 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Some Farker will say the real crime wasn't stealing a car, burglary, stealing a rifle, arson or murder, but the Coors Light   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Christopher George Gillie, death of a Bucks County man, Arson, 61-year-old Scranton area man, Bensalem Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, roommate of the 81-year-old victim, cans of Coors Light  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coors Lite helped give us "Always Sunny."
That absolves a plethora of crimes against humanity.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coors Light. I can't get beer in me - David Cross
Youtube br0OtRjjdiw
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, subby, Coors light is a real crime.

/not as evil as genesee though
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, Coors Light was the reason he did all those crimes.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried to enjoy light beer. Tried and tried and tried.

When I stole it from my dad in highschool.
When we were forced to accept whatever keg the 21y/o got us.
later in life...When I drank all my own beer and started stealing from the party fridge.

And not all that recently, as I am not a skinny person and I have to cut calories everywhere I can
(as I'm also old as fark and my knees and rotator cuff and back and well everything only can take so much exercize)

I have just stopped drinking beer and switched to whiskey fulltime. That's my compromise on full body beer.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Yes, subby, Coors light is a real crime.

/not as evil as genesee though


aaaand that would be the beer I stole from my dad.
I'm quite sure the words "does it always taste this bad?" may have crossed our lips
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he get shot?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, it is important to stay hydrated.

If they want hop flavored seltzer water, who am I to judge?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Coors Light? Why not go with something classy like vanilla extract or mouthwash?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I will still take canoe sex over Budweiser products if that was the only options available on a hot summer day
 
jim32rr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Tried to enjoy light beer. Tried and tried and tried.

When I stole it from my dad in highschool.
When we were forced to accept whatever keg the 21y/o got us.
later in life...When I drank all my own beer and started stealing from the party fridge.

And not all that recently, as I am not a skinny person and I have to cut calories everywhere I can
(as I'm also old as fark and my knees and rotator cuff and back and well everything only can take so much exercize)

I have just stopped drinking beer and switched to whiskey fulltime. That's my compromise on full body beer.


I know you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the end, the real crime was the friends he made along the way.
 
bismark189
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like a hell of a Sunday night.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Since the beer angle has been covered thoroughly, this being Fsrk and all, let me just say that guy is a real rat bastard.

"That guy is a real rat bastard."
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.