(We Are Central PA)   Man arrested for threatening people with a gun in a bowling alley. Shortly after screaming, "Has the whole world gone crazy? Am I the only one around here who gives a shiat about the rules? Mark it ZERO"   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*looks at article*

Yep, that pic matches my expectations.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walter Sobchak does not roll on Shabbos.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti social, drunk, cop hating dude with a crappy beard, what's his fark handle?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone try to go through the Supermarket line with 12 items?

IT's like Anarchy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
David Cross had a very bad day and needs to shave.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Walter Sobchak does not roll on Shabbos.


I actually did check for this first.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as what Lauren Boebert's husband does at bowling alleys.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a league game, Smokey.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Anti social, drunk, cop hating dude with a crappy beard, what's his fark handle?


Eightballjacket
 
ar393
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

groppet: David Cross had a very bad day and needs to shave.


I see you share my brain. I'm very sorry for you.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Anti social, drunk, cop hating dude with a crappy beard, what's his fark handle?


Can't TotalFark in jail, sucks for him
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guy appears to need an analyst/therapist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is it about white culture that leads them to so much crime?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Acting nuts and doing illegal activity in a bowling alley did you say? Lauren Borbert would love to go out on a date.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Polite society.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He delved into pacifism one time, not on this occasion, of course.
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thewhisp.mommyish.comView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
King who began to run from the scene.
King was grabbing at his holstered service weapon
King was then taken down with a hip toss
King refused to sit in the car
King then kicked an officer
King was found to have warrants

You come for the King, you best not miss!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a rough 32.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Walter Sobchak does not roll on Shabbos.


I remember watching that movie not long after it came out on video, and Walter's behavior was shocking and unsettling back then. But it was seemingly a commentary on PTSD and how vets were abused during their service and were then abandoned by the government after their service was complete. An example of people being the most disposable/consumable product of the military industrial complex.

Now I see that character as a civilian victim of social medial since dipshiats like him are always present at every public venue complaining about wearing a maak.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
King refused to sit in the car and had to be physically placed into the back of the cruiser   [...]  Police had to utilize their pepper spray to stop him from striking them any further.

Ooh.  He made them use chemical irritants on him in the back seat of their patrol car.

He got an extra good beating for that, I'm sure.
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're all safe for now. Thank goodness we're in a bowling alley.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ less than a minute ago  
if this fark wasnt white, there would be no charges. Just a funeral .
 
zimbomba63
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That shiat might have been kosher in 'Nam, but, not at a bowling alley.
 
