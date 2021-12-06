 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Another thing that men are better at than women: Spreading COVID   (cbsnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Other populations?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men are also more likely to be MAGA idiots too. Coincidence?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It is very common to split up data based on many different demographic categories.  So, besides gender, there might be race, age, salary, location.  "Men" might be a bigger proportion than any of the other ways to slice the data.  In context, it is the right way to phrase it.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man-spreader indeed!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gives a new meaning to "manspreading."
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight goddamn seconds.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Try thinking of a baseball game or something next time.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This makes sense to me intuitively. The higher an individual's salary, the more ass pennies can pass between their cheeks and into general circulation. And sadly, salary correlates with gender.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toxic masculinity, indeed!
 
hammer85 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It also makes sense when you think about how the most likely people to leave the labor pool during the pandemic have been women.  So less likely to be spreading around the workplace, at least.

https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-ins​i​ghts/diversity-and-inclusion/seven-cha​rts-that-show-covid-19s-impact-on-wome​ns-employment
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because we fart on each other, right?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed that men are more likely to sneeze and cough with more melodramatic force as if it's some display of machismo.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Volckens said the virus also spreads more easily among those who speak at louder volumes."

This explains why Americans were so badly affected.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, I can see that
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spoil sport.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: "Volckens said the virus also spreads more easily among those who speak at louder volumes."

This explains why Americans were so badly affected.


And why Italy and the middle east were early hotbeds =)
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

ONLY YOU CAN STOP COVID-19 FROM SPREADING
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out the big lungs on Brad...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've noticed that men are more likely to sneeze and cough with more melodramatic force as if it's some display of machismo.


You left one out.

/pfffBBBBBtt
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note: men are more likely to die from Covid.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there's a gender difference re wfh.  women more likely to be in wfh-friendly industries / roles?

wild speculation
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA now Manspreading in addition to Manscaping

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Poster1212
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Bachelorette show is one where many men yell at each other spreading Covid all for one woman?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In GA, the women have been leading the numbers for a long time, but the men's numbers have been climbing lately.  Early on it was non-white women, then white women, then non-white men, and lastly white men.  But since the vaccines arrived, while all the groups still report cases and deaths, the two groups with the largest growths are white men and white women.

But, the counties with the most accurate reporting are urban areas, and perceived as minority hotbeds, so out in the sticks, COVID is still not considered a threat   No one wants to admit their county leaders are lying about the numbers.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've noticed that men are more likely to sneeze and cough with more melodramatic force as if it's some display of machismo.


No, it is a sympathy ploy.  As in AH AHH  AHHHH SNNEEEEEZZZEE!  Expected response is "Oh honey!  Are you coming down with a cold/the flu etc!  Here, sit down and let me make you some tea and toast.  Of course i will cut the crusts off!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ok, I have to explain this one to the ladies...
Ladies, imagine in addition to the pair of boobies you have, you had another pair right between your legs...how would you sit?
Keep in mind that said units actually get affected by heat.

Most men are the "grin and bear it" types so just make do, and lack sensibility that way instead of trying to find long term solutions. If this was a female issue, someone would probably come up with a Ball Bra.

Hmm...*googlegooglegoogle*
*falls down a rabbit hole*
 
Jz4p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stronger lungs in general?  More likely to be working outside the home and in contact with others?

/IDK
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Today, I learned more about men's balls.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I have the problem of occasionally sitting on my balls. It's not an everyday occurrence, but did happen enough that my co-workers would crack up when they heard me "oomph" when it would happen.
 
