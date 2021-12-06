 Skip to content
(AP News)   Derby winning horse Medina Spirit now just Medina   (apnews.com) divider line
54
    More: Sad, Kentucky Derby, Horse, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Bob Baffert, 3-year-old colt, Churchill Downs, best 3-year-old, Medina Spirit  
54 Comments     (+0 »)
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three-year-old horse dies of a heart attack? Gee.....I wonder why:

Medina Spirit tested positive after the May 1 Derby for betamethasone, a legal medication that is not allowed on race day. It was Baffert's record seventh win in the Derby. In the wake of Medina Spirit's failed test, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Last Friday, Robertson released a statement saying that tests done by a New York lab have "definitely confirmed" Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid - not through an injection but due to an ointment used to treat a skin rash.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funky cold Medina.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My entire barn is devastated by this news

That poor barn.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funky Cold Medina
Youtube WOkn90h_VWg
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.


old rich white people.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funky cold..

Walker: Funky cold Medina.


Dammit.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.


States throw a TON of money at horse racing, too.

But I have to be careful with this topic, because last time I commented on it, a deranged poster started yelling that I killed children.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't the headline be the other way around?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

old rich white people.


Um, a very large percentage of horse owners are not white, to be fair. Definitely rich (like House of Saud rich).
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone referenced Anthony Terrell Smith yet?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Baffert is a piece of shiat.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: khitsicker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

old rich white people.

Um, a very large percentage of horse owners are not white, to be fair. Definitely rich (like House of Saud rich).


Eh a lot aren't that rich. There are a lot of tax reasons to have horses.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.


In my day (jr high) we tossed quarters to see who could land closest to a wall at a dollar a toss. I want to see high stakes quarter pitching.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see why we have to abuse horses to have something to bet on. Heck, just let people out there and bet on them running. Because people have a choice of whether or not they want to.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.


$money$ dog racing would still be around if it made horse money. Some of those horses are worth more than you'll make in a lifetime. I use to fark a girl in college who was going into the biz, she had already worked for a breeder that sold to NBA/NFL big names and some rock stars. Rich people buy shares or whole horses.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Bob Baffert is a piece of shiat.


Who gets caught cheating all the time, but somehow wiggles out of the consequences.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

In my day (jr high) we tossed quarters to see who could land closest to a wall at a dollar a toss. I want to see high stakes quarter pitching.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: beezeltown: khitsicker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

old rich white people.

Um, a very large percentage of horse owners are not white, to be fair. Definitely rich (like House of Saud rich).

Eh a lot aren't that rich. There are a lot of tax reasons to have horses.


Maybe in the Standardbred or Quarterhorse world, to some minor extent. I've worked closely with that industry for 20+ years. It is, undoubtedly, the realm of wealthy people, around the world. Not a good tax play. Just expensive, all the way around.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Bob Baffert is a piece of shiat.


Do you eat pieces of shiat like him for breakfast?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

$money$ dog racing would still be around if it made horse money. Some of those horses are worth more than you'll make in a lifetime. I use to fark a girl in college who was going into the biz, she had already worked for a breeder that sold to NBA/NFL big names and some rock stars. Rich people buy shares or whole horses.


A. Dog tracks are still a thing
B. Owning a share of a race horse isn't that expensive
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor horse didn't have a choice what he was injected with or given to make him run fast.  All he wanted to do is run, and sadly it appears it was too much for his heart.  Hopefully the necropsy will give us more information on what caused his death and whether it was drug related.  Certainly the owners and trainers didn't want this outcome as it costs them millions in the breeding market.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.


We used to go to Arlington Park in Chicago with a bunch of friends when the kids were little. Crowds aren't too big, and it is generally a friendly atmosphere. We'd sit in the stands, enjoy adult beverages, visit, and about every 30 minutes there was a pretty neat race to watch that only interrupted us for about 2 minutes. We'd occasionally place a few $2 bets, which was fun. I hit a couple of trifectas, and my daughter won on a 50:1 shot (She liked the horse's name, of course). The kids loved the horses. I highly recommend it.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: Jack Sabbath: Bob Baffert is a piece of shiat.

Do you eat pieces of shiat like him for breakfast?


Just... stay out of my way.  Or you'll pay.  LISTEN to what I say.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: FarkingReading: Jack Sabbath: Bob Baffert is a piece of shiat.

Do you eat pieces of shiat like him for breakfast?

Just... stay out of my way.  Or you'll pay.  LISTEN to what I say.

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Gonna eat some hay?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Medina Spirit tested positive after his May 1 Kentucky Derby win

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The trainer and owners can FOAD. They don't care about anything but the money.
 
rider_you_know [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Shouldn't the headline be the other way around?


^^^
Subby's animal spirit is clearly not a horse.
 
Defenestrater
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Funky cold Medina.


Cold. Not so funky.
 
Snooza
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least the poor horse didn't end up like another KD winner, Ferdinand. Horse racing is a sick, barbaric business.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Next up on the Home Shopping Network: Bob Baffert's Triple Crown glue.  A bargain at $99.95.
 
dywed88
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khitsicker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

old rich white people.


Not just white people. Lots of rich Arabs etc involved too.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: A. Dog tracks are still a thing
B. Owning a share of a race horse isn't that expensive


A. Not really, most have closed.
B. What's 1/4 of 2 mil? You got that to toss at an animal?
 
soupafi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Santa Anita killing horses again?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Defenestrater: Walker: Funky cold Medina.

Cold. Not so funky.


Just wait
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: That poor horse didn't have a choice what he was injected with or given to make him run fast.  All he wanted to do is run, and sadly it appears it was too much for his heart.  Hopefully the necropsy will give us more information on what caused his death and whether it was drug related.  Certainly the owners and trainers didn't want this outcome as it costs them millions in the breeding market.


It will be a kick to them either way. Either the horse was drugged and the necropsy will make them pariahs (one hopes, anyhow) or it will be a genetic defect in which the value of the dam or the sire drops (probably both) cause no one will want a repeat.

I don't mind horse races in of itself, have some good childhood memories (as a kid, if I 'won' it was because I liked the names and colors) Heck, even learned some math by figuring out the payouts based on the odds. But these days its better just to find a video game or something instead of the current real life business.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: justanotherfarkinfarker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

$money$ dog racing would still be around if it made horse money. Some of those horses are worth more than you'll make in a lifetime. I use to fark a girl in college who was going into the biz, she had already worked for a breeder that sold to NBA/NFL big names and some rock stars. Rich people buy shares or whole horses.

A. Dog tracks are still a thing
B. Owning a share of a race horse isn't that expensive


For some values of expensive.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "just spirit"? I mean, if you believe in the concept of a "spirit."
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: chitownmike: A. Dog tracks are still a thing
B. Owning a share of a race horse isn't that expensive

A. Not really, most have closed.
B. What's 1/4 of 2 mil? You got that to toss at an animal?


a.) I believe West Virginia still has them.
b) Some horses are owned via stock holders practically, if one has shares in the company that sponsors, they may get a share of the profits for horse winnings.

/splitting hairs a bit...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a story about John Milton. He and another Puritan were out walking and passed Lincoln Cathedral. The other Puritan condemned the Roman Catholic, Gothic building but Milton admired it. The Puritan was aghast. How can you etc. it was built on the back etc. Milton said, Yes, but it's very beautiful.

I feel much the same way when we pass all those horse farms around here. Idiotic. Rich man's sport. Waste of land. Etc. Etc. Yes, but they're very beautiful. If they all went away tomorrow, they'd most likely be replaced by something foul to look at.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Don't you mean "just spirit"? I mean, if you believe in the concept of a "spirit."


depends if you are talking about what is left here or up there
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My fiancée's dad is a retired jockey. He won pretty much every race it's possible for a jockey to win. I, on the other hand, think horse racing ought to be illegal.
We both agree that Bob Baffert is a sonuvabeeyotch.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Defenestrater: Walker: Funky cold Medina.

Cold. Not so funky.


It's been a few hours since it died. Probably starting to smell funky by now.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, what do we all think when a celebrity dies young? Duh, drugs or alcohol.

Hopefully other racehorses will get the help they need with the rampant substance abuse in their industry.

Don't even get me started on all the weird sex stuff. Well, OK, just one thing:

https://horses.extension.org/horse-se​m​en-collection/

LOL, it's farked up.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As someone who knows absolutely nothing about any of this, I feel internet-qualified to weigh in that Webmd lists the following rare side effects in humans from betamethasone acetate and sodium phosphate injections:

Slow Heartbeat
Fast Heartbeat
Abnormal Heart Rhythm
Chronic Heart Failure
Obstruction Of A Blood Vessel By A Blood Clot
Inflammation Of The Blood Vessels
Thrombophlebitis, An Inflamed Vein Due To A Blood Clot

Although Baffert will probably explain the cause of death as the latest fallout of cancel culture, which is how he explained his suspension from racing.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khitsicker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

old rich white people.


That's all it ever was. 
The way to make a small fortune in horse racing is start with a big fortune. 
The original racing club was Saratoga. Wealthy New York industrialists got together and started the club. At the end of each year they would add up all the debts and split it evenly among them 12 or so members. 
And American horse racing was born.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Medina Spirit in the sky.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dywed88: khitsicker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

old rich white people.

Not just white people. Lots of rich Arabs etc involved too.


Rich people in general worldwide. I went to the yearling auction at Keeneland once and I've never heard so many different languages being spoken in one place in my life.
 
dywed88
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: dywed88: khitsicker: buckeyebrain: Why in the everloving fark is horse racing still a thing?  There are so many better gambling options these days.

old rich white people.

Not just white people. Lots of rich Arabs etc involved too.

Rich people in general worldwide. I went to the yearling auction at Keeneland once and I've never heard so many different languages being spoken in one place in my life.


Yep, I specified Arabs as they seem to be the most publicly prominent and this horse specifically was owned by a Saudi.
 
