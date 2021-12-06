 Skip to content
 
Caption this couch discussion
29
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Thirty more pounds, and he'll have enough hide to recover this fugly-ass couch."
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Okay, just relax as I insert the flashlight and turn it on.  We'll have your Covid cured in just a minute."
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I dunno, what do YOU wanna watch?"
"Babe!"
"Again?!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Piggy: "Gee, Rocky. What do you want to do tonight?"
Rocky: "The same thing we do every night, Piggy. Try to take over the world!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ever since the residuals from Green Acres had dried up, Arnold let himself go and spent all his time hanging out with a bad crowd watching reruns.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That Hampster you sat on is gonna come out any second Piggy.  And I'll bash him!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you point that fart machine the other way, Babe?
.
You just HAD to have a double serving of Hush Puppies, didn't you!!!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm thinking 'Great British Baking Show'. What are you thinking?"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the peanut butter is under
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All i want to do is watch the British Grand Prix.  Which bloody button is it!"

not mine.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is a dildo if you are brave enough.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yo, quit hogging the couch"
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to White Castle.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it has come to this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We used to talk.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mom was right.  The farm is a good place to look for food but a terrible place to look for a wife.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah.  The description of the guy on the news who robbed a bank sounds like me.  Sounds like me.  Way to place the critter card, porky.  Yep.  All raccoons are little bandits.  We have the mask and we rob people.   Thought this was a modern relationship.

Well, tomorrow me and Rocky are going hunting so I'll need the pistol.   And a blank sheet of paper.  And maybe a couple of bags with "$$$" on them.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Walls meltin' for you, too?"
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See? Everyone goes hoggin' at least once.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All that, and the batteries are dead already?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, if you don't care, then I'm watching Battlestar.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm telling you.  Everything you just watched is all true.  Ain't no thing like me, except me! My friend Groot will be here soon. He'll confirm everything.
 
docilej
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I told you l wanted my rogue to check for traps first. But, noooo...you and your dumb barbarian just HAD to pop open that chest willy-nilly. Now quit your belly aching and four d6 it already. I say go cleric. We're going to need all the healing can get by the time we reach Waterdeep!"
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Raccoon and pig together Anything is possible.  We could learn from animals!
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dude wake up! The Dingoes are about to start mating.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pig: "Does this couch make me look fat?"
Raccoon: "You're joking, right?"
 
