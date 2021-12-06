 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Iran's newest spy ship begins trials, calibrates its sensor suites by aiming them at the bottom of the dry dock   (thedrive.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Gilligan!"

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this the country we're supposed to be afraid of destroying the whole world?

Just checking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what Israel knows about this accident.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You don't release the tie downs until the drydock is fully flooded.
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is this the country we're supposed to be afraid of destroying the whole world?

Just checking.


One can do a lot of really bad things with uranium. Ya don't need a tub to deploy it.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is this the country we're supposed to be afraid of destroying the whole world?

Just checking.


No, just a country that the MIC can say "ooga  booga! Iran scary! Oil! Persian Gulf" to scare the plebes into another war, just in case they don't get their war with Russia in Ukraine or China (Taiwan).
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is this the country we're supposed to be afraid of destroying the whole world?

Just checking.


Yes.

*this message brought to you by Raytheon and lockeed Martin
 
