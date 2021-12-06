 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   How to protect yourself from the Omicron variant: Do all the same shiat they've been telling you to do for the past year and a half, and by "they" not the horse dewormer people   (apnews.com) divider line
    new omicron variant, added dose triggers, overwhelming cause of infections, attention omicron  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it wasn't for the collapse of the medical system, should just let this run wild. Because like anything else, (like gun control) we will just reset the clock and start over again due to some covidits.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll just keep being antisocial.

make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever it takes to stop the Deep State from going to 6G.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, remember that ivermectin is in legitimate human drugs.  The fact that livestock supply places ran out of or marked up their antiparasiticals is *purely* coincidental.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending.


DMT and/or elk meat.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.


He seems to be recommending the Vaccine...  What did you think he was recommeding?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save America, Rittenhouse a bioterrorist?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn dead kids piling up and ruining Christmas and the economy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

He seems to be recommending the Vaccine...  What did you think he was recommeding?


All of the shiat he recommended beforehand.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't already got it, schedule your booster ASAP. In my area, the wait at Walgreens is a few weeks.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure how many times we need to post it, but...

Get vaccinated. Stay at home, if you can; if you can't, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and realize that the other variants don't somehow "become obsolete" when a new variant shows up. The pandemic isn't over, and for the folks who aren't yet vaccinated, they're at real friggin' risk.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like how do we protect ourselves from dumbshiats who think this is fascism.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear antivaxxers ...

J/K you'll live and be crippled with medical expenses. Prep that GoFundMe page now.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: More like how do we protect ourselves from dumbshiats who think this is fascism.


Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.


The vaccine is mostly chemicals, bro.  Chemicals will make you less alpha.  I recommend a cold plunge followed by a steam and then spray some eucalyptus and down some tumeric.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending.

DMT and/or elk meat.


I don't know if elk meat will save us all, but it is pretty damn delicious.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor!

WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel your holiday travel plans.

Yes, even you. No matter how "safe" you are.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: If you haven't already got it, schedule your booster ASAP. In my area, the wait at Walgreens is a few weeks.


I just got my booster on Saturday. I made an appointment about 2 weeks ago, but when I showed up for my shot I saw they were also doing walk-ups for a few hours a day. It's probably worth seeing if spots in your area are operating the same way.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

The vaccine is mostly chemicals, bro.  Chemicals will make you less alpha.  I recommend a cold plunge followed by a steam and then spray some eucalyptus and down some tumeric.


Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy. It's an unpleasant reality that so many people having complications from  covid also have gravy in their DNA.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.


Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy.


This changes everything.  If he's right about that, then he's probably right about ivermectin.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [static.simpsonswiki.com image 250x188]
Dear antivaxxers ...

J/K you'll live and be crippled with medical expenses. Prep that GoFundMe page now.


"J/K you'll live and be crippled with medical expenses raise everyone else's insurance because socialism is OK if you're the beneficiary."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: They're all going to go to Pax Unplugged, anyway.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Narrator: They're all going to go to Pax Unplugged, anyway.


A fully masked event that requires vaccinations to enter.

The nerve.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy.

This changes everything.  If he's right about that, then he's probably right about ivermectin.


He's 54 and shrugged off Covid like it was nothing so I'd say staying healthy is a great place to start.
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Not sure how many times we need to post it, but...

Get vaccinated. Stay at home, if you can; if you can't, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and realize that the other variants don't somehow "become obsolete" when a new variant shows up. The pandemic isn't over, and for the folks who aren't yet vaccinated, they're at real friggin' risk.


Question;  honestly, in the contiguous USA, who wants to be vaccinated that hasn't yet been able to get the shot?  I had assumed that among the vaccine willing population we were now taking about boosters, not initial immunity.
No snark, I had thought the fight had morphed into attempting to convince the remaining 15 percent of the eligible age groups.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy.

This changes everything.  If he's right about that, then he's probably right about ivermectin.

He's 54 and shrugged off Covid like it was nothing so I'd say staying healthy is a great place to start.


Of course you would.

You have zero idea of what you're talking about.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy. It's an unpleasant reality that so many people having complications from  covid also have gravy in their DNA.


Not everything morons say is wrong. A lot of very smart, well educated people agree that eating right and maintaining a healthy weight are good things. They are called doctors.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy.

This changes everything.  If he's right about that, then he's probably right about ivermectin.

He's 54 and shrugged off Covid like it was nothing so I'd say staying healthy is a great place to start.


Only because of the ivermectin and the Z-pack he took.  Doctors say an anti-parasite and an antibiotic don't work on viruses, but if they're so smart how come they aren't running the world's number one podcast for alphas?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Steakzilla: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

He seems to be recommending the Vaccine...  What did you think he was recommeding?

All of the shiat he recommended beforehand.


Oh look, someone who just reads news articles and thinks they know shiat.  Besides the fact that the news article you linked doesn't specifically mention anything about what he actually recommends.

Fun fact, he was supposed to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but then the UFC stopped giving it when people started getting blood clots.  He was still going to get the vaccine until he got COVID...
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tansa: RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy. It's an unpleasant reality that so many people having complications from  covid also have gravy in their DNA.

Not everything morons say is wrong. A lot of very smart, well educated people agree that eating right and maintaining a healthy weight are good things. They are called doctors.


Those same doctors will tell you in a heart beat:  Get vaccinated, dumbass.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

The vaccine is mostly chemicals, bro.  Chemicals will make you less alpha.  I recommend a cold plunge followed by a steam and then spray some eucalyptus and down some tumeric.


Not even close to reality...
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneDayWhat: Question; honestly, in the contiguous USA, who wants to be vaccinated that hasn't yet been able to get the shot?


When I was getting my booster, there was a couple getting their boosters with their 4 year old daughter in tow. She was begging her parents to let her get the shot before she turned 5. She was a little freaked out about the fact that the needle goes "all the way inside you," but still, that 4 year old girl showed more smarts and courage than a whole bunch of adults.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneDayWhat: FormlessOne: Not sure how many times we need to post it, but...

Get vaccinated. Stay at home, if you can; if you can't, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and realize that the other variants don't somehow "become obsolete" when a new variant shows up. The pandemic isn't over, and for the folks who aren't yet vaccinated, they're at real friggin' risk.

Question;  honestly, in the contiguous USA, who wants to be vaccinated that hasn't yet been able to get the shot?  I had assumed that among the vaccine willing population we were now taking about boosters, not initial immunity.
No snark, I had thought the fight had morphed into attempting to convince the remaining 15 percent of the eligible age groups.


This site says nearly everyone willing to be vaccinated has been: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cov​id-vaccine-willingness-and-people-vacc​inated-by-country?time=2021-10-15&coun​try=USA~GBR~SWE~ESP~KOR~SGP~NOR~NLD~JP​N~ITA~DEU~FRA~DNK~CAN~AUS
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: Rapmaster2000: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

The vaccine is mostly chemicals, bro.  Chemicals will make you less alpha.  I recommend a cold plunge followed by a steam and then spray some eucalyptus and down some tumeric.

Not even close to reality...


Seems right to me.
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy.

This changes everything.  If he's right about that, then he's probably right about ivermectin.

He's 54 and shrugged off Covid like it was nothing so I'd say staying healthy is a great place to start.


Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneDayWhat: FormlessOne: Not sure how many times we need to post it, but...

Get vaccinated. Stay at home, if you can; if you can't, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and realize that the other variants don't somehow "become obsolete" when a new variant shows up. The pandemic isn't over, and for the folks who aren't yet vaccinated, they're at real friggin' risk.

Question;  honestly, in the contiguous USA, who wants to be vaccinated that hasn't yet been able to get the shot?  I had assumed that among the vaccine willing population we were now taking about boosters, not initial immunity.
No snark, I had thought the fight had morphed into attempting to convince the remaining 15 percent of the eligible age groups.


We've been vaccinating new people in South Dakota at a steady clip for months now.

Somehow, people who didn't want the shot keep coming forward to get it. I'd prefer they wanted it six months ago, but it's better than not wanting it at all.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.


You're following the wrong Rogen.
I don't know if the orb protects you against Covid, but at least Seth is trying. Does Joe even have an orb?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your welcome
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Steakzilla: Rapmaster2000: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

The vaccine is mostly chemicals, bro.  Chemicals will make you less alpha.  I recommend a cold plunge followed by a steam and then spray some eucalyptus and down some tumeric.

Not even close to reality...

Seems right to me.
[Fark user image 850x456]
[Fark user image 850x428]


If your whole bit here is satire, you should probably sprinkle in some hints in the Boobies.  That way people don't have to respond to you in earnest.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

He seems to be recommending the Vaccine...  What did you think he was recommeding?


I don't know what he's recommeding. But when I think of getting information about the pandemic comedians doing podcasts isn't on the list. I'm running a fever. Get me Rodney Dangerfield. Cancer? I like Seinfeld. Female issues? Sandra Bernhardt. There you're all set. Hope that helps.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: Rogan has been recommending people lose weight and eat healthy.

This changes everything.  If he's right about that, then he's probably right about ivermectin.

He's 54 and shrugged off Covid like it was nothing so I'd say staying healthy is a great place to start.


You say a lot of really stupid shiat here but this... this is a special level of stupid, even for you.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Steakzilla: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

He seems to be recommending the Vaccine...  What did you think he was recommeding?

I don't know what he's recommeding. But when I think of getting information about the pandemic comedians doing podcasts isn't on the list. I'm running a fever. Get me Rodney Dangerfield. Cancer? I like Seinfeld. Female issues? Sandra Bernhardt. There you're all set. Hope that helps.


Try searching for solid confirmation he's been vaccinated, then you'll know what he's recommending.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Rapmaster2000: Steakzilla: Rapmaster2000: Bslim: I...I've gotta check what Rogan is recommending. I don't trust the lamestreams and prefer doing my own research.

The vaccine is mostly chemicals, bro.  Chemicals will make you less alpha.  I recommend a cold plunge followed by a steam and then spray some eucalyptus and down some tumeric.

Not even close to reality...

Seems right to me.
[Fark user image 850x456]
[Fark user image 850x428]

If your whole bit here is satire, you should probably sprinkle in some hints in the Boobies.  That way people don't have to respond to you in earnest.


I never joke about Joe Rogan, bro.  He gives out the Real Education that you don't learn in schools.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet there is a strong correlation between people who ate paste as a child and people who think horse paste will save them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Fun fact, he was supposed to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but then the UFC stopped giving it when people started getting blood clots.  He was still going to get the vaccine until he got COVID...


Exactly.  He had so little time between March and September to get a Pfizer.  Really, what did people expect him to do?  It's not like they're just giving vaccines out at pharmacies, grocery stores, and drive-thrus all over town.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bertuccio: farkitallletitend: 
I don't know what he's recommeding. But when I think of getting information about the pandemic comedians doing podcasts isn't on the list. I'm running a fever. Get me Rodney Dangerfield. Cancer? I like Seinfeld. Female issues? Sandra Bernhardt. There you're all set. Hope that helps.

I never advocated for listening to entertainers for medical advice.  I was just pointing out someone who was full of shiat.

Try searching for solid confirmation he's been vaccinated, then you'll know what he's recommending.

He got COVID before he could get the vaccine...
 
