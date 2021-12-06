 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 New York)   Vampire slayer menaces denizens of NYC's underground   (fox5ny.com) divider line
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Blade seems to having a bad day.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Blade seems to having a bad day.


Turns out everyone he ran into sucked.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Gizmo, get the dildos!"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We need accessible mental health care, combined with better homeless outreach and services.
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How the mighty have fallen
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: We need accessible mental health care, combined with better homeless outreach and services.


We need, in short, to act like the civilized country we pretend we are.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
