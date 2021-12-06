 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   They Might Be Forty   (gothamist.com) divider line
47
    More: Spiffy, They Might Be Giants, The Beatles, 2007 singles, John Linnell, The Band, John Flansburgh, new album, allure of physical things  
•       •       •

1469 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loved the movie.

They Might Be Giants (1971) ORIGINAL TRAILER
Youtube rSD5yKu27es


But it's fifty, subby.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's their fault I bought a tuba after seeing them live.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But have they walked in the glow of each other's majestic presence yet?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Might Be Giants, but I'm Certainly Old.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their kid's albums were about the only bearable child-oriented media I experienced back in the 'oughts. Well, that and watching Laurie Berkner who had something to offer dads as well as tots.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember, back in '89, when a classmate referred to TMBG as a cheap ripoff of The Dead Milkmen.

/ lol
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I remember, back in '89, when a classmate referred to TMBG as a cheap ripoff of The Dead Milkmen.

/ lol


I hate Ska bands.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They Might Be Giants, but I'm Certainly Old.


You're older than you've ever been!

And now you're even older!

And now you're older still.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a picture opposite me
Of my primitive ancestry
Which stood on rocky shores
And kept the beaches shipwreck-free
Though I respect that a lot
I'd be fired if that were my job
After killing Jason off
And countless screaming Argonauts

-true poetry, guys.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might be Old....
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TMBG was my second concert ever. I was in high school and went to a music festival they did in Denver. It was a great show, except some dude had his girlfriend on his shoulders right in front of me, so I had to maneuver around her ass to see the stage.

They did a conga bit for reasons I no longer remember, with the band playing a conga beat and Flansburgh screaming, "EVERYBODY CONGA! I'M NOT farkING KIDDING! GRAB THE PERSON NEXT TO YOU! SNAKE AROUND THE PARKING LOT!"

Afterwards, Flansburgh showed up outside the stage with a Sharpie, offering to sign absolutely everything he was handed. We mobbed him. I handed him the only signable thing I had in my purse, and that's why I have a copy of Stephen King's Danse Macabre signed by John Flansburgh.

I've seen them at every possible opportunity since then, and they are always just a great, fun show. They do that thing where they find a local radio station, crank it up, and play riffs on whatever's on the air. Complete magic.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: ArcadianRefugee: I remember, back in '89, when a classmate referred to TMBG as a cheap ripoff of The Dead Milkmen.

/ lol

I hate Ska bands.


If ever there were a genre that made me want to be a tromboner.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang I'm getting old
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, you must be thinking of some other band."

/taking the wife to see them in May.
//hopefully
///my third, her first
 
dosver30
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been a fan of TMBG for a majority of those years and recently started joining their fan club. This came in the mail unexpectedly along with their new album. My dad was staying at my house over the Thanksgiving holiday so we spent a lot of quality time by the fireplace alternating between drinking hot cocoa (in the afternoon) and bourbon (in the evening) putting it together.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have tickets to see them this coming May.  My son and I are super excited.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trevt: There's a picture opposite me
Of my primitive ancestry
Which stood on rocky shores
And kept the beaches shipwreck-free
Though I respect that a lot
I'd be fired if that were my job
After killing Jason off
And countless screaming Argonauts

-true poetry, guys.


It was YEARS before I learned that song was about a nightlight.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Used to call their dial a song answering machine at times back in the 80s.
If I liked the song, I would call back and listen again... never thought to try to record it.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Terry Pratchett was a big TMBG fan. He named one of the bands in Soul Music "We're Certainly Dwarfs" as a tribute.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Fun fact: Terry Pratchett was a big TMBG fan. He named one of the bands in Soul Music "We're Certainly Dwarfs" as a tribute.


One! Two!
One Two Many Lots!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TMBG still puts out good albums year-after-year-after-year.

It's kind of a shame that, when they come up on Fark, all people reference is Flood.  And Tiny Toons.
 
dosver30
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gonegirl: They did a conga bit for reasons I no longer remember


If it was like the show I went to in the mid-90's it was when they started playing No One Knows My Plan. And it was a crowded show in a small club so the line snaked its way through the whole venue. My friend and I joined the line and when the song ended we just stayed wherever we ended up, but there were plenty of people that decided they had to get back to the front of the stage. You don't think of fights breaking out at a TMBG show, but there were numerous people who just dgaf and shoved their way from the far back of the crowd all the way to stage front. The John's had to ask the audience to calm down before they started the next song.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Used to call their dial a song answering machine at times back in the 80s.
If I liked the song, I would call back and listen again... never thought to try to record it.


"Free if you call from work."
 
rjakobi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"But how do they make money off of this?"

"I dunno, Gloria..."
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Back in the mid-oughts, I saw the two Johns coming down the escalator at the 34th St/Herald Sq subway station in NYC. I planned on saying "excuse me, I'm a big fan and wanted to know if I could shake your hands". However, it was a pretty crowded subway with masses of people walking in both directions. As soon as I said "excuse me", they thought I needed to get through and parted to give me a lane. The flow of traffic carried us in opposite directions.

Thus was my only in-person TMBG encounter.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: TMBG still puts out good albums year-after-year-after-year.

It's kind of a shame that, when they come up on Fark, all people reference is Flood.  And Tiny Toons.


Their later albums tend to sound the same though. Book is a decent album, but only the first and last tracks really stand out in my mind. "Erase" off of Glean is one of their career best songs though.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Birdhouse In Your Soul (Official Video) - They Might Be Giants
Youtube 2Am-BF7ObCI
 
DarkTrance
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We freaked them out once so much they stopped playing, mid-song.
I was going to school in a very cold, depressing NE city.  When TMBG arrived mid-winter, we all crammed into the place and for some reason, started moshing.  To everything.   At one point, they just all stopped playing and said "you guys are really freaking us out".  We all laughed, chugged more and it turned into a sort of group slow-dance.  We were very odd people.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While Birdhouse In Your Soul may be their most commercially well known song I think that they reached their peak with this song:


Istanbul - Tiny Toons
Youtube IqJXxHi6RwQ
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tiny Toons - Istanbul - They Might Be Giants
Youtube -ooV6e7b5d4
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: TMBG still puts out good albums year-after-year-after-year.

It's kind of a shame that, when they come up on Fark, all people reference is Flood.  And Tiny Toons.


I don't know how many References I make to Rock to Wind a piece of string around or I Palindrome I I make around here but it's a lot.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rjakobi: "But how do they make money off of this?"

"I dunno, Gloria..."


You on the time is money kick?
 
Ginsbergs Ink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trevt: There's a picture opposite me
Of my primitive ancestry
Which stood on rocky shores
And kept the beaches shipwreck-free
Though I respect that a lot
I'd be fired if that were my job
After killing Jason off
And countless screaming Argonauts

-true poetry, guys.


I took it as a love song for the longest time. Then the husband informed me it was a night light.
Its still sweet to me damnit!
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: TMBG still puts out good albums year-after-year-after-year.

It's kind of a shame that, when they come up on Fark, all people reference is Flood.  And Tiny Toons.


All I can say is I Palindrome I.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because of them I have extra savoir faire
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This thread is actual size but it seems much bigger to me
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: While Birdhouse In Your Soul may be their most commercially well known song I think that they reached their peak with this song:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IqJXxHi6​RwQ]


jmswentzel: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-ooV6e7b​5d4]


They Might Be Giants - Particle Man (Tiny Tunes)
Youtube LsAiCs66l40
 
realmolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember when "Flood" came out. I was 17. I somehow had heard about it and bought it, even though I wasn't a "music" kid. Not really.

Anyway, I loved it. I listened to it over-and-over again for most of that summer. And I kind-of think of that album as being the first album I was into as an "adult".  Before that, I just listened to whatever was on the radio or MTV.

After "Flood", I got into a bunch of other non-Top 40 bands (though I never really had a hardcore "I buy and listen to tons of music all the time!" phase like a lot of people). And honestly, I never got into TMBG's other albums. And I tired of "Flood" after that first summer, and basically never listened to it again. Though I can still sing along to "Birdhouse in Your Soul", somehow.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - The Communists Have the Music (Official Video)
Youtube vvCGZEqk8Ak

I've taken to playing this at work. They are not amused.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm interested in things.
 
dosver30
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
El Mariaski:"Erase" off of Glean is one of their career best songs though.

Indeed, it's such a great song. Erase and Unpronounceable are by far the two best tracks off Glean.
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/music/202​1​/nov/29/i-wrote-it-from-the-perspectiv​e-of-a-night-light-how-they-might-be-g​iants-made-birdhouse-in-your-soul

"The song cemented my decision to never sing in an affected accent. I sang in my own voice and when it was played on the radio in the UK someone rang in to say how irritating she found it that I was doing a fake, thick American accent. It was hilarious."
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was pleasantly surprised to hear "Everything Right is Wrong Again" as the closing credits to the Steve Buscemi movie "Ed and His Dead Mother".
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And that's terrible.
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They might not be 40.

They are 39.

Might have been some big years.

Name 1 other band that has kept putting out music for 40 years.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They Might Be Giants - Birdhouse In Your Soul (The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson 04/03/1990)
Youtube _zkRjrGmTl4

Doc Severinson having a damn good time playing with the John's.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.