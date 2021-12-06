 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   I'll be looking forward to the follow-up video in which the lady tearfully announces that both of her cats have gone missing and that she's offering a reward for their recovery   (majesticanimals.net) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where I live we have coyotes, bobcats, bears, and foxes.

Seems like every week or two SOME moran is posting about a lost cat or small dog.

People are dumb about nature.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This woman has been posting about her eagle visitors for years.

If the cats were going to go for an unplanned flight, they would have by now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: This woman has been posting about her eagle visitors for years.

If the cats were going to go for an unplanned flight, they would have by now.


You know replacement cats are free at shelters....

I had friends who thought it was cute their parakeet rode on their cat. Did it for years. Until ONE DAY some recessive cat gene activated. In front of the whole family including little kids the cat jumped in to the air, grabbed the keet mid-flight, and killed it.

/you knew I was snake when you took me in
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy:

If the cats were going to go for an unplanned flight, they would have by now.

You know replacement cats are free at shelters....

I had friends who thought it was cute their parakeet rode on their cat. Did it for years. Until ONE DAY some recessive cat gene activated. In front of the whole family including little kids the cat jumped in to the air, grabbed the keet mid-flight, and killed it.

/you knew I was snake when you took me in


Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy:

If the cats were going to go for an unplanned flight, they would have by now.

You know replacement cats are free at shelters....

I had friends who thought it was cute their parakeet rode on their cat. Did it for years. Until ONE DAY some recessive cat gene activated. In front of the whole family including little kids the cat jumped in to the air, grabbed the keet mid-flight, and killed it.

/you knew I was snake when you took me in


C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're cold, they're cold.
Let them all in.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she leaves food on her porch big whoop
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Where I live we have coyotes, bobcats, bears, and foxes.

Seems like every week or two SOME moran is posting about a lost cat or small dog.

People are dumb about nature.


I've seen all those except bobcats in my yard, plus a moose. My kitty still goes outside daily and has been for 8 years...

There is a chance one day he might not come back, and I'll be crushed, but that's life. I'd almost rather him die that way than being killed by a car.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy:

If the cats were going to go for an unplanned flight, they would have by now.

You know replacement cats are free at shelters....

I had friends who thought it was cute their parakeet rode on their cat. Did it for years. Until ONE DAY some recessive cat gene activated. In front of the whole family including little kids the cat jumped in to the air, grabbed the keet mid-flight, and killed it.

/you knew I was snake when you took me in


Something similar happened with a friend's pet prairie dog and husky. They had lived together for years and then one day they came home to blood everywhere.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393:

Seems like every week or two SOME moran is posting about a lost cat or small dog.

People are dumb about nature.

I've seen all those except bobcats in my yard, plus a moose. My kitty still goes outside daily and has been for 8 years...

There is a chance one day he might not come back, and I'll be crushed, but that's life. I'd almost rather him die that way than being killed by a car.


You know, there is a simple way to prevent both types of death
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: You know, there is a simple way to prevent both types of death


When I lived in NYC he was strictly indoors. But at my parent's house in the suburbs or where I live now in the boonies, I'm not going to keep him trapped inside.

Cat needs to cat, in my opinion, go hunt, chase, and kill small mammals (and the occasional bird).

I've been most impressed with the two rabbits he caught, and also how much of one he ate.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: This woman has been posting about her eagle visitors for years.

If the cats were going to go for an unplanned flight, they would have by now.


Was gonna say this here. The cats have mastered the art of "If I don't look at you then you don't exist" and the eagles just kinda roll with it.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy:

If the cats were going to go for an unplanned flight, they would have by now.

You know replacement cats are free at shelters....

I had friends who thought it was cute their parakeet rode on their cat. Did it for years. Until ONE DAY some recessive cat gene activated. In front of the whole family including little kids the cat jumped in to the air, grabbed the keet mid-flight, and killed it.

/you knew I was snake when you took me in


I have three parrots, two cats and a dog.  Never leave them alone together.  The only things these animals are doing are sizing up their prey, watching their movements and waiting for the opportune time to turn them into bloody messes.  This terrifies the cats and dog.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have coyotes wonder around the apartment complex from time to time. Whenever they show up, a notice is placed in the newsletter warning residents to keep their pets indoors.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Something similar happened with a friend's pet prairie dog and husky. They had lived together for years and then one day they came home to blood everywhere.


Acquaintance of mine had that happen between his dog and cat.

Just to be clear, the dog killed the cat.
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: So she leaves food on her porch big whoop


Especially given the way the fox acts, yeah, I'd guess she's been feeding them for a long time.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems like a protection racket to me. Eagle gets paid in field mice by the cat to keep the fox from hurting the cat.  Few missed payments and cat is a goner.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eagles are dicks. I wouldn't trust them. The only reason the cats are alive is they're quicker than eagles.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Where I live we have coyotes, bobcats, bears, and foxes.

Seems like every week or two SOME moran is posting about a lost cat or small dog.

People are dumb about nature.


El Borscht
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TFA gave me comma trauma.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Living in places with many eagles (bald and golden) let me say, when they check the Eagles nests to see if they are active, they are always filled with cat collars. That is all.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now I'm envious. I have deer and wild turkeys and the occasional skunk and raccoon. None of the birds of prey ever hang out on my porch. Hawks and eagles and great horned owls. Also, the rabbits never seem to reach maturity for some reason.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Eagles are dicks. I wouldn't trust them. The only reason the cats are alive is they're quicker than eagles.


SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Living in places with many eagles (bald and golden) let me say, when they check the Eagles nests to see if they are active, they are always filled with cat collars. That is all.


Exactly
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: talkyournonsense: Living in places with many eagles (bald and golden) let me say, when they check the Eagles nests to see if they are active, they are always filled with cat collars. That is all.

Exactly

Exactly


That's why my cat doesn't have a collar....

Tapping_head.png
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
55%.
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Google says that eagles likely don't go for adult domestic cats much. They prefer easier and usually smaller prey. Kittens are fair game though.

If we actually let our cats outside and there were a lot of bald/golden eagles around, I guess I'd worry more about our eight pound cat. Our nearly sixteen pound cat wouldn't have to give a shiat.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  

patrick767: The Google says that eagles likely don't go for adult domestic cats much. They prefer easier and usually smaller prey. Kittens are fair game though.

If we actually let our cats outside and there were a lot of bald/golden eagles around, I guess I'd worry more about our eight pound cat. Our nearly sixteen pound cat wouldn't have to give a shiat.


Suddenly, I'm just imaginging a bald eagle going nose-first into the ground while trying to take off, held back by a cat that's laughing maniacally....
 
