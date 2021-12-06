 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guitar World)   Megadeth launched their own crypto-currency, SMEGMA. Oh wait, sorry. That's $MEGA. The Band hopes that the value will inflate to the size of Dave Mustaine's ego   (guitarworld.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, Megadeth, Guitar, Last month, musical artists, Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa, first time, new digital coin  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 06 Dec 2021 at 1:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know Peace Sells, but who the hell is gonna buy $MEGA?
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've mined a fortune.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least we know the coins will be virtual, because they are not Metallic.
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: I know Peace Sells, but who the hell is gonna buy $MEGA?


Melania
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: At least we know the coins will be virtual, because they are not Metallic.


BooThisMan.gif
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: I know Peace Sells, but who the hell is gonna buy $MEGA?


Plenty of idiots will buy it once. The question, truly, is "who's going to buy it again?" If you can't use crypto as currency, and you can't exchange it for a currency you can use, what's the point?

"By buying, holding, and transacting with $MEGA, fans will gain access to exclusives and premium benefits," the band write

Ah - it's not cryptocurrency. It's just scrip & VIP access tokens with extra steps, just like what other bands are doing with NFTs.

Soon, you won't be able to listen to a band WITHOUT a proper token; won't that be fun?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Promo Sapien: At least we know the coins will be virtual, because they are not Metallic.

BooThisMan.gif


"Megadeth, Non-Magnetic" should be the title of their next album.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image 850x719]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was waiting to help give money to a guy who is opposed to masks for COVID, against gay marriage, wants more god in school, is a birther, supports a southern border wall, a gun nut, a Rick Santorum supporter, and ascribes to numerous other rightwing lunacy.
"It's pretty clear that they're taking prayer out of school. It's been happening for a very long time. The very first schoolbook that was written had God all over it. I collect books and I have some really, really old schoolbooks, and God is mentioned on every single page. They're taking God out of the schools to dumb us down."

Read More: Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Most Controversial Quotes | https://noisecreep.com/dave-mustaine-q​uotes/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=r​eferral"It's pretty clear that they're taking prayer out of school. It's been happening for a very long time. The very first schoolbook that was written had God all over it. I collect books and I have some really, really old schoolbooks, and God is mentioned on every single page. They're taking God out of the schools to dumb us down."

Read More: Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Most Controversial Quotes | https://noisecreep.com/dave-mustaine-q​uotes/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=r​eferral"It's pretty clear that they're taking prayer out of school. It's been happening for a very long time. The very first schoolbook that was written had God all over it. I collect books and I have some really, really old schoolbooks, and God is mentioned on every single page. They're taking God out of the schools to dumb us down."

Read More: Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Most Controversial Quotes | https://noisecreep.com/dave-mustaine-q​uotes/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=r​eferral"It's pretty clear that they're taking prayer out of school. It's been happening for a very long time. The very first schoolbook that was written had God all over it. I collect books and I have some really, really old schoolbooks, and God is mentioned on every single page. They're taking God out of the schools to dumb us down."

Read More: Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Most Controversial Quotes | https://noisecreep.com/dave-mustaine-q​uotes/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=r​eferral"It's pretty clear that they're taking prayer out of school. It's been happening for a very long time. The very first schoolbook that was written had God all over it. I collect books and I have some really, really old schoolbooks, and God is mentioned on every single page. They're taking God out of the schools to dumb us down."

Read More: Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Most Controversial Quotes | https://noisecreep.com/dave-mustaine-q​uotes/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=r​eferral"It's pretty clear that they're taking prayer out of school. It's been happening for a very long time. The very first schoolbook that was written had God all over it. I collect books and I have some really, really old schoolbooks, and God is mentioned on every single page. They're taking God out of the schools to dumb us down."

Read More: Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Most Controversial Quotes | https://noisecreep.com/dave-mustaine-q​uotes/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=r​eferral"It's pretty clear that they're taking prayer out of school. It's been happening for a very long time. The very first schoolbook that was written had God all over it. I collect books and I have some really, really old schoolbooks, and God is mentioned on every single page. They're taking God out of the schools to dumb us down."

Read More: Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Most Controversial Quotes | https://noisecreep.com/dave-mustaine-q​uotes/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=r​eferral
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for Milli Vanilli crypto.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Current crypto feels.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm waiting for Milli Vanilli crypto.


50 Cent Crypto - when you buy a dollar's worth, you get a free eminem.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds cheesy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: I know Peace Sells, but who the hell is gonna buy $MEGA?


madmaxcostumes.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When bands start making their own currency, you know the idea of crypto is jumping the shark.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

medius: I've mined a fortune.


Fancy seeing you here in the smegma thread. How's it hanging?
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't really care for Dave's politics much either, BUT... this IS the best metal album ever made...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: medius: I've mined a fortune.

Fancy seeing you here in the smegma thread. How's it hanging?


you know, just bringing home the cheese
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Smegmadeth
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

medius: bedonkadonk: medius: I've mined a fortune.

Fancy seeing you here in the smegma thread. How's it hanging?

you know, just bringing home the cheese


Richard Cheese "WAP (Lounge Version)" from the new 2021 album "Big Cheese Energy"
Youtube YRM4gz4IfoE
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm waiting for Milli Vanilli crypto.


In time, you'll find it's secretly a bitcoin.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How did KISS not become the first band to do this?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Red Barchetta: Yeah, I don't really care for Dave's politics much either, BUT... this IS the best metal album ever made...

[media-amazon.com image 850x850]


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can i use it to buy real music?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: I know Peace Sells, but who the hell is gonna buy $MEGA?


Shrug - anyone that would buy/sell any other similar currency if it showed any promise?  Just like people will trade in Botswanan Pula in the hard currency world - regardless of the fact that it's a small and pretty low-end currency by international standards.  They do it because they can make money by so doing - in both cases
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Screw that, I'm gonna create my own crypto-currency.  With blackjack. And hookers!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.