(NBC New York)   New York City mandates two doses of COVID-19 vaccine for private-sector employees ages 5-11, or something like that. Headline needs more commas   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The MAGA wailing and rending of garments will be epic.


Muuuuhhhh Freeeeduuuuumbs!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More, commas?

Private_Citizen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/You never go full Shatner comma.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NYC Expands Vaccine Mandate to Whole Private Sector, Ups Dose Proof to 2 and Adds Kids 5-11

Fixed.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sucks for this who went with the J&J option.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

labman: Sucks for this who went with the J&J option.


Not really.  Original plus Booster = two.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How long until not only the employee must be vaccinated, but his family/household members, as well?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: How long until not only the employee must be vaccinated, but his family/household members, as well?


Hopefully soon.
 
