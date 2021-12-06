 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1200
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that time of year again when everyone's putting up Christmas trees and lights and decorations. My neighbor has a few dozen inflatable decorations including an inflatable food truck for some reason. In a way, it's a symbol of normalcy to me, and tells me that we're at least trying to get back to whatever passes for "normal"" nowadays.

Anyway, take the quiz, and come back and tell us about what weird Christmas decorations are in your neck of the woods.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

The Quiz should be back on Friday this week.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigfoot Santa?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bouncymustard.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this palm tree.

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Christmas party or a Bachelorette party?

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas... children. Sleep tight,

s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not a bad week for me.  I'm sure my stay at the top of the charts will be brief, having missed two questions.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With the three I got wrong, I second-guessed myself with one, I honestly didn't know with the second, and I didn't really pay attention to the third.

I've tried going back to computer games I've played a long time ago.  First-person shooters and strategy games no longer have their charm.  I think the shooter games is because I am becoming more pacifist as I grow older, and I just don't want to kill people anymore.  Strategy games, because I know more about history than I did back in high school and early undergrad, and the games bug me.  And the modding communities are dead, so I can't get help trying to fix the games.

But I had a blast with Monster Bash, the old Apogee game.  I spent many hours playing it as a kid.  I bought an HD revamp this weekend and played for a few hours.  I forgot a lot, but I remembered enough to survive.  That's a tough game.  Once my new glasses are fixed and back, I'll try again and see if I can make it to the end.  Too much eye strain with my scratched up old glasses.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Got one wrong, guessed on 4 or 5.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Is this a Christmas party or a Bachelorette party?

[static.boredpanda.com image 700x933]


I only know I do not want to be there if Beetlejuice shows up.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This was last year's Fark Christmas Party:

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: Got one wrong, guessed on 4 or 5.


guessed on 4, wrong on 4, I should play none of the above on Keno.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: WTF
[mobileimages.lowes.com image 850x566]


That's the one my neighbor has.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
10/11

been a while since i've done that well
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ox45tallboy: SumoJeb: WTF
[mobileimages.lowes.com image 850x566]

That's the one my neighbor has.


I wonder if the designers had a story in mind when they created that display.
Penguins are not native to the Arctic so the penguins are tourists or Santa has his taco truck down south in Antarctica.
Why does Santa need to work? I assumed he obtained income by selling elf children into slavery.
Why a taco truck for a career choice? Maybe the elves are originally from Latin America and the taco truck is the North Pole's equivalent to the company store?
Could Santa have purchased his first elves from conquistadors?
 
