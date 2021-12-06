 Skip to content
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shooter gets a pass for this one, this guy is an ass for showing up in a deer costume.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WTF is with Great Lakes region hunters and shooting at anything that moves?
You crazy farkers and your deer drives and bush blasting.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: [Fark user image image 800x533]
Shooter gets a pass for this one, this guy is an ass for showing up in a deer costume.


I dunno.  There are a couple pixels...
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The victim was found with a bullet wound to the top of his head.
Police said there were two hunters at the scene and one of them came forward admitting he thought he shot at a deer.

Which one fired the shot?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: WTF is with Great Lakes region hunters and shooting at anything that moves?
You crazy farkers and your deer drives and bush blasting.


For a healthy number of hunters, hunting is their excuse to drink when it's too cold to fish but too warm to ice fish. That alone should tell you plenty.

/why yes, I do live in Wisconsin
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Deer in the wild typically only live for 4 - 10 years.  Even in captivity, they may only last to 20 years old.

How do you confuse that with an 81 year-old guy?

Not a hunter, just asking questions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Last time I went hunting I shot a deer.  When I got to it, there was a guy.  I thought he was trying to steal my deer so I waved my rifle at him and said "step away from the deer, buddy.  It's mine!".
Guy said "okay. Just let me get my saddle."
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The victim was found with a bullet wound to the top of his head.
Police said there were two hunters at the scene and one of them came forward admitting he thought he shot at a deer.

Which one fired the shot?


The one that is male unless they are playing pronoun games.
 
zez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Man shot in State College after hunter thought he was shooting at a deer"

So just another school shooting?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't ask for seconds but be sure to finish everything.  There are starving cannibals in Cannibalia.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hammettman: Deer in the wild typically only live for 4 - 10 years.  Even in captivity, they may only last to 20 years old.

How do you confuse that with an 81 year-old guy?

Not a hunter, just asking questions.


81 year old wore the wrong hat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Hunting Song
Youtube hruwxqBuKLA
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's ridiculously easy to not shoot a hunter by mistake.

I personally have accomplished it for half a century.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Last time I went hunting I shot a deer.  When I got to it, there was a guy.  I thought he was trying to steal my deer so I waved my rifle at him and said "step away from the deer, buddy.  It's mine!".
Guy said "okay. Just let me get my saddle."


Mantle's Billy Martin cow-shooting story is another one I love.

"In the story, Mantle tells of being on a hunting trip in Texas with Martin, and stopping at a farmhouse owned by a doctor friend of Mantle's. Mickey asks for permission to hunt on his land, and the doctor enthusiastically agrees but asks for a favor. Would Mickey be willing to shoot the doctor's mule, which he must put down but can't bring himself to do it himself. That's so bizarre that it should raise all kinds of skepticism, but as Mantle tells the story with such detail and believability, I suppose folks just get sucked into the tale. Mickey agrees to do it, but then decides to play a trick on Martin.

Mantle returns to the car, grabs his rifle and feigns anger, saying the doctor had refused them permission to hunt on his land. He then shoots the mule that's in the barnyard, presumably startling his hunting mate, but apparently not quite in the manner Mickey had hoped. As the mule drops dead, Mantle hears three more shots and looks over to see Martin holding his own rifle and proclaiming triumphantly, "I got three of his cows!"    "
 
brilett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trippdogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
After realizing he shot a man, police said the hunter began rendering first aid.

BIg mistake.  His claim of mistaken identity would have been much more believable if he field-dressed the old man and tied him across the fender of his truck...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I assume they're looking through a sight, right? How do mistake a person for a deer?

Unless you're just shooting blindly at movement and can't really see what it is. In that case, the hunter should be charged with something for not properly identifying his target.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He looks like a Biden
 
kayanlau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He does kind of look like Elmer Fudd
 
Jeff5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I assume they're looking through a sight, right? How do mistake a person for a deer?

Unless you're just shooting blindly at movement and can't really see what it is. In that case, the hunter should be charged with something for not properly identifying his target.


EVERY "mistaken" shooting is negligence.

There's no other way for it to happen.

Failure to identify the target, failure to account for what's behind the target and careless handling of firearms account for about 97% of hunter shootings.

The rest are murders.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: SumoJeb: WTF is with Great Lakes region hunters and shooting at anything that moves?
You crazy farkers and your deer drives and bush blasting.

For a healthy number of hunters, hunting is their excuse to drink when it's too cold to fish but too warm to ice fish. That alone should tell you plenty.

/why yes, I do live in Wisconsin


Wisconsinite as well.  Do you remember the incident a decade back when the guy sat behind his son and told him to duck after shooting so far could take a follow up shot?   You can imagine how that ended.

Participated in one deer drive, almost got shot. Bullet missed me by a foot and I'll forget remember that sound.  Never again. Didn't kill the guy who shot at me but never saw him at camp again after the lecture I gave him in front of the group.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
wait, I'm going to have to know what kind of hat the 81 year old was wearing before I judge....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hammettman: Deer in the wild typically only live for 4 - 10 years.  Even in captivity, they may only last to 20 years old.

How do you confuse that with an 81 year-old guy?

Not a hunter, just asking questions.


You think this is bad?  Remember when Cheney thought a guy was a bird?

Ignorance and lack of experience on top of poor judgement
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: hammettman: Deer in the wild typically only live for 4 - 10 years.  Even in captivity, they may only last to 20 years old.

How do you confuse that with an 81 year-old guy?

Not a hunter, just asking questions.

81 year old wore the wrong hat

[Fark user image 425x425]


No, it's orange, should be OK.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: WTF is with Great Lakes region hunters and shooting at anything that moves?
You crazy farkers and your deer drives and bush blasting.


Worked at a northern Michigan gas station / party store in college, and many hunters were falling down drunk when they stopped in at 4 am ON THEIR WAY OUT TO GO HUNTING. They'd stagger through the store with a rifle slung over their shoulders, giggling and talking too loudly like drunks do. I'm honestly amazed this doesn't happen far more often than it does.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do deer wear orange?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: hammettman: Deer in the wild typically only live for 4 - 10 years.  Even in captivity, they may only last to 20 years old.

How do you confuse that with an 81 year-old guy?

Not a hunter, just asking questions.

You think this is bad?  Remember when Cheney thought a guy was a bird?

Ignorance and lack of experience on top of poor judgement


Cheney wasn't shooting at a quail, he was drunk and tripped over something with the safety off.

It was ballistically impossible for that shooting to happen as claimed, too many shot in the lawyer's neck and head from too low an angle.
 
