(UPI)   Loose camel towed home   (upi.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Promiscuous much?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fine time to leave me
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not to be pedantic, but that's a dromedary.

Actually, that was being pedantic.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image image 784x527]


Half of them look like crack whores. One on top right looks like she just got diarrhea.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not to be confused with moose knuckles
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: Promiscuous much?


"Nice hump."
 
