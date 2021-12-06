 Skip to content
(CNN)   US Navy, Sunday evening: We're sorry we contaminated the water on Oahu. We're paying for hotel rooms right now while we flush the water systems in affected homes. Oh, when will we actually fix the problem that caused this? Uh...*smoke bomb*   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aybe you can put them up on the Marshall islan... Oh. Wait.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no problem to fix if you reclassify it as a non problem. Problem solved. SNAFU.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: There is no problem to fix if you reclassify it as a non problem. Problem solved. SNAFU.


You rang?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just add it to the Superfund list and forget about it for 40 years...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, I read that as Old Navy and was really confused for a second or two.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local water authority has been asking the Navy to do something about this potential problem for at least 10 years. Now it can't be ignored because it's an actual problem.

Storing many millions of gallons of fuel 100 ft above a major drinking water aquifer using WW2 era storage tanks with little concern about leaking.
Well that's how the military rolls.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, if only there weren't an abundant water source nearby...
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just before Pearl Harbor Day.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: The local water authority has been asking the Navy to do something about this potential problem for at least 10 years. Now it can't be ignored because it's an actual problem.

Storing many millions of gallons of fuel 100 ft above a major drinking water aquifer using WW2 era storage tanks with little concern about leaking.
Well that's how the military rolls.


Sweet government contract for cleanup being written right now.  Only 10x the actual cost!
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Just before Pearl Harbor Day.


Its a conspiracy!
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will cutting up more plastic six-pack holders help?
 
HexMadroom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The results of the Red Hill sample showed petroleum hydrocarbons roughly four to ten times below the Hawaii Department of Health Environmental Action Level (EAL)."

So, there's no problem then, carry on about your day.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, this isn't over
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Aybe you can put them up on the Marshall islan... Oh. Wait.


Have the Air Force fly them to Terceira isl...nope....
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The military has offered all service members and civilian employees living near the base the opportunity to get alternative housing"

Civilian, nonemployee? You get temporary access to the YMCA to shower.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that the water now tastes like the drinking water on an aircraft carrier?


Been there, done that, don't miss it one little bit.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: The local water authority has been asking the Navy to do something about this potential problem for at least 10 years. Now it can't be ignored because it's an actual problem.

Storing many millions of gallons of fuel 100 ft above a major drinking water aquifer using WW2 era storage tanks with little concern about leaking.
Well that's how the military rolls.


Oh, you SWEET summer child.  The US Navy ignores and buries stuff like you wouldn't believe.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh don't worry, the water was already likely contaminated with PFAS from the use of AFF and that will never go away!... I mean you can't contaminate water twice, right?  ....RIGHT?!?!?!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a shame the military is so cash-strapped and doesn't have the resources to do anything about this. When will Congress wake up and properly fund the military already???
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am increasingly of the opinion that the DoD needs to be divided into two factions: The uniforms that run missions, and Civilians who run infrastructure.

I have been watching for too long O-6s prioritize their meeting rooms and, "favors" to each other over genuine infrastructural O&M. Combined with short tours and the need to, "make their mark" it's very clear to me they have a conflict of interest, and that needs to be removed, permanently.

/We need a complete reorganization of the military structure.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: There is no problem to fix if you reclassify it as a non problem. Problem solved. SNAFU.


They can't tell you what the issue may or may not be, nor the measures that may or may not be taken, because of national security.

If that information were released to the public, a terrorist could exploit that knowledge to, for example, poison the water supply.

Why are y'all siding with terrorists?
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah we're totally sorry, there isn't jack shiat you can do to stop us from f*cking up shiat like this, we're the Navy.

Sorry.
 
