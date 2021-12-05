 Skip to content
(CNN)   The world has everything it needs to end the coronavirus pandemic, which would be great news except that it also has a whole lot of very stupid, selfish people   (cnn.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so mother farking sick of these mother farking morans who can't get vaccinated to save their neighbors. I've stopped even pretending to be nice. When I hear someone say something that is even slightly anti-vax or sounds like some cockamamie conspiracy theory I just call them an idiot to their face. These people need to be shamed and shunned.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 3 possible tactics for dealing with these people

1) try to reason with them ("So you believe your HS ed + Facebook research makes you smarter than almost all the world's medical experts?")

2) point and laugh and post memes such as above

3) take advantage of their stupidity/gullibilty https://www.thed​ailybeast.com/coronavi​rus-vaccination-reversal-fiends-love-t​his-wacky-treatment?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We have the tools to end the pandemic, but we also have the tools who are trying to prolong it for political gain.

Such a conundrum.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stupid and selfish, yes.
But also malicious.
Sometimes they are just stupid, but sometimes it's intentional.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Leper colonies were a thing in the past, why not COVID colonies for the dumbasses who prefer to not protect themselves and others. These people are like biological suicide bombers and should be treated as such
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...for example, there are people who have been vaccinated who push the antivax propaganda.
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We're not good at dealing with global crises as a world -- we don't really have the infrastructure, or leadership, or accountability," she added.

In other words, our species sucks ass.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait, there are still morans out there that think this is going away or can be stopped?  God damn, people are farking stupid.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let me take a wild guess, vaccines are the only answer.

Checks TFA. yep...
 
AntiSane [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Let me take a wild guess, vaccines are the only answer.

Checks TFA. yep...


You have a better solution?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, there are still morans out there that think this is going away or can be stopped?  God damn, people are farking stupid.


Why is that stupid? The theory is that it will run its course like the Spanish Flu did and then stick around as a regular cold or flu.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Let me take a wild guess, vaccines are the only answer.

Checks TFA. yep...


Let me take a wild guess, your answer is eating horse paste.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I grew up in a pretty liberal mainstream Protestant church, and even after I walked away as an atheist, I still think a lot of the values I grew up with are worth sticking with.

In Matthew 25, all of the dead show up to be judged, and they get sent to hell if they were ungenerous, if they didn't help "the least of these" - the strangers who are naked, or sick, or in prison. We help the least of us because they are people and we deserve to be moral human beings, not because the least deserve it. We help the junkies, and the sick, because that is what we do.

I see all these conservative Christians lining up to scream that it's their freedom to not get vaccinated or wear masks - to not help the vulnerable - and it's just so unthinkably vile. If I'm right about atheism, they'll just die and the world will be rid of them. If they're right about believing in the Bible, they'll burn in hell forever with me.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The last human will die in a ditch in the blasted-out hellscape future we are careening towards of F-ing COVID.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Bruce the Deuce: Let me take a wild guess, vaccines are the only answer.

Checks TFA. yep...

You have a better solution?


I hear disinfectant wipes it out in like a minute...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: Leper colonies were a thing in the past, why not COVID colonies for the dumbasses who prefer to not protect themselves and others. These people are like biological suicide bombers and should be treated as such


20% of Africa would refuse a vaccine. Hope you have a big camp.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every death after July 1, 2021 was 100% preventable thanks to science.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair, the selfish morons are being egged on the professional shiat stirrers and grifters.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: LimpDickRicky: Leper colonies were a thing in the past, why not COVID colonies for the dumbasses who prefer to not protect themselves and others. These people are like biological suicide bombers and should be treated as such

20% of Africa would refuse a vaccine. Hope you have a big camp.


How is the business for your statistical operation that samples 54 countries with a score of languages across one huge continent? It must be good with the ability to pull such precise and significant statistics from your ass.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tasteme: "We're not good at dealing with global crises as a world -- we don't really have the infrastructure, or leadership, or accountability," she added.

In other words, our species sucks ass.


Yup. We really don't deserve the Star Trek future of exploring different galaxies. We'll always be one step away from eating poo and boning our cousins until we finally drain the planet of resources and die off.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Solution from day one of the vaccine roll out was making folks who refused to get vaccinated sign a form saying that they understand they'll not receive any medical care if they contract Covid 19. I'm really not sure why in one hand you can deny medical science and in the other ask to receive benefits from science when you get sick.

Assholes.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bruce the Deuce: Let me take a wild guess, vaccines are the only answer.

Checks TFA. yep...

Let me take a wild guess, your answer is eating horse paste.


There's no money in it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I grew up in a pretty liberal mainstream Protestant church, and even after I walked away as an atheist, I still think a lot of the values I grew up with are worth sticking with.

In Matthew 25, all of the dead show up to be judged, and they get sent to hell if they were ungenerous, if they didn't help "the least of these" - the strangers who are naked, or sick, or in prison. We help the least of us because they are people and we deserve to be moral human beings, not because the least deserve it. We help the junkies, and the sick, because that is what we do.

I see all these conservative Christians lining up to scream that it's their freedom to not get vaccinated or wear masks - to not help the vulnerable - and it's just so unthinkably vile. If I'm right about atheism, they'll just die and the world will be rid of them. If they're right about believing in the Bible, they'll burn in hell forever with me.


Honestly? If their god is real....one day they will have to explain why they did the exact opposite of what their god told them to do. Now...THAT in an encouraging thought.

/ But...Sunday School Jesus is for rubes and children. Supply Side Jesus is the real one.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All those sci-fi stories I used to love, where the whole world puts aside their petty differences and comes together as one to fight some great threat, just don't land quite the same way any more.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tasteme: "We're not good at dealing with global crises as a world -- we don't really have the infrastructure, or leadership, or accountability," she added.

In other words, our species sucks ass.


Yes.

The real problem is we're not getting vaccines to the areas that need it. So we're just going to see hosts passing to more hosts and variants come along. It isn't going away, per se. Boosters for variants will just keep coming. Because spending the actual $$ on the infrastructure to roll out vaccination is just too much effort, or something. When really, it boils down to 'oh yeah, there's like billions of people who don't even have clean water nor a sanitary place to shiat. But lalala can't see them, don't think about them much.'

If course, up and down thread we'll see complaints about anti-vaxxers and their stupidity. But we will always have the willfully stupid around us on some level. And before in type this there already was one of these.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Let me take a wild guess, vaccines are the only answer.

Checks TFA. yep...


See? There it is. Thank you for being my example.
 
neongoats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unfortunately the world still permits right wingers. Despite that fact that they're an overarching threat to humanity wherever they're allowed to thrive.

farking idiotic morons. Here fark right wingers, here's your hero lady:

neongoats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Let me take a wild guess, vaccines are the only answer.

Checks TFA. yep...


Yes. And we should have goon squads armed with vax guns hunting down the filth plague rats.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gonegirl: I grew up in a pretty liberal mainstream Protestant church, and even after I walked away as an atheist, I still think a lot of the values I grew up with are worth sticking with.

In Matthew 25, all of the dead show up to be judged, and they get sent to hell if they were ungenerous, if they didn't help "the least of these" - the strangers who are naked, or sick, or in prison. We help the least of us because they are people and we deserve to be moral human beings, not because the least deserve it. We help the junkies, and the sick, because that is what we do.

I see all these conservative Christians lining up to scream that it's their freedom to not get vaccinated or wear masks - to not help the vulnerable - and it's just so unthinkably vile. If I'm right about atheism, they'll just die and the world will be rid of them. If they're right about believing in the Bible, they'll burn in hell forever with me.


I walked away agnostic* but still see the value in Mathew 25. And that was after my eyes being open on a mission trip to the shiattyness, hypocrisy, and lip service to the call for service in Mathew 25. Do i still do what I can? Yes. I try and i fail. But i can admit that i fail at being up to my potential.

*i have a hard time with absolutes. Why? I have 5 vague senses, a flawed memory system, and a fuzzy logic controller that gets things wrong all the time. The sum total of human knowledge about the universe is a drop of water in the ocean. I can admit that i just don't know. Im ok with that. There are a lot of things that I don't know, nor will probably ever know or be able to prove.
 
