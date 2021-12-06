 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The World is burning, and the Associated Press was there. Maybe they caused it?   (apnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Cumbre Vieja, Canary Islands, man sprints, La Palma, Spain, Stoic Palestinians, body of a child, New Delhi  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 6:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. They didn't start the fire.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Robin Williams Singing Fire by Bruce Springsteen As Elmer Fudd
Youtube 1vT-VaMXsAw
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretty stark contrast between the Mexican phalanx protecting the presidential palace and the swiss cheese of officers at the January 6th coupe attempt.

Oh, and that Spanish house had their Christmas lights strung up and turned on before Halloween, glad they got buried in ash.

/Not really
//Though I do think a bit less of folks that turn them on too early
///Do as you wish with your own home, but 2 months early is a bit much.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good lord, the insurrection was this year. Yet another major event that seems so long ago. Stupid covid.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it conflagrates, it instigates.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This really happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How do we sleep while our beds are burnin'?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.