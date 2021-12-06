 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Well you can only execute me once .... however I did do that thing twice   (msn.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh, Snoop's white twin.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'll see.  Someone like that, he could just be f*cking with them one last time.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He and his sister in law have the same last name?

Ohhhhhhh....Mississippi
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh what a tangled web we weave.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it's just jokes and fun in the comments section, but we forget that it's such a huge tragedy to some people.

Hope they have healed through their pain.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size



nice that Seb Gorka found work
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 850x566]


nice that Seb Gorka found work


There is something unnatural about this guy's beard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm being executed anyway. I might as well help my brother escape the same fate."
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things Mike Pence might say
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: He and his sister in law have the same last name?

Ohhhhhhh....Mississippi


His brother married and she took his last name. Like people do.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Pats_Cloth_Coat: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 850x566]


nice that Seb Gorka found work

There is something unnatural about this guy's beard.

[Fark user image 425x283][Fark user image 425x425][Fark user image 425x425]


This is why I go to the gayborhood and spend on a really good beard trim every 2-3 weeks

Also because otherwise it scares small children
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Kill me once, shame on me. Kill me twice..."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that Mac's dad?
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Pats_Cloth_Coat: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 850x566]


nice that Seb Gorka found work

There is something unnatural about this guy's beard.

[Fark user image image 425x283][Fark user image image 425x425][Fark user image image 425x425]


I thought he ran the MiB
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if he thought it would get him another trial, and delay his execution.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007

Bye.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I wonder if he thought it would get him another trial, and delay his execution.


He told his attorney to disclose it after his execution. So I doubt that was his plan.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Enigmamf: I wonder if he thought it would get him another trial, and delay his execution.

He told his attorney to disclose it after his execution. So I doubt that was his plan.


Well, that's what I get for not reading the article.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Pats_Cloth_Coat: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 850x566]


nice that Seb Gorka found work

There is something unnatural about this guy's beard.

[Fark user image image 425x283][Fark user image image 425x425][Fark user image image 425x425]


It is almost like a ferral evil spock beard from the mirror universe
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not a big fan of the death penalty. But this guy shot his wife and spent the next 8 hours raping her 12-year-old daughter repeatedly in front of her while she bled out. When that wasn't stimulating enough he would call his in-laws so they could hear her begging for her life.
 
