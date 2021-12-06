 Skip to content
 
(WFTV Orlando)   That is a nice amount of cocaine   (wftv.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Florida Keys, U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol agents, U.S. Border Patrol, Good Samaritan, United States Border Patrol, Florida, Hurricane Andrew  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the drugs thrown overboard off the coast, has anyone ever thought to drug test any of those massive whale/dolphin suicidal beachings? Seriously, they swim through a cloud of coke (or fentynal or ecstacy or heroin or) in the water and go insane?
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See yah later Good Samaritan.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Investigators seize nearly 69 lbs 31 keys of cocaine near Florida Keys

Seriously!!!!!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skybird659: With all the drugs thrown overboard off the coast, has anyone ever thought to drug test any of those massive whale/dolphin suicidal beachings? Seriously, they swim through a cloud of coke (or fentynal or ecstacy or heroin or) in the water and go insane?


I'm guessing it would take a farkton for a whale to even notice.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My daughter, who is going to school in Miami, recently posted on Instagram "there's no snow here so people just pass around baggies of artificial snow - how nice!"
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's nice work.  Those 69lbs of coke will make for a real coup when the DA makes his case about the 42lbs of coke that was run up by the Diminuez cartel.  No way a jury lets those perps walk after seeing the photo of 35lbs of cocaine sitting in the back of the speedboat.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice, but for the young.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well thank goodness. The end of cocaine forever.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


That's a lot of China
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Well thank goodness. The end of cocaine forever.


U focking wot m8??
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Well thank goodness. The end of cocaine forever.


User name checks out
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like 28 full kilo bricks and 1 partial. Seems like someone kept a brick to party with.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a treasure floating up atop the ocean where the plane crashed
A nice amount of cocaine stashed
The dolphins and the fishes nibble at the bags
It's a bit of a drag
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skybird659: With all the drugs thrown overboard off the coast, has anyone ever thought to drug test any of those massive whale/dolphin suicidal beachings? Seriously, they swim through a cloud of coke (or fentynal or ecstacy or heroin or) in the water and go insane?


Possibly so for some. Given their sensitive hearing, my money on the majority is probably being too close to active sonar at the wrong place wrong time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They could have just rounded up to 70, saving us all this embarrassment.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
JFC!  Is the street value now $30 per gram?!?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chrisco123: JFC!  Is the street value now $30 per gram?!?


Wholesale, Yes.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: chrisco123: JFC!  Is the street value now $30 per gram?!?

Wholesale, Yes.


Ah.  Of course. I wonder what John Q pays per grandmother these days?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: skybird659: With all the drugs thrown overboard off the coast, has anyone ever thought to drug test any of those massive whale/dolphin suicidal beachings? Seriously, they swim through a cloud of coke (or fentynal or ecstacy or heroin or) in the water and go insane?

Possibly so for some. Given their sensitive hearing, my money on the majority is probably being too close to active sonar at the wrong place wrong time.


Something else I've thought about. Especially with the Navy testing weapons grade sonar the past decade.
 
