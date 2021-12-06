 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   New trial granted for black man convicted by jury that deliberated in room full of confederate symbiology. I fail to see what states' rights have to do with anything   (apnews.com) divider line
47
    Obvious, Appeal, appeal court's ruling, Confederate States of America, Tim Gilbert, new trial, white jury, circuit court judge, appeals court ruling  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they couldn't pull that off in Kenosha.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention in the article if the traitor flags and portrait of head traitor Jefferson Davis will be coming down....so that's a no then.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up


It can be difficult to find a southern courthouse that ISN'T decorated with confederate symbols.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure the state is happy to retry him using an all-white jury in a room with different decorations.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: No mention in the article if the traitor flags and portrait of head traitor Jefferson Davis will be coming down....so that's a no then.


Or at least don't let juries to use the room.
 
angryjd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up


You have really never been to the south, have you?

/Virginia practicing attorney
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Symbology, ya goober.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jgok: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

It can be difficult to find a southern courthouse that ISN'T decorated with confederate symbols.


That is also messed up and exactly why some people have it in for critical race theory.

/ which should be called racism is alive and well in America today.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His attorney appealed, arguing that Gilbert's right to a fair trial was violated because the jury deliberated in a room adorned with an antique Confederate flag and a portrait of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.


WTF?

What court in their right mind would have that crap anywhere near the courtroom?


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)

Oh...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Symbiology is that fake religion that Tom Cruise belongs to, right?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Traitors gonna treason.  News at 11.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

American justice isn't blind, and it hates black people.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up


I certainly hope that the court that overturned the jury told the county to fix their shiat and get with it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What confederate symbiology might look like:
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baorao: I am sure the state is happy to retry him using an all-white jury in a room with different decorations.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up


Because we failed to finish the job with Reconstruction thanks to John Wilkes Booth.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, I think this is a good precedent to set.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Subby...

[Fark user image 498x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ha! I was prepared to give Subby the benefit of the doubt and assumed the headline was intentional.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

angryjd: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

You have really never been to the south, have you?

/Virginia practicing attorney


I live in Hawaii, I am Caucasian we have always been a minority here. It's not the end of the world.

And yeah visiting the the south is a surreal experience. I was shocked by the dry counties in Texas and how on the county line you would have really seedy drive through liquor stores. It's like by making things like liquor illegal and immoral they promoted a dark sort of counterculture.

Somebody once told me that because Hawaii is so isolated social dynamics happen a little faster here, it's kind of like living a little bit in the future.

Just so you know the future is damn expensive and all the good land is getting grabbed up by rich investors. We do wear masks in public which is a good thing these days.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Symbology" was invented by Dan Brown. There actually is a related field -- the term he wanted was "hermeneutics" -- but that's not going over well with your average consumer of thriller novels.

"Symbiology" -- hey, would you look at that, spell check says it's a word (unlike "symbology"). (does quick google search) The study of symbiosis, makes sense. Anyway, nothing to do with Confederate stuff.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x524]
American justice isn't blind, and it hates black people.


All that "American Justice" means is "no uppity poors, womerns or brown folks".
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: His attorney appealed, arguing that Gilbert's right to a fair trial was violated because the jury deliberated in a room adorned with an antique Confederate flag and a portrait of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.


WTF?

What court in their right mind would have that crap anywhere near the courtroom?


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)

Oh...


Giles County Courthouse

Nashville is in Davidson County
 
powhound
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Six years for a list of charges that would fit nearly every insurrectionist who tried to overthrow the government (plus more) and the lot of those white traitors are getting from nothing up to around 2 months.

This country is a shiathole indeed.

/don't know what this particular "bad dude" did that might earn him six years but it surely couldn't be as bad as attempting to overthrow the US government
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

powhound: Six years for a list of charges that would fit nearly every insurrectionist who tried to overthrow the government (plus more) and the lot of those white traitors are getting from nothing up to around 2 months.

This country is a shiathole indeed.

/don't know what this particular "bad dude" did that might earn him six years but it surely couldn't be as bad as attempting to overthrow the US government


By "up to around two months" I assume you mean three years because they are not all getting slaps on the wrist. The black guy in this case was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon which means he already had a record and previous convictions are how you end up with longer prison terms. That this guy is getting a new trial doesn't mean he's going to walk free it just means his lawyer worked hard enough to find a way to get a new trial.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, I think this is a good precedent to set.


Yea, like when George Floyd's killer gets a retrial because the jurors were bussed through a riot on the way to court every day.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Symbiology is that fake religion that Tom Cruise belongs to, right?


It's like regular biology, but instead of actual diagrams of enzymes and nutrient molecules and neurotransmitters, they just draw circles and pac-mans and other geometric shapes. So I guess it's actually biology then.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
a room full of confedate symbiology...

a room with civil war items...

a picture and a flag.

/it must have been a very empty room when 2 items make it full of anything.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols symbiotes?
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols symbiotes?


What, like the Tok'ra?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up


Because FREE SPEECH, you pinko commie. If you don't like rights, feel free to move to Venezuela.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: Too bad they couldn't pull that off in Kenosha.


It's just as well, since Judge Scrotum wasn't gonna sentence Kyle to so much as a nanosecond in jail or a fine of one Zimbabwean dollar.
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WTP 2: a room full of confedate symbiology...

a room with civil war items...

a picture and a flag.

/it must have been a very empty room when 2 items make it full of anything.


Full just means it's a maximum capacity. Given the maximum capacity for confederate items in a courtroom is zero it's over full.
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
sim-biology
ftw.usatoday.comView Full Size
 
Dadoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

Because FREE SPEECH, you pinko commie. If you don't like rights, feel free to move to Venezuela.


I'm sure that, if I were a judge, and I wanted to put an Al Quaida flag in my courtroom, they wouldn't have a problem with that.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "Symbology" was invented by Dan Brown. There actually is a related field -- the term he wanted was "hermeneutics" -- but that's not going over well with your average consumer of thriller novels.

"Symbiology" -- hey, would you look at that, spell check says it's a word (unlike "symbology"). (does quick google search) The study of symbiosis, makes sense. Anyway, nothing to do with Confederate stuff.


Hermeneutics is more about textual interpretation, particularly scriptural--more applicable to Dan Brown, for sure, but when it comes to symbols, the relevant field of study is semiotics, more applicable to this story. Symbology is definitely a silly term either way.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dadoo: austerity101: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

Because FREE SPEECH, you pinko commie. If you don't like rights, feel free to move to Venezuela.

I'm sure that, if I were a judge, and I wanted to put an Al Quaida flag in my courtroom, they wouldn't have a problem with that.


That's different, because reasons.

/the reasons are "AL Queda isn't white"
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: angryjd: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

You have really never been to the south, have you?

/Virginia practicing attorney

I live in Hawaii, I am Caucasian we have always been a minority here. It's not the end of the world.

And yeah visiting the the south is a surreal experience. I was shocked by the dry counties in Texas and how on the county line you would have really seedy drive through liquor stores. It's like by making things like liquor illegal and immoral they promoted a dark sort of counterculture.

Somebody once told me that because Hawaii is so isolated social dynamics happen a little faster here, it's kind of like living a little bit in the future.

Just so you know the future is damn expensive and all the good land is getting grabbed up by rich investors. We do wear masks in public which is a good thing these days.


Being a Caucasian in Hawaii is nothing at all like being a Black person in the American South. How often have Caucasians been lynched in Hawaii?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Room maintained by the United Daughters of the Confederacy??? How is this even a thing in 2021? You don't see Germany with the United Daughters of the Nazis.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

Because FREE SPEECH, you pinko commie. If you don't like rights, feel free to move to Venezuela.


Hate speech is not protected under the constitution. They have called it other things to give it a veneer of legitimacy, it's still hate speech and should not be tolerated.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: austerity101: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

Because FREE SPEECH, you pinko commie. If you don't like rights, feel free to move to Venezuela.

Hate speech is not protected under the constitution. They have called it other things to give it a veneer of legitimacy, it's still hate speech and should not be tolerated.


It absolutely is protected under the First Amendment. It shouldn't be, but it currently is. It is a major distinction between our free-speech laws and those of other, more civilized countries.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Room maintained by the United Daughters of the Confederacy??? How is this even a thing in 2021? You don't see Germany with the United Daughters of the Nazis.


That's because it would be against the law and they would all be in jail...  Also the Nazis didn't fight a civil war with Germany.

But yea, why the fark is this in a courthouse at all?  Seems dumb.
 
spottymax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTP 2: a room full of confedate symbiology...

a room with civil war items...

a picture and a flag.

/it must have been a very empty room when 2 items make it full of anything.


It's just the overflow from their collections at home.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

allears: AlgaeRancher: angryjd: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

You have really never been to the south, have you?

/Virginia practicing attorney

I live in Hawaii, I am Caucasian we have always been a minority here. It's not the end of the world.

And yeah visiting the the south is a surreal experience. I was shocked by the dry counties in Texas and how on the county line you would have really seedy drive through liquor stores. It's like by making things like liquor illegal and immoral they promoted a dark sort of counterculture.

Somebody once told me that because Hawaii is so isolated social dynamics happen a little faster here, it's kind of like living a little bit in the future.

Just so you know the future is damn expensive and all the good land is getting grabbed up by rich investors. We do wear masks in public which is a good thing these days.

Being a Caucasian in Hawaii is nothing at all like being a Black person in the American South. How often have Caucasians been lynched in Hawaii?


I never said it was

It does give me an outsider perspective to the whole mess.  Just like President Obama

/ my son was born in the same hospital as Obama  so my son asks where he came form I will say Kenya.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: AlgaeRancher: austerity101: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols?

That's just messed up

Because FREE SPEECH, you pinko commie. If you don't like rights, feel free to move to Venezuela.

Hate speech is not protected under the constitution. They have called it other things to give it a veneer of legitimacy, it's still hate speech and should not be tolerated.

It absolutely is protected under the First Amendment. It shouldn't be, but it currently is. It is a major distinction between our free-speech laws and those of other, more civilized countries.


You want to ban speech?  Who decides what hate speech is ok and what's not?  What happens if your political party isn't the majority?  Seems like a bad idea...
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tansa: fluffy_pope: AlgaeRancher: Why should any room associated with any courthouse be filled with confederate symbols symbiotes?

What, like the Tok'ra?


Fark user imageView Full Size


what a Confederate symbiote may look like.
 
