(Reuters Media)   Caption these tree carriers
21
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
s1.reutersmedia.netView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"This is our tree. There are many like it, but this one is ours. ... "
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If we get a running start we'll be able to shove this tree right up hi.......
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
♫We are lumberjacks and we're OK, We sleep all night and we work all day.♫
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"That Lucy biatch better like this one."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
🎶 Simply ha-a-a-ving a Wonderful Christmastime 🎶

/for all you Farkers out there who think it's the worst you've ever heard
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quick! While dad's bent over! We gotta ram it up there REAL QUICK. I swear it'll work! I saw it when the mouse on Tom and Jerry ate a triangle of cheese and he turned into a tent!"
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, to Faux Newz HQ.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is NOT what I thought jousting was going to be like."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom. Mom. Mom. MOM. Mom. Mom. Mom! MOM! Momma! Mom!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bend over and I'll show you!"
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If mom had just bought a pre-decorated tree, we could be playing with our rifles like the Boebert Boys are doing"

nwvg
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cvofefe
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we're past the labia majoris, get out of the way and help me push.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mom!  You said you wanted our new daddy to have some serious wood."

/now with vote thingy
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Quick, get it in the truck before anyone notices!  We can't afford these new Christmas Tree prices!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Scene from the trailer for Treevenge II: They Never Learn, Do They?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Chaaaaarge!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First kid:  I don' know what fir.  But I think this will spruce up the house.  Makes me pine for the days of yonder
Second kid:  Should have done this by meself.
 
algman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's no way this will fit in subby's mom.
Good God!?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Guess we'll have to change your name to Douglas!" said Tatum, with one final and deadly thrust.
 
