(Summit Daily)   Pile burning scheduled for this week. Subby hopes it's out by then   (summitdaily.com) divider line
8
posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 8:53 PM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hope they do a better job containing 'controlled' burns in Colorado than they have traditionally in California. The Sobrannes fire 'controlled burn' fiasco chased us out of our home and added a few weeks to containment when they consistantly ignored local fire agencies and it (of course) jumped the line. No one in this area was surprised as the local Army base had been annually losing control of 'control' burns. The Feds will continue to ignore the locals who know their own acreage and it doesn't matter which side is in the White House or in control of the House and Senate. Your tax dollars going up in smoke, literally.
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Burning piles?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 I've never heard of treating piles with fire, but garlic supposedly works.
Claire Foy reads a hilarious letter from Phyllida Law to her mother-in-law
Youtube U2jQLjEmWMM
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If Fantasy movies have taught me anything, it's that a series of burning piles is *always* accompanied by a mysterious pathway, and a horde of steadfastly-silent locals eerily watching your every step....
 
inner ted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NO, RAKES !1!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do you really want to burn me? Count me out
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pie burning??

GODDAMNIT MARIE CALLENDER
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: pie burning??

GODDAMNIT MARIE CALLENDER


OK, so I wasn't the only one who read this at first. Damn near freaked me out.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

