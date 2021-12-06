 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   In Minnesota, the murder trial of officer Potter is opening. She stands accused of killing an unarmed black motorist and casting the Tazerus confundus charm on herself   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
17
    More: Fail, Aung San Suu Kyi, Jury, jury instructions Monday, Judge Regina Chu, shot Black motorist Daunte Wright, standard jury instructions, defense requests, Judge  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 4:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This doesn't seem a likely conviction.
 
rfenster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Potter never would cast the spell 'Avada Kedavra'
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Manslaughter really seems like a slam dunk here.

Her own admission and claimed defense of the shooting is that she thought she had a taser in her hand, not a gun. Which from the video at least seems plausible.

Not knowing you have a gun in your hand certainly would certainly qualify as "reckless handling" of a firearm to fit the manslaughter statute.

What would even be their defense?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This one seems so much different from other police shootings. It really boils down to an oops moment. A really, really horrific oops moment with tremendous consequences, but still. On one hand, of course we should demand well trained police, but on the other hand it's difficult for someone like me to imagine what it's like to be in such a stressful situation. I'll be candid: I have a handgun with a flashlight mounted under the barrel, and I often question whether I might accidentally pull the trigger when trying to turn on the light if I ever think there's an intruder in my home. This situation seems similar to me.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why armed police shouldn't be out dealing with crap like minor traffic infractions.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
jusy say'n on this.

the design of mkaing tasers basiaclly hold in the hand just like a gun, and basiaclly be strapped to you, just like a gun, that you reach for, just like a gun.

yeah that basic design does seem to be one that does relate to potential problems. First time i saw  cop wearing on, on their hip, with a pistol grip, i was real sure this is an outcome we're gonna see.

Don't give a fook if it's a made up excuse or real, the point is it is there to be seen and either actually happen or be abused. It don't in practice actually matter which one, the very situation should not be plausible in the first place.

the basic design choose what might be best in one way, while ignoring what might go wrong in the other becasue of it.

A design that makes the taser a little harder to deploy, but also makes it totally impossible to ever, under any circumstances no matter how chaotic, confuse it with the use of the gun.

That would be the public saftey responsibility design that is superior.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This one seems so much different from other police shootings. It really boils down to an oops moment. A really, really horrific oops moment with tremendous consequences, but still. On one hand, of course we should demand well trained police, but on the other hand it's difficult for someone like me to imagine what it's like to be in such a stressful situation. I'll be candid: I have a handgun with a flashlight mounted under the barrel, and I often question whether I might accidentally pull the trigger when trying to turn on the light if I ever think there's an intruder in my home. This situation seems similar to me.


That's a reasonable and fair assessment of a reasonable and fair concern. However, you aren't a trained police officer. And I bet if someone did break into your home in the middle of the night, you wouldn't mistake your gun for something else entirely.
 
Spindle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is precedence for this kind of oppsie
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A reminder that this POS police department immediately threw up the blue line flag when this happened.

Earl Brown, whose family owned a large chunk of the now city, who helped found the state police and who the city cultural center is named after, was an admitted member of the KKK (Jury trial testimony, 1923) and vice chair of a eugenics committee.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This is why armed police shouldn't be out dealing with crap like minor traffic infractions.


IIRC, after Wright's death Brooklyn Center passed a resolution to stop having police respond to non-moving traffic violations.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Manslaughter really seems like a slam dunk here.

Her own admission and claimed defense of the shooting is that she thought she had a taser in her hand, not a gun. Which from the video at least seems plausible.

Not knowing you have a gun in your hand certainly would certainly qualify as "reckless handling" of a firearm to fit the manslaughter statute.

What would even be their defense?


"I'm a police officer. While ordinary people who aren't expecting an interaction with law enforcement need to respond to a group of armed cops screaming at them in a calm and police way, while simultaneously obeying possibly mutually exclusive instructions, not too fast to startle any of the cops, but no so slow that it looks like you're not compiling, without moving your hands in any direction towards your waistband, or having one of the cops believe you were, in order to avoid summary execution or being charged with resisting arrest or assaulting an officer, that's an absurd standard to hold trained police officers to, and it's 100% reasonable for them to accidentally perforate people because it's a stressful situation that you can't possibly expect them to be able to be calm during."
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: What would even be their defense?


FTA, it was going to be casting the victim as a "violent felon" for running away from them.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Manslaughter really seems like a slam dunk here.

Her own admission and claimed defense of the shooting is that she thought she had a taser in her hand, not a gun. Which from the video at least seems plausible.

Not knowing you have a gun in your hand certainly would certainly qualify as "reckless handling" of a firearm to fit the manslaughter statute.

What would even be their defense?


"Regular commission of her duties as a police officer.  Qualified Immunity.  Ipso facto quod erat dictum.  Please Stahp, or we will be Very Upset (tm).  Might even be too upset to do our jobs.  Never know."

Might even work.  It shouldn't.  But it just might.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's the thing.  She has how many years of experience as a LEO.  The idea that she wants us to believe that drawing her gun instead of her taser was an accident is ridiculous.

Even if she weren't a LEO, anyone who carries a weapon has to take complete responsibility for what they do with that weapon, and anyone who draws their firearm by "accident" ought to have the book thrown at them for such unforgivable negligence.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Target Builder: DoganSquirrelSlayer: Manslaughter really seems like a slam dunk here.

Her own admission and claimed defense of the shooting is that she thought she had a taser in her hand, not a gun. Which from the video at least seems plausible.

Not knowing you have a gun in your hand certainly would certainly qualify as "reckless handling" of a firearm to fit the manslaughter statute.

What would even be their defense?

"I'm a police officer. While ordinary people who aren't expecting an interaction with law enforcement need to respond to a group of armed cops screaming at them in a calm and police way, while simultaneously obeying possibly mutually exclusive instructions, not too fast to startle any of the cops, but no so slow that it looks like you're not compiling, without moving your hands in any direction towards your waistband, or having one of the cops believe you were, in order to avoid summary execution or being charged with resisting arrest or assaulting an officer, that's an absurd standard to hold trained police officers to, and it's 100% reasonable for them to accidentally perforate people because it's a stressful situation that you can't possibly expect them to be able to be calm during."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tasers are less-lethal, not non-lethal, and thus were supposedly adopted to be used in situations where the danger was such that the only other option was to use a gun.

Surprise surprise, it quickly became the handy multitool for "I don't want to run very far," "I want to punish you for saying mean words to me," and "you're Black and existing."

Was the only option here to shoot him? No. They already knew who he was. They could've just watched him drive away, did some actual police work, and caught up with him a few days later.

Not only that, but whether you tase or shoot someone who's behind the wheel of a car that's running and in gear, they're going to lose control of that car, thus becoming a danger to those children riding bikes down at the end of the block.

I guess what I'm saying is, ACAB.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.