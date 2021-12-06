 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Phone of murder suspect Googled how can cops identify a murder scene   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Duct tape, Bin bag, Harry Wasylak, Kyle P. Kaspereen, search warrant request, Friday night, 24-year-old Easton man's phone, Easton police  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A body is the first clue
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
second clue is a phone with this particular search history
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The name of the album is, 'I Killed Darnell Simmons!'"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: A body is the first clue


Always clean the woodchipper afterward.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: A body is the first clue


...dammit
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He shoulda googled how to delete browser history.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...and if youse are in Central PA, it'll be the detectives eating WaWa hoagies over the body.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LOL. I Google that kind of stuff all the time!

Wait, is that going to be a problem?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"How Forensic Podiatry Can Identify Criminals Police Chief Magazine"

I'm intrigued, actually.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People are not smart.
I mean, if you are out smarted by the police, you really are not smart.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let rephrase that; criminals are not smart
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...


If there weren't any witnesses and you don't have an obvious direct motive I'm guessing it could be pretty difficult
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: LOL. I Google that kind of stuff all the time!

Wait, is that going to be a problem?


Same.  Maybe it's the self-diagnosed aspergers, the ADD meds... maybe I just love trivia (I am a pub trivia powerhouse).... Once I go down a rabbit hole of research, it might be days before I come up for air.
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They really should be called something other than "smart" phones. Really misled that guy when he bought it and thought he was qualified.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...


I have a couple of relatives on both sides of our family that have dropped out.  No one has had reliable contact from them in years.  They could all be murder victims and listed as John Doe, or be in shallow graves, or gotten crosswise with the Mob and gone to visit Hoffa.

In any circumstance, I doubt anyone is going to spend any real time trying to solve the mystery of their vanishing.

It's only when the media or the cops find an interesting angle, like a frantic parent, a gruesome scene, etc. that anything happens.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...

If there weren't any witnesses and you don't have an obvious direct motive I'm guessing it could be pretty difficult
[y.yarn.co image 400x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's what kind of creeps me out, to be honest. The idea that someone could just ... go randomly shiv someone and leave the body in an alley... in a different state every month for a year... and nobody would even know.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More criminals should be watching all those crime shows on cable. Maybe then they will realize, most people who murder always seem to get caught. But there's a lot of hints and tips one can learn from. Like, don't leave any DNA, etc...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...


They recently arrested a pair of cannibals with a professional set up in Missouri.

Imagine it's like cockroaches where you find one cannibal cabal, you've got an infestation
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Fano: W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...

If there weren't any witnesses and you don't have an obvious direct motive I'm guessing it could be pretty difficult
[y.yarn.co image 400x216] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's what kind of creeps me out, to be honest. The idea that someone could just ... go randomly shiv someone and leave the body in an alley... in a different state every month for a year... and nobody would even know.


There was a cracked podcast sometime back that brought up the stat that up until modern policing, like 50% of people knew someone who had been murdered. I mean, think about all the people that used to hitchhike and just ... disappear.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...


A bunch.

If a death isn't pretty obviously homicide it's barely investigated, if at all.

There are a bunch of ways to induce a massive heart attack that will be inevitably fatal without prompt medical care, a few virtually undetectable.

Hell, even ricin poisoning is undetectable if excess ricin isn't left lying around.

The easiest murder to get away with is the one nobody realizes is murder.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did this woman show up?
Fark user imageView Full Size

If this woman was spotted in the vicinity, you've got yourself a murder scene.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: LOL. I Google that kind of stuff all the time!

Wait, is that going to be a problem?


I dunno - you murdering anyone?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The opposite of this is that I have decided most criminals are really, really stupid.  Like, too stupid to earn a decent living without breaking the law.  There are very few "criminal masterminds", because anybody smart enough to be one can also make a fortune via legal or mostly kinda sorta legal means.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The opposite of this is that I have decided most criminals are really, really stupid.  Like, too stupid to earn a decent living without breaking the law.  There are very few "criminal masterminds", because anybody smart enough to be one can also make a fortune via legal or mostly kinda sorta legal means.


Most criminals are simply not caught.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeff5: W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...

A bunch.

If a death isn't pretty obviously homicide it's barely investigated, if at all.

There are a bunch of ways to induce a massive heart attack that will be inevitably fatal without prompt medical care, a few virtually undetectable.

Hell, even ricin poisoning is undetectable if excess ricin isn't left lying around.

The easiest murder to get away with is the one nobody realizes is murder.


Especially during a pandemic.

How many people are offing their spouses and blaming it on Covid.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

labman: Jeff5: W_Scarlet: Academically speaking, it worries me how easy it theoretically is to get away with so serious a crime. Even setting aside the "I was white and felt threatened" automatic pass.

I just kind of wonder how many murders don't even get reported, forget how many don't get solved...

A bunch.

If a death isn't pretty obviously homicide it's barely investigated, if at all.

There are a bunch of ways to induce a massive heart attack that will be inevitably fatal without prompt medical care, a few virtually undetectable.

Hell, even ricin poisoning is undetectable if excess ricin isn't left lying around.

The easiest murder to get away with is the one nobody realizes is murder.

Especially during a pandemic.

How many people are offing their spouses and blaming it on Covid.


Don't look at me, my wife died months before anybody ever heard of COVID...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most criminals are incredibly dumb. Simple things get them caught.

I'd never commit a crime (certainly nothing major) because I'd get caught. But look at it like this:

You have to plan every detail. Months of planning. Back up what if plans. Have an alibi with "proof". Think of every little detail. Phone still on? Oh it can trace you last known location. Same with GPS. Better not have those. Got leave no trace evidence so gloves, mask, etc. think over EVERY little thing. Got all that? Well you still missed stuff.

On the other side is a team of police and forensic personnel who will track you down and find every mistake you made. May catch you quickly or may take years. But in this day odds are you will be caught.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Most criminals are incredibly dumb. Simple things get them caught.

I'd never commit a crime (certainly nothing major) because I'd get caught. But look at it like this:

You have to plan every detail. Months of planning. Back up what if plans. Have an alibi with "proof". Think of every little detail. Phone still on? Oh it can trace you last known location. Same with GPS. Better not have those. Got leave no trace evidence so gloves, mask, etc. think over EVERY little thing. Got all that? Well you still missed stuff.

On the other side is a team of police and forensic personnel who will track you down and find every mistake you made. May catch you quickly or may take years. But in this day odds are you will be caught.


The entire investigation of the majority of reported crimes is a high-schools graduate with a C average filling out the report form, wrong.

You only hear about the dumb or unlucky criminals because they get caught.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Did this woman show up?
[Fark user image image 425x274]
If this woman was spotted in the vicinity, you've got yourself a murder scene.


The modern Murder She Wrote -

Murder She Swiped Right
 
