(SoraNews24)   Police screw up traffic notice prohibiting right turns at specific intersection, give back over 10 grand in fines they collected. Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane shakes his head in disbelief   (soranews24.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Definitely not the USA.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Definitely not the USA.


Yep, had to click to see what country it was because this would never happen in the US
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Japanese Uncle Penny Bags is terrifying! (But could use more tentacles)

ThieveryCorp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This very exact situation happened to me. Improperly placed sign in violation of DOT regulations as the wind swing it 180 degrees and no longer visible from the oncoming lane.
I show the ALJ a printout of the exact rules in the DOT handbook governing the adequate placement and fixture of the sign. The sign was completely ineligible to be considered a traffic device and this no penalty could be enforced.

The ALJ tells me "You're probably right, but I've never heard that before so I still have to fine you."
 
