effects against an unreasonable search.
 
