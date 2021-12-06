 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Futurama did it   (news.yahoo.com)
52
52 Comments
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And only for the cost of a quarter.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: And only for the cost of a quarter.


Nitrogen is super cheap.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does Matt Groening know, and when did he know it?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Chalmers did it before Futureama
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: Robert Chalmers did it before Futureama


Few people know his nickname is Supernintendo
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to die in Switzerland.
Why?
Well, for starters, the flag is a big plus.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Don't accidentally press the "slow and horrible" button.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh that also sounds reliable, using AI to determine if you are in right mind to die
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good. Let's ge these throughout the US.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That sounds pretty neat actually.  I'd rather go out in a huge heart attack or stroke than some sort of cancer.  Also, you can harvest the my organs right away.  They say it only takes about 30 seconds.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yup. Sounds like they crossed Futurama with Soylent Green.
/Proud to say Philip Nitschke is a fellow Aussie
 
red230
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: And only for the cost of a quarter.


I always thought it was hilarious that Bender used a quarter with a string to cheat the suicide booth.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ski9600: That sounds pretty neat actually.  I'd rather go out in a huge heart attack or stroke than some sort of cancer.  Also, you can harvest the my organs right away.  They say it only takes about 30 seconds.


I do feel like these devices should be on the campus of or at least very close to a hospital for that exact purpose.  Get your meat sack out of the tube and on the table for harvesting ASAP.
 
Fiddle-dee-dee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shut up and take my money!
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Their jingle:

🎶 Suicide' not naughty /
Inside our portapotty /
And you can pay with credit if you please 🎶
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We've been looking in the wrong place. Matt Groening is the one with the time machine.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Painless?  Well at least we know no death penalty states in the US will bother trying to modify these for executions, then.
 
rfenster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nitrogen kills, we should avoid exposure to it at all costs.

/   Nitrogen is incredibly explosive.
//  Probably caustic as well
/// Didn't we learn anything from the Hindenburg?
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: xcheopis: Robert Chalmers did it before Futureama

Few people know his nickname is Supernintendo



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
While the thought of being in a situation where one has to consider things like this makes me very sad, after watching my grandfather and mother consumed by esophageal cancer and leukemia, respectively, there being a way to treat people who are suffering with respect and allowing them to end their pain in a peaceful way is the right thing to do.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Friggin fancy pants Swiss..."Oohh, we have this spiffy suicide pod that lets you go painlessly".  Real Muricans suicide ourselves nice and slow, in agony, by refusing expert's opinions, factual data, and science. Oh..and guns.
 
Drubell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Futurama said it would happen in 2008 though.

/loved when 2009 rolled around and people were asking where the suicide booths were
//article definitely has Soylent Green vibes
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/if I'm as good as dead and suffering
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Good. Let's ge these throughout the US.


We already have them. They come in a variety of calibers.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Back in my day, bridges and tall buildings were good enough for us.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Robert Chalmers did it before Futureama


Welcome to the Monkey House
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I prefer death by Snu Snu.
 
alex10294
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Per FTA: Nitrogen chamber.  Really the only thing to use.  For executions if you decide it's moral to do those too.  Easy, safe for others, 100% effective unless you open the door.  The only problem is taking care of the anoxic brain injury people who "chicken out" or change their minds for the rest of their lives when they become half-vegetative.  The cynic in me thinks that the doors should be locked from the outside with a 1hr delay bolt.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please remember to recycle.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skinink: I prefer death by Snu Snu.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
just keep in mind, no one is saying, it's ok for you to decide to die.
they are saying, it's ok for you to pay a profit to someone else to let you die. But the fook they are not saying, it's ok to decide to die in some way that didn't turn a profit for anyone else in the process.


In the end they did not say, choosing suicide is ok, they said, paying someone else to help you get dead, that's what's ok.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why the fark is it 3d printed? You could knock that out of plexy and sheet metal in an afternoon. Sure it may not be as sexy as that rendering, but you could also just use a single shot 12ga and get dropped off in a hay field. Or go the way of people I've known and od on Chinese fake heroin.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alex10294: Per FTA: Nitrogen chamber.  Really the only thing to use.  For executions if you decide it's moral to do those too.  Easy, safe for others, 100% effective unless you open the door.  The only problem is taking care of the anoxic brain injury people who "chicken out" or change their minds for the rest of their lives when they become half-vegetative.  The cynic in me thinks that the doors should be locked from the outside with a 1hr delay bolt.


This. I'm against the death penalty, but if we're going to have one, the method of execution should be as quick, painless, and un-messy as possible. If we can humanely euthanize animals and if we can gently assist in terminal patients' suicide, then there's no reason we can't do that for other people.

/I know, I know, the cruelty is the point.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Friggin fancy pants Swiss..."Oohh, we have this spiffy suicide pod that lets you go painlessly".  Real Muricans suicide ourselves nice and slow, in agony, by refusing expert's opinions, factual data, and science. Oh..and guns.


Don't forget, we also have the death penalty.

Where we, as a society, has mostly determined that we should kill people either by electrocution or a painful, but paralyzed death of drugs.  Last I checked though, we were running short on drugs because no other developed nation was willing to sell them to us to use in executions.

Which is darkly comedic considering that our constitution forbids cruel and unusual punishment.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skinink: I prefer death by Snu Snu.


You got my vote.
 
semiotix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dammit, I really wanted this to be about someone inventing a hypnotoad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ski9600: That sounds pretty neat actually.  I'd rather go out in a huge heart attack or stroke than some sort of cancer.  Also, you can harvest the my organs right away.  They say it only takes about 30 seconds.


30 seconds for LOC.  It will take several minutes before you actually die.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drew should import some in before the next election, Farkers wouldn't have to leave the U.S., just climb into their Fark It pods
 
ar393
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: alex10294: Per FTA: Nitrogen chamber.  Really the only thing to use.  For executions if you decide it's moral to do those too.  Easy, safe for others, 100% effective unless you open the door.  The only problem is taking care of the anoxic brain injury people who "chicken out" or change their minds for the rest of their lives when they become half-vegetative.  The cynic in me thinks that the doors should be locked from the outside with a 1hr delay bolt.

This. I'm against the death penalty, but if we're going to have one, the method of execution should be as quick, painless, and un-messy as possible. If we can humanely euthanize animals and if we can gently assist in terminal patients' suicide, then there's no reason we can't do that for other people.

/I know, I know, the cruelty is the point.


Always wondered if heroin highs are so great, why not just hit them with a huge dose of heroin or cheaper yet, fentanyl?

Is really that horrible that the person you are killing goes out peacefully?

I'm not a hunter, but I get hunting. I'm also not a farmer or rancher, but I get killing other animals, and I eat meat, so again animals need to die fore to eat meat....but all of it should happen in the fastest, least painful way.

Killing should not have to include maximum suffering
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dad just died last week.

The pain from the cancer was so bad, he was basically in a dilaudid coma for the last two weeks.

Hospital refused our requests to bring him home for hospice until they could ween him off the drip. Which they kept increasing.

Our end-of-life care in the US is barbaric.  Either refuse the drugs and suffer, or get so doped up you can't respond to anything.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Dad just died last week.

The pain from the cancer was so bad, he was basically in a dilaudid coma for the last two weeks.

Hospital refused our requests to bring him home for hospice until they could ween him off the drip. Which they kept increasing.

Our end-of-life care in the US is barbaric.  Either refuse the drugs and suffer, or get so doped up you can't respond to anything.


That's horrible. When my aunt went, it was basically, hit this button to od and we look the other way at the facility she was in.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good news, It's a suppository!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ar393: austerity101: alex10294: Per FTA: Nitrogen chamber.  Really the only thing to use.  For executions if you decide it's moral to do those too.  Easy, safe for others, 100% effective unless you open the door.  The only problem is taking care of the anoxic brain injury people who "chicken out" or change their minds for the rest of their lives when they become half-vegetative.  The cynic in me thinks that the doors should be locked from the outside with a 1hr delay bolt.

This. I'm against the death penalty, but if we're going to have one, the method of execution should be as quick, painless, and un-messy as possible. If we can humanely euthanize animals and if we can gently assist in terminal patients' suicide, then there's no reason we can't do that for other people.

/I know, I know, the cruelty is the point.

Always wondered if heroin highs are so great, why not just hit them with a huge dose of heroin or cheaper yet, fentanyl?

Is really that horrible that the person you are killing goes out peacefully?

I'm not a hunter, but I get hunting. I'm also not a farmer or rancher, but I get killing other animals, and I eat meat, so again animals need to die fore to eat meat....but all of it should happen in the fastest, least painful way.

Killing should not have to include maximum suffering


I recently watched Georges Franju's abattoir documentary Le sang des bêtes, and it definitely didn't sugarcoat anything. In general the animals died instantly via some kind of blow to the head. And that was in the 1940s, so I'm guessing we continue to have the technology to do so.

/except for the calves/lambs, which were slaughtered by slitting their throats. That was not fun to watch. And it's one of the reasons I'm uncomfortable with eating baby animals.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Friggin fancy pants Swiss..."Oohh, we have this spiffy suicide pod that lets you go painlessly".  Real Muricans suicide ourselves nice and slow, in agony, by refusing expert's opinions, factual data, and science. Oh..and guns.


Don't forget that our healthcare system will also squeeze as much money as it can from your expiring meat-bag with little regard for your suffering.

Death Pod sounds more preferable than my plan to straighten out my affairs, leave a note, and then go for a long walk off a short pier or pick a fight with a bear.
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Our aim is to develop an artificial-intelligence screening system to establish the person's mental capacity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ar393: austerity101: alex10294: Per FTA: Nitrogen chamber.  Really the only thing to use.  For executions if you decide it's moral to do those too.  Easy, safe for others, 100% effective unless you open the door.  The only problem is taking care of the anoxic brain injury people who "chicken out" or change their minds for the rest of their lives when they become half-vegetative.  The cynic in me thinks that the doors should be locked from the outside with a 1hr delay bolt.

This. I'm against the death penalty, but if we're going to have one, the method of execution should be as quick, painless, and un-messy as possible. If we can humanely euthanize animals and if we can gently assist in terminal patients' suicide, then there's no reason we can't do that for other people.

/I know, I know, the cruelty is the point.

Always wondered if heroin highs are so great, why not just hit them with a huge dose of heroin or cheaper yet, fentanyl?

Is really that horrible that the person you are killing goes out peacefully?

I'm not a hunter, but I get hunting. I'm also not a farmer or rancher, but I get killing other animals, and I eat meat, so again animals need to die fore to eat meat....but all of it should happen in the fastest, least painful way.

Killing should not have to include maximum suffering


I have had friends who died from od's. I have friends who have lived it's apparently pretty shiatty to od and live. Like the worse hangover in your life. So I'd imagine there's a few minutes of sheer terror. But it's a far cry from terminal cancer and taking weeks to die.
 
