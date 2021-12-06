 Skip to content
HEY, cats and kittens, it's your weekly Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 What's shakin'?
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Got a couple new inside plants:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tillandsia Cauligera, was told it's about a decade old.  Likely correct as I have one around 25 percent that size that I've been growing for a couple years

Fark user imageView Full Size


This one's a rat tail cactus, bought some full spectrum grow light bulbs for the dining room fixture as that corner doesn't get a lot of natural sun.  Am also adding a wireless switch that I can set with a timer.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

The only gardening I'm doing until late February is indoor plants, too. I'll start checking seed catalogues in January and order early this year.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Yes I'm growing some more gallardias this winter too, from seed
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Still have a bit more clearing to do in the garden before the snow hits. The porch plants have moved inside, and the rose and spider plants should be positioned so the cat stops chewing on them.
I guess the next thing I'll be thinking about is what I should start indoors this winter to get a head start.

How early does everyone start things from seed?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I plant onion seeds first, in February. Peppers in early March then tomatoes and all the brassicas.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's December and I have California poppies popping, green grass in the yard and basil coming up where snow should be.
But the award for how wacky this season is goes to this brave little artichoke that popped up in a planter in the back yard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I finally started putting in some grow lights to keep my pineapples happier until winter is over. Now I just need to remember where I put the timer so I don't have to be there to turn on/off the lights.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I started my cannabis seeds in early March this past year. I start six seeds in the hope that I get at least one female. I've never gotten fewer than four. I typically keep one or two for myself and give away the rest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know what this is, but it's getting a bit too tall.  Anyone know if I can cut the tips off the taller ones and transplant them?

23.5" tall if you count the 6" tall pot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oak tree leaves are mostly down. Ran mulching lawnmower over them so grass doesn't get smothered.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's shakin'?

In the UK - the trees. Windy out there
 
